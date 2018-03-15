Albany County firefighters are receiving an increase in fire-related calls as the weather becomes warmer and snow melts throughout the county.
Laramie Fire Department Company Officer and Wildlands Coordinator Justin Cowger said it feels like the LFD has received more fire calls recently with the warmer weather.
“Anecdotally, it seems like we have had a few more fires this time of year,” Cowger said. “We were up on Pole Mountain (on Saturday) investigating a smoke report and one of the things that struck me as odd up there was the north-facing slope, even in the trees, had very little snow.”
The lack of snow and dry vegetation that are common during this time of year create conditions where fires can more easily catch and spread, Albany County Fire Warden Chad Dinges said.
“This is usually just a weird window time of the year where the grass isn’t green yet so the fuel moisture is really low from the winter and there is no snow,” Dinges said. “It is not uncommon for this time of year when (the snow has melted), but the vegetation hasn’t had time to recover the moisture and green-up, to have an up-tick in fire behavior.”
He said firefighting in late winter is different than doing so at other times of the year because low temperatures could prevent equipment from working. Water exposed to extreme cold could freeze and expand in the equipment, causing damage and preventing firefighters from using it.
“There is kind of a unique preparation that goes into this time of the year … we can have wild land fires in below-zero temperatures, which is really uncommon as far as preparations go,” Dinges said. “We do a lot of training locally on how to not damage equipment in below-freezing temperatures.”
When Albany County firefighters receive fire calls, three fire engines are sent to the scene, and that number can be changed by the initial incident commander when they arrive on the scene, Cowger said.
“Our primary response for any type of wildland fire in Albany County would be an engine from the city as well Albany County Central Fire Department volunteers and the volunteer department in the district where it occurs,” Cowger said. “The initial incident commander can adjust that response — increase it or decrease it — depending on the details of what we are getting from dispatch or based on what they find once they arrive at the fire.”
Dinges said people who make fires for camping or to warm up while recreating need to make sure their fires are completely out before leaving.
“Even though this is not the dead of summer — August or July — there is still potential for fires,” he said. “If people are going to have small fires or camp fires or something like that, they need to be super conscientious because the grass and light fuels are very receptive to fire at this point.”
