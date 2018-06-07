The local chapter of a youth organization for teen girls has been revitalized in Laramie thanks to the leadership of its members.
Job’s Daughters is an international group for girls from 10-20 years old that was founded in 1920. It’s affiliated with the Freemasons, with its name inspired by Job 42:15, which refers to the daughters of Job in the Bible, who were granted an inheritance alongside their brothers and were described as the most “fair” in all the land.
Baileigh Hamaker, who will be installed as the group’s Honored Queen at the end of June, said members aspire to demonstrate good character and respect. Hamaker will be a sophomore at Laramie High School this fall.
“It’s for girls who want to share their dignity and how truthful and how patient and how hardworking they are,” she said.
The group is currently in the midst of a fundraiser that involves placing pink flamingos in front lawns around town. If a flamingo happens to show up on your lawn, you have several options. You can send it along to another residence, you can keep it, or you can have it removed.
Each option has a different price, and proceeds will be used to fund the group’s activities.
Autumn Hime, the current Honored Queen, said about a dozen flamingos are making their way through Laramie, usually finding a new home after dark in order to surprise the resident.
“There are lots of people that want to do it,” she said of the fundraiser.
Hime joined Job’s Daughters when she was 10, having become familiar with the organization because her mother was a member. She described it as a welcoming community where members have fun and find support.
“We’re a big group of sisters,” she said.
The group meets twice a month, with one meeting per month devoted to social activities.
“It’s like another family of all girls,” Baileigh Hamaker said.
Crystal Hamaker, Baileigh’s mother and a former Job’s Daughter herself, said she’s watched the current members revive a group that had died out in Laramie several years ago.
“These girls worked extremely hard to get it back in Laramie,” she said.
The core group also includes Sierra Penrod, Kieran Burns, Treasure Streumpf, Isabel Polidora and Brook Malone. Members have taken turns filling various leadership positions.
Crystal Hamaker said social groups are especially important for young people today because of the lure of social media and the difficulty of forming healthy friendships.
“The biggest thing that I like to see is how much fun these guys have together,” she said. “It’s this closeness and a bond to each other. They are committed to each other.”
Job’s Daughters meets at 1 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month at the Laramie Masonic Lodge, 401 Ivinson. An installation is scheduled for 2 p.m. June 30. For more information, contact Sarah Goings at 303-506-4787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.