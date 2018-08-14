A man pleaded not guilty last week to charges he held a knife to the throat of a former romantic partner.
Cory Johnson, a Laramie resident, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor domestic battery. If convicted, he can face up to 10 years incarceration on a felony assault charge and up to six months and a $750 fine on misdemeanor battery. On Wednesday, Johnson entered a plea of not guilty to both counts.
According to an affidavit, a Laramie Police Department officer was dispatched June 18 to the residence of the alleged domestic violence victim. When the police officer talked to her, she reported Johnson assaulted her half an hour earlier.
The victim was formerly in a dating relationship with Johnson, according to court documents. They had children together and she would sometimes take care of Johnson’s child from another relationship.
When the victim picked up her children from day care, Johnson confronted her while she was in her car, according to the affidavit. She said Johnson was aggravated because the victim would not take care of his child for the night. The victim said Johnson said she will take the child, took a knife out of his pocket and held it to her throat.
The victim says in court documents she put her arms up in a defensive manner and backed out of the parking spot.
Johnson reportedly cut the victim’s arm during the altercation.
The officer reported she had slight red marks on her neck, a slice on her forearm and a cut on the inside of the vehicle.
The affidavit states the victim’s children were in the car at the time, including the child Johnson became aggravated about. The LPD officer spoke with one of the children, who said his dad cut his mom. Johnson talked to the police officer, saying he was at the day care at the time, but he denies he touched, cut or attacked the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.