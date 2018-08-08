A Laramie resident pleaded not guilty Aug. 1 to assaulting another man, claiming it was because the person he hit has a history of sexually assaulting women.
Noah Munoz, the defendant, was charged with aggravated assault and battery, which entails serious bodily injury. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
A Laramie Police Department officer was called to Ivinson Memorial Hospital during the early hours of May 28, according to court documents. The victim suffered a blow to the head that resulted in stitches, a concussion and a broken jaw at a graduation party at the Laramie Ice & Events Center earlier.
The victim reported he did not know who struck him when the officer arrived, but he said several people told him it was allegedly Munoz. But the victim said he did not know Munoz and did not do anything that would upset him, according to court documents.
A day later, the victim told investigators he remembered more of the event. According to the affidavit, he said he was at a table in the ice rink when Munoz allegedly came up to him and said he wanted to show him something.
The victim got up from the table and Munoz allegedly put his arm around his shoulder as the two walked away. Allegedly, Munoz then struck the victim once, resulting in him falling to the floor. Another eye witness said the defendant then looked around a few times and ran off.
The court documents accord Munoz contacted the Laramie police officer in charge of the case, and the officer told him he was investigating the incident. Munoz admitted he struck the victim and explained why.
Munoz said the victim allegedly sexually assaulted three girls, two of whom were in attendance at the party. In the court documents, Munoz allegedly said he was upset the sexual assaults were not reported and he did not feel anyone would do anything about them.
Munoz was released on bail and has a scheduled court appearance Jan. 8-9.
