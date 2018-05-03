The Wyoming Department of Health and county commissioners throughout the state are in the process of finding a new way to distribute funding the state provides to decrease substance abuse to local organizations, Albany County Commissioner Heber Richardson said.
“The Department of Health had a process for substance abuse prevention in communities and different counties that didn’t include the commissioners up till now,” Richardson said. “It (could) become a process where we commissioners are the recipients of that money and then we distribute the funds to the organizations locally who do prevention.”
In response to changes being made in the Wyoming Department of Health, a presentation slated Tuesday during the Albany County Commission meeting outlined the state of community programs that help treat abuse of alcohol, tobacco, other controlled substances and suicide prevention.
In previous years the Wyoming Department of Health has provided about $8 million every two years for tobacco, alcohol and other drug abuse prevention, Richardson said. The Department of Health and the Albany County Commission is not sure how much of the funding would go toward Albany County this year, but the county has received about $96,000 in 2017, about $161,000 in 2016 and about $233,000 in 2015.
“The pool of money is right in the $8 million range that they have to distribute among all 23 counties,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that Albany County gets that. It gets a portion of that because it would be proportionally split up 23 ways depending on their programming and their population.”
Because the arrangement is still being discussed by the state government and Wyoming county commissioners, how the funding would be distributed is not yet set. Richardson said he is under the impression his fellow county commissioners want to have flexibility to allocate funding to areas in need of extra funding.
“In the next probably two months, this will get wrapped up and we will know what the process is,” he said. “The thing that I was advocating for was flexibility for us to use what we already have. If we took a different approach it might blow up all the relationships.”
Independent consultant for the Wyoming Prevention Management Organization Tracy Young said prevention funding was not always determined by the state.
By having the county distribute funding, local agencies that handle substance abuse in Albany County would be able to better serve the needs of the community, she said.
“We were No. 1 in the country for prevention services we provided probably six or seven years ago,” Young said. “We are a little behind the times — we sort of lost our community coalitions in the shuffle over the last six years and I think it is really important that we get back to giving our community the ability to allocate what they see fit for the community.”
The funding Wyoming provides for prevention efforts is a combination of state, federal and funds from lawsuits targeting tobacco companies, Richardson said.
“There are three pools of money contributing to the total block of money that the Department of Health has to spend on prevention: it is tobacco settlement money from way back when the tobacco companies got sued for saying cigarettes were harmless,” he said. “There is a section of it that is federal program money from the federal government that is for prevention. Then there is some portion of this that is state general fund money.”
The Wyoming Prevention Management Organization also works to provide preventative resources for people contemplating suicide. Albany County Commission Chairman Tim Chesnut said he would like to know more about those prevention efforts.
“I think we see more of a public face for the prevention of alcohol, tobacco and things like that but as far as suicide intervention goes, it is not something that I see a lot or I hear a lot,” Chesnut said. “I think it is one of those things that we have a crisis situation in Wyoming, and (I would like to know) what are we doing about it.”
Young said most of the resources the organization provides is training for what to do if people encounter someone who is suicidal.
“In Albany County we have trained hundreds of people in the last six years, we have two assist trainers, which is sort of that higher level, I know that the police department officer, most of them, are trained in assist,” she said. “The University of Wyoming does QPR trainings, which is question, persuade refer, which is a very simple and basic anybody can do this training, anybody can be the person that can help somebody in crisis.”
