It was a day of stark contrasts.
I started out around 7:30 a.m. pedaling my bike through the fog. It was Sunday morning with low traffic. The cars that approached and then passed me were very respectful, easing around me with nary an angry word or aggressive honk. I waved as they passed, my little thanks for them being so nice. I was over as far to the right as possible but the shoulder was minimal at best and I appreciated them giving me a little extra space.
I stopped at a bridge for a photo of the woodland abutting the sandy beach, the ocean blending with the fog. Then I scanned the route ahead and smiled at the palm tree-line road. I always love being around palm trees since that invariably means I’m on vacation.
In this case, I was in Florida — Panama City Beach, to be specific. This area is sometimes referred to as Florida’s Forgotten Coast due to having fewer people compared to other parts of the state. I was 40 miles short of completing a trek that started and ended at St. Andrews State Park.
My route on this final day of the eight-day bicycling event, put on by Adventure Cycling Association, paralleled the ocean although beachside condos and restaurants often obscured my view of the aqua blue water.
My nine cycling companions, who were strangers to me a week ago, hailed from Indiana, Connecticut, South Carolina and Minnesota. The lone rider from Florida was a woman who proved to be better than Google when it came to learning more about the places we visited and the flora and fauna we observed.
Our group was a bit skewed in the gender department with three men and six women. We also had two guides: a woman from Florida and a man from Maryland. Each day they traded off riding their bikes and driving the van that carried our gear. It’s a great way to travel by bicycle where riders carry only what they need for the day.
As with any early season bike event, my training was sub-standard. It consisted mostly of biking nowhere at the gym on a stationary bike. Lucky for me it wasn’t a race, though, and I took my time as I made my way down the road.
The mileages for my first three days ranged from around 40-55 miles, a modest distance on a typical bike tour. The shorter distances allowed for more exploration.
I discovered the “World’s Smallest Police Station” in the town of Carrabelle. It turned out to be just an old fashioned phone booth with visitor information brochures but was cute, none the less. A few miles down the road we found the “Bottle House” made of, well, bottles.
One early afternoon, my two riding companions and I relaxed a few feet from the ocean, enjoying the lunches we carried. To my utter delight a dolphin surfaced about 20 feet off shore before disappearing out of sight.
In the charming town of Apalachicola we joined others in our group for an actual lunch. I ordered the area specialty: Apalachicola oysters on the half shell.
For those first three days, the weather was unexpectedly chilly. Temperatures began in the mid-30s and rose only into the lower 60s by mid-day.
Winds kicked up as well and, alas, seemed to always be in our faces — never at our backs.
On the next three days, we headed inland to bike through Apalachicola National Forest where traffic was blessedly sparse. North of the federal lands, timber was treated like a crop with plots in various stages of growth and regrowth.
Next came extended rural residential areas where there was always at least one house in sight. Unlike Wyoming, towns didn’t so much end as they oozed from one to the next.
Sightseeing opportunities decreased as our mileage increased to the 60-70 mile range. On the plus side, temperatures finally rose and I was able to bring out the cycling shorts for the first time.
On that final day, once the fog lifted, the sky turned blue and it was a warm and humid 73 degrees as I rolled to our finish line. I couldn’t linger, though, and had to pack up my bike and get to the airport for my flight home.
That’s when the contrast came. A snow/rain mix spit from the sky at Denver’s airport. While the drive to Laramie was fine initially, it changed when I hit the state line. U.S. Highway 287 was closed so I tackled Interstate 80 and the Summit instead. Speeds were down to 45 mph and visibility was iffy due to blowing snow. I finally made it home around 3 a.m.
It was quite a day, going from sun and palm trees to snow and wind. It gave me a rather severe case of weather whiplash. I am always glad to be home, but I have to admit pedaling past palm trees and along the ocean has a lot of merit this time of year.
—
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
