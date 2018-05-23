With Memorial Day weekend approaching fast, local businesses stand ready to help Laramigos get into their yards and start knocking items off their summer projects.
At Ace Hardware & Paint, 611 Grand Ave., assistant manager Shawn Faxon said many shoppers have dipped into the store’s garden center for pre-potted greenery or seeds.
“A lot of people have been seeding recently,” Faxon said. “With Laramie’s short growing season, now’s the time do it.”
Some ambitious gardeners planted seeds as early as February to protect the young plants from the Laramie Valley’s harsh spring, he said. But if someone wanted to plant seeds outdoors, Memorial Day weekend is a prime time to get them in the ground and still be able to reap a short harvest, such as jalapeños or some varieties of tomatoes, before the fall frost sets in, Faxon added.
“Planter boxes are another project a lot of people are getting into around this time,” he said. “Petunias are a good choice for beginners, because they are simple to care for and hardy.”
While Ace offers several styles of planter boxes for outdoor projects, Faxon said many people like to have a planter box indoors as well.
“A lot of people will grow herbs in their house,” he explained. “That way they have fresh herbs year round.”
In the yard, TigerTree co-owner Jeff Smith said Laramigos should pay special attention to their trees as the weather warms up.
“First and foremost in Laramie is watering your trees,” Smith said. “Newly planted trees should get about 5-10 gallons per tree per week.”
Adding mulch around the base of a tree can help prevent evaporation, he added.
“Water is definitely evaporating this time of year, but the mulch will help,” Smith said. “Rainstorms don’t usually rain hard and long enough for it to soak in and get down to the tree, so your trees will need some extra attention.”
For people with plans to put new trees in their yard this weekend, he said watering wasn’t the only concern.
“When planting a new tree, make sure there’s not a lot of competing vegetation, grass or weeds, around the base,” Smith said. “That will ensure the tree gets the water it needs to grow, rather than letting the competition soak it all up.”
Older trees need care, too, he said. People can trim small dead branches from the ground, but Smith said they might want to contact a professional for crossed and damaged limbs.
“After last summer’s wind storm and heavy snow this winter, we’re still seeing a lot of dead limbs high up in the trees,” he said. “I wouldn’t advise a homeowner climb up an old tree and try to trim them, but most professional tree services will come out and do a cost assessment for free.”
Broken limbs aren’t just harmful to the trees. Smith said high winds could dislodge them, posing a health risk for anyone under the tree at the time, and falling limbs could damage buildings.
Not everyone has a green thumb, so for those just wanting to enjoy the warm air out on the porch, Ace Hardware Paint Manager Darl Peterson said it might be time to freshen up the deck.
“There’s two routes you can go,” Peterson said. “You can clean, strip, brighten and stain. Or you could use something like DeckCorrect.”
The four-step process is best used for mid-life decks that are starting to gray or mold, he said. But a few more years can be pulled out of the end of a deck’s life with DeckCorrect, Peterson added.
“(DeckCorrect) is a thicker product, so it will fill cracks up to one-quarter-inch wide and lock down splinters,” he explained. “It also has a material in it that gives it a texture to help keep it from being slick in the snow and the rain.”
