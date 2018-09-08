Correction
An article on page A3 of Wednesday’s Laramie Boomerang, “Council denies UW game liquor license,” incorrectly reported that Laramie City Councilman Joe Shumway said he estimated that around 2,000 people leave a University of Wyoming basketball game too inebriated to drive on certain occasions. Shumway actually said he estimated around 2,000 people would leave a sports game too inebriated to drive, specifically referring to UW Cowboy football games. The mistake was due to reporter error. The Boomerang regrets the mistake.
Relative Theatrics production continues
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics is gearing up to present “I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard” by Halley Feiffer.
The play is directed by Anne Mason and features Noelia Antweiler (member of Actors’ Equity Association) and Peter Parolin.
Nominated for the John Gassner Playwriting Award, “I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard” is an incredibly fierce play about eternal struggles of parents and children, according to a news release. Ella (Antweiler) is a precocious actress whose goal in life is making her famous playwright father David (Parolin) proud. Throughout the course of a boozy evening, Ella and David deliberate about whether to read the reviews of her Off-Broadway debut … and things unravel from there.
Performances are slated for 7:30 p.m. today and Sept. 13-15 at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the show for the general public and $10 in advance or $14 day-of for University of Wyoming student or senior citizens, with a limit of 50 seats per show. The first performance Wednesday is a pay-what-you-can preview. Audience seating is on the stage. Attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language, the release states. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org, at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or in person at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave., for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
Comedy play to conclude tonight at Cooper Center
The Cooper Center for Creative Arts is set to present “Art” by Yasmina Reza, a comedy that explores how genuine friendships can be tested, according to a news release.
The final performance is at 7:30 p.m. today. The house opens at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door and $7 in advance.
“Art” is the winner of the 1998 Tony Award for Best Play and winner of the 1996 Oliver Award for Best Comedy, the release states. The play centers on the relationship between three long-time friends, Serge, Marc and Yvan. Serge played by Karl Knopf indulges in buying a very expensive painting. Marc played by Collin Pierce detests the painting and because of this their relationship begins to crumble. Yvan played by Bob Sell is caught in the middle and struggles to keep the peace between the two. Lines are drawn and these old friends square off over the painting, questioning what truly constitutes “art.”
This play contains some adult language, the release states. Funding was provided by the Wyoming Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the city of Laramie and Ark Regional Services.
Stop by the Cooper Center for Creative Arts, 1174 N. Fourth St., call 742-3996 or go to www.arkcreativearts.org for more information.
Women of the Moose to host trunk sale
The Women of the Moose is set to sponsor a trunk sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. today at the Moose Lodge south parking lot, 409 S. Third St. To rent a space, e-mail shutton@uwyo.edu, call 745-3039 and leave a message or stop by the lodge for an application. Parking spaces are $10 each or two for $20. What is a trunk sale? People can load up all those last few things they still want to sell before winter, but don’t want to have their own garage sale. They can sell them from their trunk or they can unload and put them on tables (not provided), according to a news release.
Wyoming Archaeology Fair scheduled for today
The Archaeology Fair is part of Wyoming Archaeology Month showcasing Wyoming’s rich cultural heritage from prehistory to the present day and will provide a unique and fun hands-on learning experience for all ages, according to a news release. This free event is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Features include Native American historians and rich cultural activities such as atlatl throwing, pottery making, flint knapping, archaeology dig, blacksmith, interactive displays, demonstrations and more.
Contact Lori Hogan at lori.hogan2@wyo.gov or 307-777-5196 or go to www.wyoarchaeo.state.wy.us/index.php/events for more information.
UW Horse Show Series to conclude today
The University of Wyoming Horse Show Series is slated to wrap up today at the Martha Hansen Teaching Arena off Wyoming Highway 230. The shows start at 9 a.m., and Western classes will start no earlier than 10:30 a.m. There are four age divisions (Small Fry, 13 and younger, 14-18 and 19 and older), and classes include halter, showmanship, hunter under saddles, hunt seat equitation, Western pleasure, Western horsemanship and ranch riding. Additionally, a jackpot ranch trail class is planned.
Classes are $5 each or $30 per day, and pattern packets are $5 each. All proceeds help support the UW Horse Judging Team, the release states.
Contact Lacey Lindsay at 760-3519 or Jenny at jingwers@uwyo.edu for more information.
Cat adoption events set for LAWS
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host “Caturday” adoption events from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today and Sept. 22 at 1104 S. Second St.
There will be kittens available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release.
Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications.
Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Climate change rally set for today
Laramie is hosting its own climate change awareness event as rallies and marches happen across the nation Saturday.
The event is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. today at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell in Washington Park, 18th and Sheridan streets.
Attendees can hear speakers and visit information tables from the University of Wyoming and local and national groups offering varied solutions for climate change, according to a news release. They can learn, share ideas and be inspired, according to a news release. Music will be provided by the local band Moral Panic. Attendees can bring a picnic, friends and family.
Call 399-8353 for more information or to register a solutions group for the event.
Pancake breakfast to support local homeless families
The public is invited to join Family Promise of Albany County for a pancake breakfast of champions from 8-10 a.m. today at Applebee’s 3209 Grand Ave. Breakfast is $8 a person. Short Stacks for a Tall Cause, an Applebee’s fundraiser, donates all of the pancakes, and wait staff are volunteer community members, according to a news release. All proceeds benefit this local nonprofit, which provides housing and support to homeless families in Albany County through a network of local churches. Family Promise is looking for greeters, seaters, servers and bussers. Call 742-6480 to buy tickets, volunteer or more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
