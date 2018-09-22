How to submit to Local Briefs
Make-A-Wish hosting Tour de Wish
Make-A-Wish Wyoming is set to present Tour de Wish, a series of 5k and 10k events hosted in communities across Wyoming, according to a news release. A local event is planned for 9-11 a.m. today and begins at Washington Park.
Currently, there are 39 Wyoming children facing critical medical conditions across the state whose wishes are in progress, the release states.
Tickets are $5-$20. Find the event at www.eventbrite.com for more information.
Chinese martial arts demonstration set for Wednesday
A Chinese Internal Martial Arts presentation is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the University of Wyoming Education Building Gym. The event is free to the public.
Dr. Timothy Sheehan has been actively involved in the Martial Way for 49 years, according to a news release. He has instructor rank in the Chinese arts of Shaolin Kung Fun, Tai Chi Ch’uan, Ba Gua Change, Hsing-I Ch’uan and Kwan Shu Ch’uan. He also has an eighth-degree black sash in Pukolan Tjimande I-Ch’uan, a secret Indonesian fighting art, the release states.
Wyoming leaders in Medicine Physician Leadership Academy to visit Laramie
The Wyoming Medical Society is slated to host the first session of the 2018-2019 Wyoming Leaders in Medicine Physician Leadership Academy from Sept. 28-29 at the Laramie Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave.
This program offers Wyoming physicians the opportunity to learn more about public policy processes and the health care landscape in Wyoming, while receiving high-level training in leadership and advanced critical thinking skills, according to a news release.
The academy class will have the opportunity to have brunch with University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols at her residence and tour the UW WWAMI facility on campus. UW Department of Geology and Geophysics professor Carol D. Frost, Ph.D., is scheduled as a guest speaker and will be presenting “Fingerprints on Wyoming’s Rock of Ages” to the class, the release states.
ACGS Annual Banquet set for Oct. 9
The Albany County Genealogical Society is planning its annual banquet for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the IOOF Hall, 431 S. 21st St. This year’s keynote address is “Women’s Suffrage and Family Values in early Wyoming” by Dr. William “Bud” Moore, retired head of the University of Wyoming History Department and ACGS member, according to a news release. He gives a fascinating and lively look at how Wyoming women exercised significant influence on public policy in the state’s early history.
Mobilized by church leaders and empowered by the right to vote, Wyoming women played a crucial role in mobilizing efforts to curb the vices of the time, the saloon, gambling and prostitution.
Guests are welcome and tickets are $15 per person. Reservations and payment can be sent to ACGS, PO Box 2182, Laramie, WY 82073, and must be received by Oct. 1.
Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
TechStars hosting StartUp Weekend
Members of the Laramie community have come together to develop a TechStars-supported StartUp Weekend from today-Sunday at the University of Wyoming College of Business.
This is an opportunity to attendees to solve problems, learn about entrepreneurship and have fun, according to a news release.
The weekend includes seven full meals from Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, The Library Sports Grill & Brewery, Coal Creek Coffee Co., Turtle Rock Café, Speedgoat and more, as well as benefits and discounts from the event’s global partners, one-on-one time with mentors, a new network of developers, designers and entrepreneurs and all the internet and coffee attendees can consume, the release states.
There are only a maximum of 125 participants allowed, so tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a news release.
Event sponsors include Albany County, city of Laramie, Laramie County Community College, the UW College of Business, the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance and more.
Find the event at www.communities.techstars.com or www.facebook.com/swlaramie or email laramie@startupweekend.org for more information. Find the event at www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
Higher Ground Fair planned for this weekend
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. The event is set for 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Albany County Fairgrounds, 3510 S. Third Street.
The organizers have a commitment to find, showcase and promote music, agriculture, art, culture, and food from the six Rocky Mountain states of Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and the Native First Nations that also call this region home, the release states. The fair is sponsored by and benefits the nonprofit work of Feeding Laramie Valley and Action Resources International.
Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org for more information.
Foster Grandparents hosting cornhole showdown
Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies plan to present its second annual High Country Corn Hole Showdown fundraiser today at the Higher Ground Fair. Participants can sign up a team of two and compete for cash prizes, according to a news release.
All proceeds benefit local seniors who serve as Senior Corp Foster Grandparents in area schools and early childhood centers, the release states.
Go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org or visit 968 N. Ninth St. to register or for more information.
Women of the Moose hosting fundraiser
The Women of the Moose plan to host a Hamburger Bar Dinner and QuarterMania game fundraiser at 6 p.m. today at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St.
QuarterMania is a cross between an auction and a raffle where people “bid” to win a product/prize of goods donated by vendors and members, according to a news release. It is a night of socializing and entertaining while fundraising for the Community Service Committee.
With a ticket for $20, attendees will receive one numbered auction paddle, one matching ball, one raffle ticket, a roll of quarters and entry into the hamburger bar. Additional paddles and raffle tickets will be for sale, along with more quarters if needed. Bidding starts at one quarter for prize.
Get tickets in advance by stopping by the Moose Lodge during open hours or contacting a Moose member. Email hhpribble@aol.com or call 760-0860 for more information.
Cancer benefit fundraiser slated for today
The Big Laramie Valley Cancer Benefit is scheduled for today at Harmony School, 19 miles west on Wyoming Highway 230. A dinner of soup, salad and cookies will be served at 6 p.m., and a live auction will begin at 7:15 p.m. Donations for the live auction can be dropped off at the Century 21 Real Estate Center office at 2900 Grand Ave.
Tickets are $5 per adults and $2.50 per child 11 or younger.
Proceeds will benefit local cancer patients.
Call 307-343-0089 or 745-5958 for more information.
Free prostate screenings planned for today
The annual free prostate screening is slated for 8-11 a.m. today at the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, 255 N. 30th St. Potential attendees are encouraged to talk to their providers about getting this free screening, according to a news release. Call 755-4470 to schedule a screening.
Cat adoption event set for LAWS
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host “Caturday” adoption events from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today at 1104 S. Second St.
There will be kittens available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release.
Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications.
Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
