Correction
A story on A1 of Friday’s Laramie Boomerang, “Harrington receives national endorsement,” contained an error. Laramie City Council candidate for Ward 1 Brian Harrington received 676 votes and candidate Victor Bershinsky received 349. The mistake was due to reporter error. The Boomerang regrets the mistake.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
ESPC to celebrate 25 years
The Equality State Policy Center is planning an event to celebrate its 25 years of service, according to a news release.
The celebration is set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave.
A $25 donation is suggested to benefit ESPC’s fundraiser. Food and refreshments, live music and quiet side rooms to connect with friends will be available, the release states.
The Equality State Policy Center is the leading organization in Wyoming working to promote transparent government, fair elections, and thriving communities. ESPC is comprised of public interest groups such as the Wyoming Education Association, Wyoming Equality, ACLU, Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault, Wind River Native Advocacy Center, conservation groups such as the Sierra Club Wyoming Chapter, labor groups such as the United Steelworkers, Federated Firefighters and more, the release states.
Sierra Club hosting camping trip
The public is invited to join the Sierra Club Wyoming Chapter on Saturday evening for a relaxing night of camping surrounded by the beauty of towering rock formations and golden fall aspen trees at Curtis Gulch in the Laramie Range of the Medicine Bow National Forest, according to a news release. On Sunday morning, the group will enjoy a 4-mile hike in Curtis Gulch.
This outing is free to the public, but pre-registration is required. Contact Cari Glantz at 402-867-4036 or cglantz84@hotmail.com for more information and to register.
Local theater group planning meeting
A membership meeting of The Unexpected Company Senior Theatre is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. Plans will be formulated for the inaugural western musical production in the expanded AHSC in spring 2019, according to a news release. The group welcomes all seniors 50 and older to be part of a fun group and to share their talents on stage or behind the scenes.
Kiwanis collecting food
The Laramie Kiwanis Club plans to host its annual Food Drive on Sunday. Volunteers will be at the entrances of Safeway, Ridley’s and Walmart from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. asking shoppers to purchase a non-perishable item or two that can be donated to Interfaith-Good Samaritan or the Albany County School District No. 1 Backpack Program.
Art exhibit on display at Eppson Center
Art enthusiasts from the Laramie area have two weeks to visit the art exhibit at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St.
The various art pieces in the exhibit were created by students in the water color class at the Eppson Center and members of the Laramie Art Guild, according to a news release.
Approximately 50 paintings are in the exhibit. The realistic scenes are in a wide range of sizes. One part of the art exhibit features miniature paintings.
The Eppson Center is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Email Tony Guzzo at wyoarts@yahoo.com for more information.
Community forum to discuss murder of Matthew Shepard
“Why Truth Matters: The Murder of Matthew Shepard … 20 Years Later” is slated for 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave. Admission is free to the public.
The community forum will feature Steve Jimenez, the award-winning journalist and author of “The Book of Matt — Hidden Truths About the Murder of Matthew Shepard” and a panel of four special guests. They include Ray Hageman, who covered the murder for Wyoming radio, Malcolm Lazin, Equality Forum executive director, renowned LGBTQ activist and former federal prosecutor, Trudy McCraken, Laramie’s mayor at the time of the murder, and Reed Eckhardt, former Wyoming Tribune Eagle editor. Other guests are to be announced.
Garden Club to meet
The Laramie Garden Club plans to host its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. Attendees should enter through the north door.
Attendance is free to the public.
A presentation by Helen Coates on “the wonderful ways gardens keep us healthy” will include great images of local flowers and gardens and botanical gardens, as she covers the many benefits, for mental and physical well being, according to a news release.
Go to www.laramiegardenclub.org or search “Laramie all things gardening” on Facebook for more information.
Family-to-Family fall education course continues
NAMI Laramie, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is sponsoring the Family-to-Family Education Program for the families and loves ones of people living with serious, persistent mental illness, according to a news release.
The course and materials are free to the public, and attendees meet weekly from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 4 at Peak Wellness Center, 1263 N. 15th St. The deadline to register is Tuesday.
The course is designed for family and significant others only of those living with serious mental illness and is not appropriate for those actually living with an illness or professionals, the release states.
Call Carol at 745-3164 or Sharon at 745-7027 to register or for more information.
Rotary to host social event
Laramie Sunrise Rotary is preparing for a social at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St., for drinks and dinner while brewing a collaboration beer with Altitude brewers. Attendees can RSVP via Facebook or call 760-9977. Find the rotary on Facebook for more information.
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents are scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 100 S. Sixth St. in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC Office. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age, according to a news releae. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Our members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the group’s Facebook group for more information.
UW concert to feature classical music
University of Wyoming Department of Music professor Dr. Theresa Bogard is set to present a concert of classical period music on a replica of a fortepiano built by Paul Poletti Fortepianos in the Netherlands during a concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The instrument is a copy of a 1796 piano by the Dutch builder Lodewijk (Louis) Dulcken, according to a news release. The Fortepiano is a smaller, gentler version of the modern piano and will be beautifully showcased in the intimate setting of the Recital Hall. Admission is free to the public.
Chinese martial arts demonstration set for Wednesday
A Chinese Internal Martial Arts presentation is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the University of Wyoming Education Building Gym. The event is free to the public.
Dr. Timothy Sheehan has been actively involved in the Martial Way for 49 years, according to a news release. He has instructor rank in the Chinese arts of Shaolin Kung Fun, Tai Chi Ch’uan, Ba Gua Change, Hsing-I Ch’uan and Kwan Shu Ch’uan. He also has an eighth-degree black sash in Pukolan Tjimande I-Ch’uan, a secret Indonesian fighting art, the release states.
How to submit to Local Briefs
