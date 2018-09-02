How to submit to Local Briefs
Ski patrol planning information meeting
Snowy Range Alpine and Medicine Bow Nordic volunteer ski patrols are recruiting members, according to a news release. They are conducting their fall Outdoor Emergency Care first aid class, which is a prerequisite for joining the volunteer ski patrols. The OEC class combines online instruction, class meetings and field sessions. The SRSP patrols at the Snowy Range Ski & Recreation Area, and the MBNSP patrols throughout the back-country during the winter. All interested skiers, boarders or outdoor enthusiasts are welcomed to attend an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Wyoming Game and Fish Regional Office, 1212 S. Adams St. Email Ray Bredehoft at snowyrangeskipatrol@gmail.com for more information.
Walk With a Doc events planned
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to continue hosting Walk with a Doc from 1:30-2:30 p.m. every first and third Sunday of the month at Washington Park, near the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell.
On Sunday, Dr. Emma Bjore, a geriatrician at Ivinson Medical, will be speaking about advanced care planning, according to a news release.
For Sept. 16, Candy Pedersen, RN branch director of Encompass Health Home Health, and Colleen Phan, AM, will discuss home health care benefits and fall prevention upon returning home from the hospital, the release states.
Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. IMH will provide healthy snacks and participants should just bring walking shoes and a friend, if they would like. The event is sponsored by Exercise is Medicine (UW registered student organization) and Ivinson Medical Group.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan recently placed blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off.
No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays.
This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
County offices to close for Labor Day
The Albany County offices will be closed Monday in observation of Labor Day. Regular work hours will resume Tuesday.
Annual Buddy Walk pre-registration deadline Tuesday
The 18th annual Wyoming Buddy Walk will take place from 9 a.m.-noon on Sept. 15 at the Washington Park band shell. The public is invited to join the Wyoming Down Syndrome Association for the walk. Whether participants have Down syndrome, know someone who does or just want to show their support, the association invites the public to take the first step and donate or register today, according to a news release.
The 2018 Wyoming Buddy Walk will begin at 9 a.m. and will have a variety of carnival games, carnival snacks and live music from the 6 Million Dollar Band. Wyoming Buddy Walk will have a recognition ceremony and walk at 10:30 a.m. The event will conclude at noon, which will provide enough time for attendees to make their way to the University of Wyoming football game at 2 p.m.
Wyoming Buddy Walk continues their relationship with UW football and through the generosity of UW athletics, they are able to provide attendees who register for the Wyoming Buddy Walk the opportunity to purchase a football ticket for the discounted price of $15 for each registered walker. If participants are not able to attend the football game, they will be able to register for the Wyoming Buddy Walk without being required to purchase a game ticket, the release states.
The purpose of the Wyoming Buddy Walk is to celebrate the lives of people with Down syndrome and raise awareness about Down syndrome in Wyoming. The annual Wyoming Buddy Walk also raises money to provide support for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. The Wyoming Down Syndrome Association, in conjunction with Ark Regional Services, organizes the event.
Wyoming Buddy Walk strongly recommends pre-registration for the event. Pre-registering by Tuesday guarantees a t-shirt of the correct size, a football ticket and helps registration move more quickly. The pre-registration cost is $15 for adults (ages 18 and older) and $5 for youth (ages 17 and younger). Registration after Tuesday is $20 for adults (ages 18 and older) and $10 for youth (ages 17 and younger).
Attendees can register online at www.wydsa.org. Registration is also available on the day of the walk. Call Peter Laegreid at 742-6641, email outreach@arkrs.org or visit www.wydsa.org for more information.
Art exhibitions open at UW Art Museum on Tuesday
Three new exhibitions will open at the University of Wyoming Art Museum in September.
“Indigenous Mapping: Collecting Truths” illustrates 12 indigenous artists’ notions of “home” through various printmaking techniques. Each artist shares a different perspective that reflects their widely varied home communities. The artworks will become part of the museum’s permanent collection for use in future exhibitions, research and teaching, according to a news release. The exhibition will open Tuesday and will be on display through March 23.
“Representations of Identity and the American Dream” in the Pat Guthrie Special Exhibitions Teaching Gallery was curated by museum studies interns Cameron Green and Jandey Shackelford, in partnership with For Freedoms’ 50 State Initiative. For Freedoms is a nonpartisan platform for greater participation in the arts and in civil society, the release states. The exhibition will be on view Sept. 4-Nov. 24.
“The Floating World: Printmaking Techniques in Japanese Ukiyo-e” explores printmaking processes in Japan during the Edo period (1603-1868). Featured are Japanese prints from every major era of Japanese printmaking. The exhibition includes works by accomplished artists such as Hishikawa Moronobu, Kitagawa Utamaro I, Hokusai and Utagawa Kunisada I. The exhibition will open Saturday and will run through March 23.
The University of Wyoming Art Museum is located in the Centennial Complex at 2111 Willett Drive. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. Monday hours are extended to 7 p.m. Feb.-April and Sept.-Nov. Admission is free.
Call the Art Museum at 766-6622, or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more information.
Artist Meet-up set for Tuesday
The Laramie Public Art Coalition is set to host an artist meet-up at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Firehole Café (alley entrance) of The Durlacher Co-Work Space, 203 S. Second St. All artists are welcome.
The Laramie Public Art Coalition hosts a monthly Artist Meet-Up the first Tuesday of every month, according to a news release. September’s meeting will include a presentation about how to organize a pop-up art show.
LPAC is an independent non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance the unique visual and cultural vibrancy of Laramie and Albany County, in a manner that encourages participation and engagement from all citizens and visitors. The monthly artist meet-up gives local artists a chance to learn about up-coming public art opportunities and network with other local artists, the release states.
Contact Meg Thompson Stanton, LPAC Coordinator at 307-223-5722, email publicartlaramie@gmail.com or go to www.laramiepublicart.org for more information.
Relative Theatrics production to begin Wednesday
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics is gearing up to present “I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard” by Halley Feiffer.
The play is directed by Anne Mason and features Noelia Antweiler (member of Actors’ Equity Association) and Peter Parolin. Nominated for the John Gassner Playwriting Award, “I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard” is an incredibly fierce play about eternal struggles of parents and children, according to a news release. Ella (Antweiler) is a precocious actress whose goal in life is making her famous playwright father David (Parolin) proud. Throughout the course of a boozy evening, Ella and David deliberate about whether to read the reviews of her Off-Broadway debut … and things unravel from there.
Performances are slated for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and Sept. 13-15 at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the show for the general public and $10 in advance or $14 day-of for University of Wyoming student or senior citizens, with a limit of 50 seats per show. The first performance Wednesday is a pay-what-you-can preview. Audience seating is on the stage. Attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language, the release states. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org, at the LPCC ofﬁce (room 110) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or in person at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave., for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
Transportation summit set for next week
Through funding provided by a Wyoming Community Service Block Grant, Interfaith-Good Samaritan plans to host a Laramie Transportation Summit from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave. Lunch will be provided.
This meeting will be an opportunity for community stakeholders and people affected by limited transportation opportunities to meet, dialogue and identify solutions and will be facilitated by the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, according to a news release.
Representatives from the Laramie City Council and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be in attendance.
MOPS group to beginning meetings
MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) and MomsNext (Mothers of school-aged children) meets from 9-11 a.m. twice a month at Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church, 2552 N. 15th St. Meetings begin Thursday.
This is a place for mothers to build friendships and community amidst the season of raising small children, according to a news release. All faith backgrounds are welcome. Attendees learn from guest speakers, discussion groups and enjoy breakfast together. Child care is provided for a small fee along with a small fee for membership. Find Laramie MOPS International on Facebook for more information.
USDA food drop set for Thursday
Laramie Interfaith-Good Samaritan is set to host a USDA bulk food drop from 1-3 p.m. Thursday in the south gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Interfaith expects to have frozen chicken thighs, cream of chicken soup, canned green beans, dried beans and other items, according to a news release.
Participation in Food Bank of the Rockies Commodities distribution is limited to those who qualify through income limitations, the release states. People can call Interfaith-Good Samaritan at 742-4240 if with questions about the qualifications. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Community garden and new murals dedication set for Friday
The Downtown Clinic, The Laramie Public Art Coalition, and The Laramie Mural Project will dedicate a community garden and new murals 4-6 p.m. Friday in the alley behind 611 S. Second St. The dedication presentation will be at 5:15 p.m. The gathering will give the public an opportunity to meet the artists, learn about the services offered by the Downtown Clinic, and explore Laramie’s newest outdoor public garden space, according to a news release.
The Downtown Clinic’s Health and Healing Garden Project was brought to life by the determined work and artistry of Naomi Boldon, former AmeriCorps Vista Volunteer and future primary care provider. The mural and Health and Healing Garden Project was created to give clinic clients and Albany County residents a garden area to address food security, to establish a natural contemplative space, and to provide a community gathering area for meet-ups or celebrations. The murals and garden celebrate the diversity found among the volunteers and clients of the Downtown Clinic, and the intersection of health that takes place outside the Clinic with the healthcare that occurs within the Clinic’s walls, the release states.
Pete Gosar, the director of the Downtown Clinic, Trey Sherwood, Director of Laramie Main Street Alliance and co-founder of The Laramie Mural Project, and Meg Thompson Stanton, Coordinator of the Laramie Public Art Coalition, will join artists Adam Skedsen and Dan Toro in talking about the process and inspiration for the murals and community garden project. This project is a collaboration between The Laramie Mural Project, Laramie Public Art Coalition and the Downtown Clinic.
Go to www.downtownclinic.org for more information about the Downtown Clinic, and go to www.laramiepublicart.org for more information about the Laramie Public Art Coalition.
Closing reception set for Friday
“Sequencing Through Time and Place: The Carissa Mine, New Work by Wendy Lemen Bredehoft, Susan Moldenhauer, and Margaret Wilson” will have a closing reception form 6-8 p.m. Friday in the University of Wyoming Visual Art Building Gallery, 22nd Street and Willett Drive. Dance and music performances by Margaret Wilson and Rod Garnett are planned, and the events include refreshments and a cash bar. The exhibition is a contemporary response to the historic Carissa Gold Mine, South Pass City through art, photography and dance, according to a news release. It continues through Sept. 14.
Email moldenhauerphotostudio@gmail.com for more information.
Weekly anniversary tours to continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Friday (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Trail Day cancelled
Because of circumstances beyond the crew’s control, the Medicine Bow Rail Trail Day scheduled for Saturday at the Lake Owen Caboose is cancelled.
Crew members would like to express their appreciation to all the volunteers who worked to create this celebration, according to a news release.
5k set to honor UW students
The annual Shane Shatto Memorial and Remember the Wyoming 8 5k Run/Walk or Sprint Triathlon is planned for Saturday in Douglas. Participants can register at www.imathlete.com or the day of the race at the Douglas Recreation Center. Both events are professionally trained, according to a news release.
Early registration is $20 for the 5K or a single triathlete and $50 for a three-person triathlon team. Every participant receives a T-shirt and is entered in a draw for all door prizes. Breakfast will be served after the race. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and both events start at 8 a.m.
This event is in memory of the eight University of Wyoming cross-country runners killed by a drunk driver in 2001, the release states. The race is hosted every year to bring awareness to drunk driving, and all proceeds go to give a scholarship every year to a graduating senior and to host the Shane Shatto Memorial Wrestling Tournament in Douglas.
Call Kerry Shatto at 307-359-3211 or Margo Shatto at 307-359-0723 for more information.
Women of the Moose to host trunk sale
The Women of the Moose is set to sponsor a trunk sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Moose Lodge south parking lot, 409 S. Third St. To rent a space, e-mail shutton@uwyo.edu, call 745-3039 and leave a message or stop by the lodge for an application. Parking spaces are $10 each or two for $20. What is a trunk sale? People can load up all those last few things they still want to sell before winter, but don’t want to have their own garage sale. They can sell them from their trunk or they can unload and put them on tables (not provided), according to a news release.
Archaeology Fair scheduled for September
The Archaeology Fair is part of Wyoming Archaeology Month showcasing Wyoming’s rich cultural heritage from prehistory to the present day and will provide a unique and fun hands-on learning experience for all ages, according to a news release. This free event is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Features include Native American historians and rich cultural activities such as atlatl throwing, pottery making, flint knapping, archaeology dig, blacksmith, interactive displays, demonstrations and more.
Contact Lori Hogan at lori.hogan2@wyo.gov or 307-777-5196 or go to www.wyoarchaeo.state.wy.us/index.php/events for more information.
UW Horse Show Series to conclude Saturday
The University of Wyoming Horse Show Series is slated to wrap up Saturday at the Martha Hansen Teaching Arena off Wyoming Highway 230. The shows start at 9 a.m., and Western classes will start no earlier than 10:30 a.m. There are four age divisions (Small Fry, 13 and younger, 14-18 and 19 and older), and classes include halter, showmanship, hunter under saddles, hunt seat equitation, Western pleasure, Western horsemanship and ranch riding. Additionally, a jackpot ranch trail class is planned.
Classes are $5 each or $30 per day, and pattern packets are $5 each. All proceeds help support the UW Horse Judging Team, the release states.
Contact Lacey Lindsay at 760-3519 or Jenny at jingwers@uwyo.edu for more information.
Climate change rally set for Saturday
Laramie is hosting its own climate change awareness event as rallies and marches happen across the nation Saturday.
The event is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept 8. at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell in Washington Park, 18th and Sheridan streets.
Attendees can hear speakers and visit information tables from the University of Wyoming and local and national groups offering varied solutions for climate change, according to a news release. They can learn, share ideas and be inspired, according to a news release. Music will be provided by the local band Moral Panic. Attendees can bring a picnic, friends and family.
Call 399-8353 for more information or to register a solutions group for the event.
PBS’s Heffner to speak on civil discourse
Alexander Heffner, the host of PBS’s “The Open Mind,” is set to be a keynote speaker for a program on civil discourse Sept. 11 at the University of Wyoming.
The Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Project and UW Presidential Engagement Initiative, in collaboration with the College of Arts and Sciences, Center for Global Studies and School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies, is partnering with the Wyoming Humanities Council, Wyoming PBS and Wyoming Public Radio to host Heffner for a public discussion on “Civil Discourse in an Uncivil Age: The Quest for a Post-Partisan Citizenship.” The event, free to the public, will start at 5:30 p.m. in the College of Arts and Sciences auditorium.
Additionally, the program will be live-streamed through www.wyomingpbs.org and be the focus of a future episode of “Wyoming Chronicle” on Wyoming PBS, making participation in the public forum widely available to students and citizens across the state, according to a news release.
Heffner will present a keynote address, followed by a panel discussion with notable Wyoming political figures and public servants. The program will discuss the effects of divisiveness on discourse and governance and the effect of social media, fake news and filter bubbles that polarize information intake. Contact Center for Global Studies Director Jean Garrison at 766-6119 or garrison@uwyo.edu for more information.
Next archaeological society meeting to feature UW professor
The first fall meeting of the June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in Room 150 of the University of Wyoming anthropology building, 12th and Lewis streets.
Dr. Robert Kelly, professor of archaeology at UW, past-president of the Society for American Archaeology, and distinguished author, will deliver a lecture titled “Radiocarbon Dates, Human Population and the Prehistoric Use of Ice Patches” highlighting his recent research tracking human demography through radiocarbon dates, according to a news release. The meeting is open to the public.
Contact Rachael Shimek at rshimek@uwyo.edu or 515-231-2003 or find the meeting on Facebook for more information.
Cats on Mats to return
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society and CrossFit Laramie are planning another Cats on Mars fundraiser event. Attendees can unwind, stretch out and enjoy a one-hour guided yoga class while LAWS adoptable cats and kittens wander the room, according to a news release. The class is from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 14 at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Drive.
This all-level class is suitable for beginners and children older than 8. Participants only need to bring a mat or towel, although a few mats will be available to borrow.
Payment can be made at the door or via the LAWS PayPal account (bring PayPal donation confirmation to the class).
Admission is $20 per person or $35 per person with a guest. RSVP is required. All proceeds go toward LAWS animals and programs.
Call CrossFit Laramie at 307-223-4372 or LAWS at 745-4586 for more information.
Fall Preservation Series to begin Sept. 15
Laramie Local Foods is gearing up for its fall Sustainable Saturdays series. Four classes will help connect the Laramie community with sustainable practices, according to a news release.
All classes are at 9 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St., and the schedule is as follows:
— Sept. 15: Quick Pickles with Happy Jack Farms: Attendees can learn to make bread and butter and dill pickles.
— Oct. 6: Jams and Jellies with Native Fruits: Attendees can learn to preserve the native fruits in their yards.
— Nov. 3: Fermenting with the Great Untamed: Attendees can learn to ferment mead and more.
— Dec. 1: Holiday Pies: Attendees can learn to make delicious pies for their holiday celebrations.
The registration fee is $10 per class or $30 for all four. Registration is through Eventbrite at www.laramielocalfoods.eventbrite.com.
Follow Laramie Local Foods on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com for more information.
Archaeology Awareness Month coming up
The 20th Annual George C. Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology and Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month sponsored lecture is slated for 4-6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the University of Wyoming Ag Auditorium. Dr. Stuart Fiedel, senior archaeologist at Louis Berger Group, will present this year’s lecture, “Native American Origins: Reconciling the Evidence of Ancient Genomes and Archaeology.” A reception will follow in the department foyer.
The event is free to the public. Contact Lori Hogan at lori.hogan2@wyo.gov or 307-777-5196 or go to www.wyoshpo.state.wy.us/aamonth for more information.
Foster Grandparents hosting cornhole showdown
The Foster Grandparents Program of the Rocky Mountains is gearing up for a unique fundraiser, according to a news release.
Corn Cob Guy is on the loose in Laramie, and he’s targeting local businesses, according to a news release. To have the Corn Cob Guy removed, participating businesses need to either:
1. Field a team of two for $50 at the High Country Corn Hole Showdown on Sept. 22 at the Higher Ground Fair
2. Send the Corn Cob Guy to another business of their choice for $25
3. Have him removed by trained corn-handlers for $10
All proceeds benefit local seniors who serve as Senior Corp Foster Grandparents in area schools and early childhood centers, the release states. Call 323-202-3614 to have the Corn Cob Guy placed at a business.
Sewing Guild honoring National Sewing Month
In honor of September being recognized as National Sewing Month by former President Ronald Regan, the Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild plans to present Nancy Sapin, Sulky Thread’s national educator, at the next meeting. The meeting is at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 in the basement of the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1215 Gibbon St. Attendees should enter through the east-side door. The meeting is open to the public and all interested quilters, seamstresses, craft sewers, 4-H clothing members, secondary and university students are encouraged to attend, according to a news release.
Sapin’s presentation “Thread Jazz for Quilting and Embellishing” will cover wearables and quilts, needles and thread know-hows, stabilizers, metallic threads, thread weights, when to use polyester vs. rayon thread and many other topics of interest to everyone who enjoys the creative sewing arts, the release states. Light refreshments will be served, and a variety of Sulky door prizes with also be given out.
The Laramie chapter hosts its meetings at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month September-May.
Punkin’ Chunkin’ & Harvest Fall Festival slated for Sept. 29
The public in welcome to Laramie Foster Closet’s Pumpkin’ Chunkin’ 2.0 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Attendees can watch teams compete to win the title of Lord of the Gourd and more than $2,000 in prizes, according to a news release. Vendors, children’s games and food trucks will be at the event. This is an opportunity to support local children in foster care. Admission is $5.
Contact Jennifer Vazqueztell at laramiefostercloset@gmail.com or 561-729-2945 or go to www.laramiefostercloset.com.
Make It With Wool contest set for November
The district Make It With Wool contest is set for Nov. 16. This contest is to promote the beauty and versatility of wool fabrics and yarns, according to a news release. The goal is to encourage personal creativity in sewing, knitting, crocheting, spinning and weaving wool fabrics and yarns. Contestants must construct a garment for themselves using fabric or yarn that is at least 60 percent wool. Junior, Senior and Adult divisions must have their wool tested for wool content. This can be done by sending a 4x5 fabric sample or 24 inches of yarn and $7 to State Director Carol Macy, PO Box 428, Pine Bluffs, WY 82082. Samples must be postmarked on or before Oct. 1. There are four age groups: Pre-teen, Junior, Senior and Adult. The winners of the district contest in the Adult, Senior and Junior divisions will advance to the state contest Dec. 2-3 in Casper. Each district can send two Junior and two Senior contestants to the state contest. Entry forms are available at Cowgirl Yarn, 119 Ivinson Ave., or the Albany County Extension Office, 3520 S. Third St., Suite A. Entries are due to the district director by Nov. 12. Contact Julie Houchin, district No. 1 director, at 745-3525 or jdhouch@aol.com for more information.
Global warming speaking event set for November
Noted educator Jeffrey Bennett plans to give his audience the foundation needed to speak intelligently about the science behind global warming and show attendees why the solutions to this important problem are ones people of all political persuasions can agree on, according to a news release.
Bennett’s Laramie stop of his The Global Warming Tour is Nov. 8 at the University of Wyoming. The time is yet to be determined. The event is free to the public.
Go to www.globalwarmingprimer.com/tour for more information.
