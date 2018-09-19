How to submit to Local Briefs
Dance lessons planned for Thursday
The Quadra Dangle Square Dance Club plans to free host square dance lessons from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday at 3905 Gray Gable Drive. Lessons are appropriate for ages 8 and older. Call 399-5135 for more information.
LCCC-ACC to celebrate 50th anniversary
In celebration of Laramie County Community College’s 50th anniversary, the Albany County Campus is planning a free lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday on campus, 1125 Boulder Drive. The ACC will also be providing cake and snow-cones at the event.
St. Matthew’s to host anniversary service
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral is set to host its 150th Anniversary Evensong Service to celebrate the anniversary of St. Matthew’s by using the historic 1789 liturgy, according to a news release. The service is at 6 p.m. Friday at Third Street and Ivinson Avenue. All are welcome.
Audubon group to explore local spots
The Laramie Audubon Society is slated to visit birding “hot spots” within city limits Saturday morning. After meeting at 8 a.m. at Night Heron Books & Coffeehouse, 107 Ivinson Ave., the group will carpool to various locations ranging from City Springs to the Laramie River to look for resident birds and migrants including warblers and waterfowl/shorebirds, according to a news release. The trip is anticipated to last until about 11:30 a.m., but attendees are free to leave at any time if they have their own transportation. Those attending should bring sturdy shoes, snacks, water, clothing suitable for the changing Wyoming weather, binoculars and other birding accessories. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Alzheimer’s Support Group cancelled
The Laramie Area Alzheimer’s Support Group, originally set to meet at 1:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Eppson Center for Seniors, is cancelled for the remainder of the year, according to a news release. Call Patty Butler at 760-4527 for more information.
Annual Burning of the Prayer Ribbons set for Oct. 2
It is tradition to burn all the ribbons on the prayer fence at Canterbury House, the young adult ministry of the Episcopal Church, each fall near the beginning of the school year, according to a news release.
This year, the burning is planned for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at 110 S. Ninth St. and includes the context of a short liturgy and the burning of the prayers that were in St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral’s prayer cloud this summer, plus those used in “Thy Kingdom Come.”
Following the burning, there will be dessert available inside Canterbury House.
Contact Patricia at 307-275-2733 or ptaskew@gmail.com for more information.
5k to support pregnancy center
The Heart to Heart Baby Steps Walk & 5k is scheduled for Saturday at Optimist Park. 5k check-in begins at 8 a.m., with the 5k race starting at 9 a.m. A pancake breakfast is at 9:30 a.m. during the walk check-in. The walk begins at 10 a.m., and fundraising awards are at 10:45 a.m.
Registration is $35 before Thursday or $50 on race day, and participants are encouraged to collect donations from sponsors. Proceeds will support the work of Heart to Heart Pregnancy Center, which offers free pregnancy support and resources. Go to www.laramiepregnancy.com/babysteps5k, call 745-3444 or email heart2heart@gmail.com for more information.
Nutrition class planned for today
A Cent$ible Nutrition Class for WIC clients is at noon today at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Call 721-2535 for questions, scheduling and more information.
Law firm hosting film screening about opioids
The public is invited to a special screening of critically acclaimed film “Andy Irons: Kissed by God,” sponsored by the Ochs Law Firm.
The free public screening is at 7:30 p.m. today in the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The screening is to bring awareness and education to Wyoming communities concerning the greatest public health crisis of our time: the opioid epidemic, according to a news release.
ACPL planning meeting
The public is invited to attend the monthly Albany County Public Library Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at the Beartree Tavern & Café in Centennial. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting, and topics on the agenda include the library’s contract with the Centennial Library and Cultural Association, the special-purpose tax spending priorities and board and administration roles, according to a news release. Call 721-2580 or email info@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
ACPL to host weekly math club
The Albany County Public Library Crazy 8’s Youth Math Club is slated to begin today and continue at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 19 in the ACPL meeting room.
This new eight-week recreational after-school math club helps children enjoy the math behind their favorite activities, according to a news release.
Space is limited. Children should commit to the entire eight-week program. There will be no meeting Oct. 31. The program is free, but registration is required. Call 721-2580, ext. 2, or email mowens@albanycountylibrary.org to enroll or for more information.
Rotary to host UW associate vice provost, social event
Laramie Sunrise Rotary plans to meet at 6:45 a.m. today at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. The program speaker will be Dr. Anthony Ogden, the new associate vice provost of global engagement at the University of Wyoming. He will be speaking about the Global Engagement Program. This meeting is open to the public.
Additionally, the rotary is preparing for a social at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Altitude for drinks and dinner while brewing a collaboration beer with Altitude brewers. Attendees can RSVP via Facebook or call 760-9977. Find the rotary on Facebook for more information.
Climate change group to meet today
Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan grassroots organization working to generate political will to address climate change, according to a news release. Specifically, CCL supports a legislative proposal entitled Carbon Fee and Dividend. The Laramie Citizens’ Climate Lobby monthly meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. today at First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St. Attendees can enter through the southeast entrance off the patio.
United Way director to speak at Laramie Rotary Club meeting
The Laramie Rotary Club is set to host Paul Heimer, the executive director of United Way of Albany County, at its next program, set for noon Thursday in the O’Dwyers Public House basement meeting room, 1622 Grand Ave.
UW grad to speak at TechTalk meeting
TechTalk Laramie is set to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. University of Wyoming graduate Austin Griffith will speak on “Blockchain Beyond Cryptocurrency,” a followup to Laramie’s recent WyoHackathon focused on blockchain technology, according to a news release. Go to www.meetup.com/techtalklaramie for more information.
Election forums coming up
Weekly General Election Candidate Forums, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Laramie and the Albany County Public Library, are set to begin Thursday. All forums are from 7-9 p.m. at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St.
The goal of these forums is to help voters make informed electoral decisions by providing candidates with an opportunity to present their positions on issues of concern to the community, according to a news release.
The forums will be digitally recorded and posted at www.wyominglwv.org/locals/laramie/laramie.html
The schedule is as follows:
THURSDAY: Albany County Commission and Albany County Office candidates (assessor, attorney, clerk of district court, coroner, county clerk, sheriff and treasurer)
SEPT. 27: Laramie City Council candidates (wards 1, 2 and 3)
OCT. 4: Wyoming House Districts 13, 14, 45, 46 and 47 and Wyoming Senate Districts 9 and 11 candidates
OCT. 11: Albany County School District No. 1 trustee candidates (areas A and B and at-large candidates)
OCT. 18: Hospital District trustee, Laramie Rivers Conservation District Rural and at-large supervisor and Albany County Fire District No. 1 director candidates
Albany County CattleWomen planning cookout, meeting
The Albany County CattleWomen’s last Ranch Cookout for this year is set for Thursday at the Sims Ranch near McFadden. A sirloin steak dinner with all the fixings will be served for $15 a plate. Jock & Betty Faris and Friends will provide live music, and there will be a special presentation by Don Sims. He created a historical brand board featuring all the ranchers in Rock Creek Valley, according to a news release.
A caravan will be leaving at 5:15 p.m. from the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St., and traveling through Rock River on the way to McFadden.
Additionally, the CattleWomen invite local women interested in the livestock industry and the promotion of beef to join its organization. The first meeting this fall is planned for 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. The group organizes the ranch cookouts, the annual ranch tour, the Ag Expo for third-grade students and many other activities promoting beef, according to a news release. Scholarships are also provided by the organization. Call 721-5031 by Wednesday to make reservations for lunch or for more information.
Archaeology awareness event coming up
The 20th Annual George C. Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology and Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month sponsored lecture is slated for 4-6 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming Ag Auditorium. Dr. Stuart Fiedel, senior archaeologist at Louis Berger Group, will present this year’s lecture, “Native American Origins: Reconciling the Evidence of Ancient Genomes and Archaeology.” A reception will follow in the department foyer.
The event is free to the public. Contact Lori Hogan at lori.hogan2@wyo.gov or 307-777-5196 or go to www.wyoshpo.state.wy.us/aamonth for more information.
MOPS group to meet Thursday
MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) and MomsNext (Mothers of school-aged children) meets from 9-11 a.m. Thursday and twice a month at Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church, 2552 N. 15th St.
This is a place for mothers to build friendships and community amidst the season of raising small children, according to a news release. All faith backgrounds are welcome. Attendees learn from guest speakers, discussion groups and enjoy breakfast together. Child care is provided for a small fee along with a small fee for membership. Find Laramie MOPS International on Facebook for more information.
Soroptimist planning 1st meeting of season
Soroptimist of Laramie plans to host the first business meeting of this year at noon Thursday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. Visitors, guests and prospective new members are invited.
Soroptimist is a charity organization that works toward empowering women and children to be the best they can be, according to a news release. Attendees can enjoy lunch and find out if this charitable service organization is best for them, Call 742-5755 to make reservations for lunch or for more information.
Relative Theatrics to host free reading
With partial funding by Wyoming Humanities, Relative Theatrics is set to present a free reading of “Bright Half Life” by Tanya Barfield as part of Read, Rant, Relate: Igniting Conversation through Theatre. “Bright Half Life” is a moving love story that spans decades in an instant — from marriage, children, skydiving and the infinite moments that make a life together, according to a news release.
The free public event is at 7 p.m. Thursday in Room 278 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
The reading is part of Read, Rant, Relate: Igniting Conversation Through Theatre. A post-reading discussion will be led by Patrick Konesko. Read, Rant, Relate is a free play-reading program funded in part by the Wyoming Humanities. Experience a new piece of contemporary dramatic literature every other month with Relative Theatrics. Participants will engage directly with modern plays by listening to actor led readings of the texts, then joining discussions breaking down the thematic elements of the works and their relevance to today’s society, the release states.
Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
UW Symphony to present The Magic of Broadway
The University of Wyoming Symphony plans to start the It’s Magic season with an early bang, according to a news release. This half-pops, half-classical concert zooms up and down New York’s Broadway, from the Theater District to Lincoln Center and back. And to celebrate, there will be a pre-concert welcome-back reception at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Lobby. Light refreshments will be served as attendees as you gather their tickets, listen to some lobby music and meet the Symphony Board, all sponsored by UniWyo Federal Credit Union. The concert then begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tweet Seats will still be available for audience members who like to stay connected to social media are welcome — silently — to share their experiences online, the release states. “Tweet Seats are available only in the back two rows of the auditorium, and attendees should tell the box office they want Tweet Seats when they purchase tickets.
Tickets are $12 for the general public, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for UW students. Season tickets are also still available.
Call 766-6666, visit BCPA or the Wyoming Union box offices or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Chapter secretary Ray Jacquot is scheduled to give a talk called “Ruins and Wildflowers: Three Special Places in the On-and-Off Bear’s Ears National Monument, Utah.” The talk will be about sites that need protections granted by national monument status and the history of national monument creation by the federal government. Contact chapter President George Janack at janack@uwyo.edu for more information.
