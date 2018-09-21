How to submit to Local Briefs
Night of Worship set for Sept. 28
Harvest Church is planning a Night of Worship, and the entire Laramie community is invited to attend, according to a news release. The event is set for 7-9 p.m. Sept. 28 at the church, 2535 Harvest Drive, and will feature guest worship artists Brent and Tani Parker.
Contact the church office at 745-9494 or frontoffice@weareharvest.com or go to www.weareharvest.com for more information.
Wyoming Promise meeting set for Thursday
Wyoming Promise — Albany County is making the final push to collect the remaining petition signatures for the county by the Oct. 31 deadline, according to a news release. The next volunteer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the UU Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St.
The organization believes the people — not money, not super PACs, not corporations — govern Wyoming and the United States, the release states. Wyoming Promise is collecting signatures to put an initiative on Wyoming’s 2020 ballot. The initiative would call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling and return power to the People. Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 or Sandra Voelker at 907-229-1172.
Conference set for October
WyCOA and partners invite the public to attend the 2018 Wyoming Conference on Aging “Engage at Every Age” from Oct. 2-4 at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. The conference includes national and regional speakers, interactive and panel sessions on topics such as healthy aging/community aging projects throughout Wyoming, dementia/Alzheimer’s, opioids and medication safety, hoarding, support presentations for caregivers, vendor exhibits and more, according to a news release. Go to www.uwyo.edu/wycoa or call 766-2829 for more information.
Albany County CattleWomen planning meeting
The Albany County CattleWomen’s invite local women interested in the livestock industry and the promotion of beef to join its organization.
The first meeting this fall is planned for 11:30 a.m. today at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. The group organizes the ranch cookouts, the annual ranch tour, the Ag Expo for third-grade students and many other activities promoting beef, according to a news release. Scholarships are also provided by the organization. Call 721-5031 for more information.
