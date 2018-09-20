How to submit to Local Briefs
Forward Wyoming Bloc(k) Party set for Friday
Forward Wyoming, a local nonpartisan, nonprofit working to “educate, organize, and mobilize a generation of active citizens and grassroots leaders” plans to host a free event — its first Millennial Voter Bloc(k) Party.
Only 15 percent of millennials are expected to vote this year — and Forward Wyoming is working to change that through efforts such as the Bloc(k) Party, according to a news release. The event, set for 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, is an eclectic event where young people can register, commit and get prepared to vote. All party-goers can enjoy a free drink (mocktails, cocktails and beer are available), some grilled fare and s’mores. The evening will also include an array of entertainment featuring the band Franklin Good Boy, DJ Shmecha, improv, local artists, local films and fire.
For those not registered to vote, Forward Wyoming will be joined by the Albany County Clerk’s Office. The entire event is free to the public.
Free language classes scheduled through Dec. 7
The University of Wyoming World Language & Culture Program is hosting several free language classes through Dec. 7. Registration closes Friday.
Supported by the Associated Students of the University of Wyoming, the College of Education and Global Engagement Office, the classes are free to the public and follow the schedule below:
Czech: 4-5 p.m. Mondays in Room ED 30
French: noon-1 p.m. Fridays in Room ED 30
Farsi: 5-6 p.m. Thursdays in Room ED 45
German: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays in Room ED 3
Hebrew: 2:45-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in Hoyt Hall Room 05
Japanese: 1-2 p.m. Fridays in Room ED 30
Indonesian conversation: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays in Room ED 30
Korean: 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays in Room ED 3
Portuguese: 11 a.m.-noon Tuesdays in Room ED 3
Russian: noon-1 p.m. Wednesdays in Room ED 3
Spanish: 11 a.m.-noon Mondays in Room ED 3
Spanish conversation: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays in Room ED 30
Tadjik/Dari: time, dates and locations to be determined
Turkish/Kurdish: 4-5 p.m. Fridays in Room ED 45
Uzbek: 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays in Room ED 3
A registration form in available via Google Docs. Email Dilnoza Khasilova at dkhasilo@uwyo.edu for a link to the form or for more information.
Quilting demonstration coming up
Laramie Art Quilters are planning a demonstration for 2-4 p.m. Saturday at ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St. The event is free to the public.
Call 460-9304 for more information.
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents are scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 100 S. Sixth St. in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC Office. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age, according to a news releae. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Our members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the group’s Facebook group for more information.
Rainbow Valley Special Road District planning meeting
The Rainbow Valley Special Road District Board is slated to meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Centennial Valley Library in Centennial. The agenda for the meeting will include a review of the RVSRD budget, putting up a sign for the annual meeting, reviewing and possibly changing the by-laws, a discussion regarding the election of board members and whether to add additional members, a discussion about a proposed new development and notice to RVSRD members and setting the next board and annual meeting dates. All members are invited to attend and join in the discussion. Go to www.rvsrd.info for more information.
Election forums coming up
Weekly General Election Candidate Forums, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Laramie and the Albany County Public Library, are set to begin Thursday. All forums are from 7-9 p.m. at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St.
The goal of these forums is to help voters make informed electoral decisions by providing candidates with an opportunity to present their positions on issues of concern to the community, according to a news release.
The forums will be digitally recorded and posted at www.wyominglwv.org/locals/laramie/laramie.html
The schedule is as follows:
TODAY: Albany County Commission and Albany County Office candidates (assessor, attorney, clerk of district court, coroner, county clerk, sheriff and treasurer)
SEPT. 27: Laramie City Council candidates (wards 1, 2 and 3)
OCT. 4: Wyoming House Districts 13, 14, 45, 46 and 47 and Wyoming Senate Districts 9 and 11 candidates
OCT. 11: Albany County School District No. 1 trustee candidates (areas A and B and at-large candidates)
OCT. 18: Hospital District trustee, Laramie Rivers Conservation District Rural and at-large supervisor and Albany County Fire District No. 1 director candidates
United Way director to speak at Laramie Rotary Club meeting
The Laramie Rotary Club is set to host Paul Heimer, the executive director of United Way of Albany County, at its next program, set for noon today in the O’Dwyers Public House basement meeting room, 1622 Grand Ave.
UW grad to speak at TechTalk meeting
TechTalk Laramie is set to meet at 6 p.m. today at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. University of Wyoming graduate Austin Griffith will speak on “Blockchain Beyond Cryptocurrency,” a followup to Laramie’s recent WyoHackathon focused on blockchain technology, according to a news release. Go to www.meetup.com/techtalklaramie for more information.
Albany County CattleWomen planning cookout, meeting
The Albany County CattleWomen’s last Ranch Cookout for this year is set for today at the Sims Ranch near McFadden. A sirloin steak dinner with all the fixings will be served for $15 a plate. Jock & Betty Faris and Friends will provide live music, and there will be a special presentation by Don Sims. He created a historical brand board featuring all the ranchers in Rock Creek Valley, according to a news release.
A caravan will be leaving at 5:15 p.m. from the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St., and traveling through Rock River on the way to McFadden.
Additionally, the CattleWomen invite local women interested in the livestock industry and the promotion of beef to join its organization.
The first meeting this fall is planned for 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. The group organizes the ranch cookouts, the annual ranch tour, the Ag Expo for third-grade students and many other activities promoting beef, according to a news release. Scholarships are also provided by the organization. Call 721-5031 by Wednesday to make reservations for lunch or for more information.
Archaeology awareness event coming up
The 20th Annual George C. Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology and Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month sponsored lecture is slated for 4-6 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming Ag Auditorium. Dr. Stuart Fiedel, senior archaeologist at Louis Berger Group, will present this year’s lecture, “Native American Origins: Reconciling the Evidence of Ancient Genomes and Archaeology.” A reception will follow in the department foyer.
The event is free to the public. Contact Lori Hogan at lori.hogan2@wyo.gov or 307-777-5196 or go to www.wyoshpo.state.wy.us/aamonth for more information.
MOPS group to meet today
MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) and MomsNext (Mothers of school-aged children) meets from 9-11 a.m. today and twice a month at Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church, 2552 N. 15th St.
This is a place for mothers to build friendships and community amidst the season of raising small children, according to a news release. All faith backgrounds are welcome. Attendees learn from guest speakers, discussion groups and enjoy breakfast together. Child care is provided for a small fee along with a small fee for membership. Find Laramie MOPS International on Facebook for more information.
Soroptimist planning 1st meeting of season
Soroptimist of Laramie plans to host the first business meeting of this year at noon today at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. Visitors, guests and prospective new members are invited.
Soroptimist is a charity organization that works toward empowering women and children to be the best they can be, according to a news release. Attendees can enjoy lunch and find out if this charitable service organization is best for them, Call 742-5755 to make reservations for lunch or for more information.
Relative Theatrics to host free reading
With partial funding by Wyoming Humanities, Relative Theatrics is set to present a free reading of “Bright Half Life” by Tanya Barfield as part of Read, Rant, Relate: Igniting Conversation through Theatre. “Bright Half Life” is a moving love story that spans decades in an instant — from marriage, children, skydiving and the infinite moments that make a life together, according to a news release.
The free public event is at 7 p.m. today in Room 278 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
The reading is part of Read, Rant, Relate: Igniting Conversation Through Theatre. A post-reading discussion will be led by Patrick Konesko. Read, Rant, Relate is a free play-reading program funded in part by the Wyoming Humanities. Experience a new piece of contemporary dramatic literature every other month with Relative Theatrics. Participants will engage directly with modern plays by listening to actor led readings of the texts, then joining discussions breaking down the thematic elements of the works and their relevance to today’s society, the release states.
Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
UW Symphony to present The Magic of Broadway
The University of Wyoming Symphony plans to start the It’s Magic season with an early bang, according to a news release. This half-pops, half-classical concert zooms up and down New York’s Broadway, from the Theater District to Lincoln Center and back. And to celebrate, there will be a pre-concert welcome-back reception at 6:45 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Lobby. Light refreshments will be served as attendees as you gather their tickets, listen to some lobby music and meet the Symphony Board, all sponsored by UniWyo Federal Credit Union. The concert then begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tweet Seats will still be available for audience members who like to stay connected to social media are welcome — silently — to share their experiences online, the release states. “Tweet Seats are available only in the back two rows of the auditorium, and attendees should tell the box office they want Tweet Seats when they purchase tickets.
Tickets are $12 for the general public, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for UW students. Season tickets are also still available.
Call 766-6666, visit BCPA or the Wyoming Union box offices or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. today at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Chapter secretary Ray Jacquot is scheduled to give a talk called “Ruins and Wildflowers: Three Special Places in the On-and-Off Bear’s Ears National Monument, Utah.” The talk will be about sites that need protections granted by national monument status and the history of national monument creation by the federal government. Contact chapter President George Janack at janack@uwyo.edu for more information.
Dance lessons planned for today
The Quadra Dangle Square Dance Club plans to free host square dance lessons from 7-8:30 p.m. today at 3905 Gray Gable Drive. Lessons are appropriate for ages 8 and older. Call 399-5135 for more information.
LCCC-ACC to celebrate 50th anniversary
In celebration of Laramie County Community College’s 50th anniversary, the Albany County Campus is planning a free lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. today on campus, 1125 Boulder Drive. The ACC will also be providing cake and snow-cones at the event.
St. Matthew’s to host anniversary service
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral is set to host its 150th Anniversary Evensong Service to celebrate the anniversary of St. Matthew’s by using the historic 1789 liturgy, according to a news release. The service is at 6 p.m. Friday at Third Street and Ivinson Avenue. All are welcome.
Downtown Clinic to celebrate completion of Blue Sky solar energy project
The Downtown Clinic is planning a ribbon cutting to celebrate its newly completed renewable energy project. The 25-panel solar array will offset the clinic’s energy usage by 98 percent, according to a news release.
The event is at 10 a.m. Friday at the clinic, 611 S. Second St. and will include Rocky Mountain Power officials, Laramie City Council members and Blue Sky customers.
Made possible by a $33,675 grant from Blue Sky customers, the project also includes the state’s first Blue Sky battery storage component that will help protect medical supplies, such as vaccines, during emergencies.
The cost savings generated will be redirected to providing additional free comprehensive primary health care to low-income, uninsured residents of Albany County.
Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky customers have awarded more than 140 renewable energy grants to community-serving organizations since 2006, the release states.
TechStars hosting StartUp Weekend
Members of the Laramie community have come together to develop a TechStars-supported StartUp Weekend from Friday-Sunday at the University of Wyoming College of Business.
This is an opportunity to attendees to solve problems, learn about entrepreneurship and have fun, according to a news release.
The weekend includes seven full meals from Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, The Library Sports Grill & Brewery, Coal Creek Coffee Co., Turtle Rock Café, Speedgoat and more, as well as benefits and discounts from the event’s global partners, one-on-one time with mentors, a new network of developers, designers and entrepreneurs and all the internet and coffee attendees can consume, the release states.
There are only a maximum of 125 participants allowed, so tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a news release.
Event sponsors include Albany County, city of Laramie, Laramie County Community College, the UW College of Business, the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance and more.
Find the event at www.communities.techstars.com or www.facebook.com/swlaramie or email laramie@startupweekend.org for more information. Find the event at www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
