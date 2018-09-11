Correction
An article on page A1 of Saturday’s Laramie Boomerang, “Attempted murder suspect pleads not guilty,” incorrectly reported Jake Gillen had pleaded not guilty to attempted murder during his arraignment Sept. 4. He was not in court for arraignment on that day and did not enter a plea of any kind. His hearing was suspended pending a psychological evaluation. This mistake was due to reporter error. The Laramie Boomerang regrets the mistake.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Police Department launches See Something Say Something campaign
The Laramie Police Department recently launched its See Something Say Something campaign to encourage residents to report suspicious activity to the toll-free number or to local law enforcement, according to a news release.
Residents can report suspicious activity or behavior to the toll-free number 833-446-4188 or to local law enforcement.
Suspicious activity is any observed behavior that could indicate terrorism or terrorism-related crime, the release states.
This includes but is not limited to:
— Unusual items or situations: A vehicle is parked in an odd location, a package or piece of luggage is unattended, a window/door is open that is usually closed, or other out-of-the-ordinary situations.
— Eliciting information: A person questioning individuals at a level beyond curiosity about a building’s purpose, operations, security procedures and/or personnel, shift changes, etc.
— Observation/surveillance: Someone pays unusual attention to facilities or buildings beyond a casual or professional interest. This includes extended loitering without explanation (particularly in concealed locations); unusual, repeated, and/or prolonged observation of a building (e.g., with binoculars, unmanned aerial vehicle [UAV] or video camera); taking notes or measurements; counting paces; sketching floor plans, etc.
The program will be administered by the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
The Laramie Police Department joins other community statewide participating in the national program.
Ceremony planned for remember 9/11
The public is invited to a free ceremony at 9 .am. today at the Laramie Fire Department Station No. 1, 209 S. Fourth St.
Laramie Sunrise Rotary to meet Wednesday
The Laramie Sunrise Rotary meeting is set for 6:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. The public is welcome to attend. Find the rotary on Facebook for more information.
Annual mosquito control meeting set for Wednesday
The Big Laramie Mosquito Control District annual meeting is planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Harmony Elementary School to discuss the results of the July 2018 spray program and begin planning for the 2019 season, according to a news release.
The business meeting will include a detailed financial report on the 2018 program year and the planning process for the 2019 season. Public input is important and decisions are made by those who contribute to the process.
This private mosquito control program in only partially covered by tax dollars and must depend upon the voluntary financial support of all residents and land owners within the spray area, the release states.
Call John Wetstein at 742-8734, Ron Blake at 745-9521 or Dave Whitman at 760-3501 for more information.
Laramie Rotary Club hosting Dr. Maria Kinder
The Laramie Rotary Club plans to host Dr. Maria Kinder to discuss the Rwanda LEAP Program at this week’s program, scheduled for noon Wednesday in the O’Dwyers Public House basement meeting room, 1622 Grand Ave.
Annual Mash Up set for Friday
The annual Downtown Mash Up event is slated for 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday after the Downtown Laramie Farmers Market at the Hollyhock Mural, Second and Custer streets.
Students who live in the residence halls can use the University of Wyoming Transit & Parking Services, which will be offering free shuttles for the event from 6-8 p.m. and 10 p.m.-midnight from the East Orr Hall shuttle stop to downtown, according to a news release.
The event will feature local food vendors, cocktails and mocktails from Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, live music from Franklin Good Boy, Fat Stallion and The Woodpile presented by UniWyo Federal Credit Union, a paint-by-numbers mural and a social media scavenger hunt, and the winners of the cash prize will be announced. Also, the Mash Up includes wagon rides from Pistol and Pete, UW RSOs, Laramie businesses, exclusive swag and more.
This year’s sponsors include the University of Wyoming, UniWyo Federal Credit Union, The Curiosity Shoppe, Townsquare Media, Mountain Valley Properties, Pepsi — Wyoming Beverage, Premier Bone & Joint Centers, Rocky Mountain Power, Aspen Family Chiropractic, Speedgoat, The Knothole/Pinebeach Inc., Mountain Woods Furniture, The Photo Booth By BHP Imaging, Nu2u Sports, Security First Bank, Mountain West Farm Bureau, First Interstate Bank, Laramie Gm Auto Center, West Inc., Alsco, Corthell & King, Eagle Plumbing & Heating Inc., Hilton Garden Inn, Pence & Macmillan, Anton Collins Mitchell Llp., Anb Bank, Cook & Associates And Wyoming Public Media.
Find the event on Facebook for more information.
Historical society to begin meetings
The Albany County Historical Society is set to host its first meeting of the fall at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. The public is invited to this free event. A social hour with refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m.
Brent Breithaupt and Jack Deibert will present highlights of their 2016 book, “Tracks, Trails, and Thieves: The Adventures, Discoveries, and Historic Significance of the Ferdinand V. Hayden’s 1868 Geological Survey of Wyoming and Adjacent Territories.” They will focus on how Hayden’s experiences at Fort Sanders near the beginning of his expedition significantly changed the course and scope of the survey. Books will be available for purchase, according to a news release.
Contact Jane Nelson at jnelson@uwyo.edu or 745-8541 or go to www.wyoachs.com for more information.
Free prostate screenings planned for Sept. 22
The annual free prostate screening is slated for 8-11 a.m. at the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, 255 N. 30th St. Potential attendees are encouraged to talk to their providers about getting this free screening, according to a news release.
Next archaeological society meeting to feature UW professor
The first fall meeting of the June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 150 of the University of Wyoming anthropology building, 12th and Lewis streets.
Dr. Robert Kelly, professor of archaeology at UW, past-president of the Society for American Archaeology, and distinguished author, will deliver a lecture titled “Radiocarbon Dates, Human Population and the Prehistoric Use of Ice Patches” highlighting his recent research tracking human demography through radiocarbon dates, according to a news release. The meeting is open to the public.
Contact Rachael Shimek at rshimek@uwyo.edu or 515-231-2003 or find the meeting on Facebook for more information.
Classes, breastfeeding café, planned
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients is at 4 p.m. today and noon Sept. 19 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St.
A free breastfeeding class is open to all pregnant women at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the clinic.
Call 721-2535 for scheduling or more information on either event. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A free community breastfeeding café is planned for 10:30 a.m.-noon Sept. 17 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Attendees can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present to offer support. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and young children are welcome. This is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
LYP luncheon rescheduled for today
The Laramie Young Professionals’ rescheduled luncheon will be hosted from noon-1 p.m. today at Library Sports Grille & Brewery, 201 Custer St. LYP apologizes for rescheduling last minute and hopes the public will be able to join next week, according to a news release.
The next luncheon is scheduled from noon-1 p.m. Oct. 2 and features guest speaker Doug Faus. There will also be the Laramie Young Professionals Board elections hosted during the luncheon.
Go to www.laramieyoungprofessionals.com or www.facebook.com/laramieyoungprofessionals for more information.
Phi Beta Kappa visiting scholar to visit University of Wyoming
The University of Wyoming Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa plans to welcome PBK visiting scholar Dr. Dava Newman to the UW campus, according to a news release. Newman will be presenting a public lecture entitled “Exploring Space for Earth: Earth’s Vital Signs Revealed” at 4 p.m. today in Classroom Building Room 129, Ninth and Fremont streets.
Newman is the Apollo Program professor of astronautics at MIT and a Harvard — MIT Health, Sciences and Technology faculty member. She served as NASA Deputy Administrator from May 2015-January 2017. Her research expertise is in aerospace biomedical engineering investigating human performance across the spectrum of gravity, and she is a leader in advanced space suit design, dynamics and control of astronaut motion, leadership development, innovation and space policy, the release states.
Newman’s talk is sponsored by the Department of Physics and Astronomy, the Honors College, Geology and Geophysics, Engineering, NASA Space Grant, the Science Initiative’s Learning Actively Mentoring Program (LAMP) and Wyoming Research Scholars Program.
Email Rachel Watson at rwatson@uwyo.edu and go to www.uwyo.edu/pbk for more information.
Local foster grandparents planning letters project
Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies are organizing a letter drive for first responders and will be delivering the letters/drawings to Laramie Fire Department Station No. 1 at 8 a.m. today as part of its service project for National Day of Service and Remembrance, according to a news release.
Contact Terri Walk at 307-223-1051 or terri@actionresources.ngo, go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org or find the group on Facebook for more information.
Albany County Genealogical Society to meet today
Those who might wonder what the history of that old building might tell them about the ancestors who lived or worked there might be interested in “If Walls Could Talk: Tracing the History of Old Buildings” at the September meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society. The free public meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. today in the Relief Society Room of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3311 Hayford Ave.
Suzi Taylor, Department of State Parks and Cultural resources, and Erica Duvic and Brian Beadles from the State Historic Preservation Office team up for this informative presentation, the release states.
Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group changing meeting time
The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association hosts a support group for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias regularly in Laramie, according to a news release. Effective Wednesday, the group will now meet at 5:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month in the Downstairs Café at Edgewood Spring Wind Assisted Living Community, 1072 N. 22nd St.
All those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia are invited to participate, the release states. The group is free. Call 307-371-9967 for more information about the Laramie Support Group.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
