How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Veterans crisis line number open
How many numbers do you have in your phone? Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis? 1-800-273-8255 is that lifeline. In fact, it’s a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who might be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves, according to a news release. You might never need it — in fact, hopefully not. But if you do, won’t a minute now to save it be worth the time?
So, how does the Veterans Crisis Line fit in? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line. Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran. It’s confidential and available 365 days a year. One number potentially helps anyone in crisis.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan recently placed blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Common Outdoor Ground leading hike, work trip
Common Outdoor Ground, a local volunteer group, is planning a hike up Medicine Bow Peak to install a new trail sign just below the summit this weekend. The hike is scheduled for noon today starting at the Lewis Lake Trailhead, and everyone is welcome. Hikers should bring work gloves, suitable clothing, rain gear, water and snacks. Go to www.facebook.com/commonoutdoorground or email commonoutdoorground@gmail.com for more information.
Schoolyard work day coming Monday
A volunteer work day is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday on the Schoolyard trails east of Laramie, organized by Laramie BikeNet. Volunteers are needed to build out a trail that will lead to the top of the south side of the canyon, where a company called WyoTrails is planning to build a flow trail this fall. Volunteers should walk or ride up the canyon toward the water tank and look for a stash of tools. Bring water, work gloves and snacks. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieBikeNet for more information.
LYP luncheon rescheduled for Tuesday
The Laramie Young Professionals’ rescheduled luncheon will be hosted from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday at Library Sports Grille & Brewery, 201 Custer St. LYP apologizes for rescheduling last minute and hopes the public will be able to join Tuesday, according to a news release.
The next luncheon is scheduled from noon-1 p.m. Oct. 2 and features guest speaker Doug Faus. There will also be the Laramie Young Professionals Board elections hosted during the luncheon.
Go to www.laramieyoungprofessionals.com or www.facebook.com/laramieyoungprofessionals for more information.
Classes, breastfeeding café, coalition meeting planned
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients is at 4 p.m. Tuesday and noon Sept. 19 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St.
A free breastfeeding class is open to all pregnant women at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the clinic.
Call 721-2535 for scheduling or more information on either event. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A free community breastfeeding café is planned for 10:30 a.m.-noon Sept. 17 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Attendees can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present to offer support. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and young children are welcome. This is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is set for 12:15-1 p.m. Monday in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Turtle Rock Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St. The meeting is open to all in the Laramie community interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
PBS’s Heffner to speak on civil discourse
Alexander Heffner, the host of PBS’s “The Open Mind,” is set to be a keynote speaker for a program on civil discourse Monday at the University of Wyoming.
The Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Project and UW Presidential Engagement Initiative, in collaboration with the College of Arts and Sciences, Center for Global Studies and School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies, is partnering with the Wyoming Humanities Council, Wyoming PBS and Wyoming Public Radio to host Heffner for a public discussion on “Civil Discourse in an Uncivil Age: The Quest for a Post-Partisan Citizenship.” The event, free to the public, will start at 5:30 p.m. in the College of Arts and Sciences auditorium.
Additionally, the program will be live-streamed through www.wyomingpbs.org and be the focus of a future episode of “Wyoming Chronicle” on Wyoming PBS, making participation in the public forum widely available to students and citizens across the state, according to a news release.
Heffner will present a keynote address, followed by a panel discussion with notable Wyoming political figures and public servants. The program will discuss the effects of divisiveness on discourse and governance and the effect of social media, fake news and filter bubbles that polarize information intake. Contact Center for Global Studies Director Jean Garrison at 766-6119 or garrison@uwyo.edu for more information.
Next archaeological society meeting to feature UW professor
The first fall meeting of the June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. Monday in Room 150 of the University of Wyoming anthropology building, 12th and Lewis streets.
Dr. Robert Kelly, professor of archaeology at UW, past-president of the Society for American Archaeology, and distinguished author, will deliver a lecture titled “Radiocarbon Dates, Human Population and the Prehistoric Use of Ice Patches” highlighting his recent research tracking human demography through radiocarbon dates, according to a news release. The meeting is open to the public.
Contact Rachael Shimek at rshimek@uwyo.edu or 515-231-2003 or find the meeting on Facebook for more information.
Phi Beta Kappa visiting scholar to visit University of Wyoming
The University of Wyoming Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa plans to welcome PBK visiting scholar Dr. Dava Newman to the UW campus, according to a news release. Newman will be presenting a public lecture entitled “Exploring Space for Earth: Earth’s Vital Signs Revealed” at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Classroom Building Room 129, Ninth and Fremont streets.
Newman is the Apollo Program professor of astronautics at MIT and a Harvard — MIT Health, Sciences and Technology faculty member. She served as NASA Deputy Administrator from May 2015-January 2017. Her research expertise is in aerospace biomedical engineering investigating human performance across the spectrum of gravity, and she is a leader in advanced space suit design, dynamics and control of astronaut motion, leadership development, innovation and space policy, the release states.
Newman’s talk is sponsored by the Department of Physics and Astronomy, the Honors College, Geology and Geophysics, Engineering, NASA Space Grant, the Science Initiative’s Learning Actively Mentoring Program (LAMP) and Wyoming Research Scholars Program.
Email Rachel Watson at rwatson@uwyo.edu and go to www.uwyo.edu/pbk for more information.
Local foster grandparents planning letters project
Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies are organizing a letter drive for first responders and will be delivering the letters/drawings to Laramie Fire Department Station No. 1 at 8 a.m. Tuesday as part of its service project for National Day of Service and Remembrance, according to a news release.
Contact Terri Walk at 307-223-1051 or terri@actionresources.ngo, go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org or find the group on Facebook for more information.
Albany County Genealogical Society to meet Tuesday
Those who might wonder what the history of that old building might tell them about the ancestors who lived or worked there might be interested in “If Walls Could Talk: Tracing the History of Old Buildings” at the September meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society. The free public meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Relief Society Room of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3311 Hayford Ave.
Suzi Taylor, Department of State Parks and Cultural resources, and Erica Duvic and Brian Beadles from the State Historic Preservation Office team up for this informative presentation, the release states.
Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group changing meeting time
The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association hosts a support group for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias regularly in Laramie, according to a news release. Effective Wednesday, the group will now meet at 5:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month in the Downstairs Café at Edgewood Spring Wind Assisted Living Community, 1072 N. 22nd St.
All those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia are invited to participate, the release states. The group is free.
Call 307-371-9967 for more information about the Laramie Support Group.
PFLAG to meet Thursday
A Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays Chapter is forming in Laramie, and meetings are hosted at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at St. Paul’s UCC, 602 Garfield St. The Thursday meeting will be a welcome back to school potluck dinner. Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer with families, friends and allies, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education and advocacy, according to a news release.
Meetings are open to all, and PFLAG welcomes participation in establishing its chapter. Email pflaglaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Wyoming Promise meeting set for Thursday
Wyoming Promise — Albany County is making the final push to collect the remaining petition signatures for the county by the October deadline, according to a news release. The next volunteer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the UU Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St.
The organization believes the people — not money, not super PACs, not corporations — govern Wyoming and the United States, the release states. Wyoming Promise is collecting signatures to put an initiative on Wyoming’s 2020 ballot. The initiative would call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling and return power to the People. Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 or Sandra Voelker at 907-229-1172.
Roundtable meeting set for Thursday
The next topic of the Laramie Roundtable is Money Class 101. Attendees can learn to understand the basics of personal and business finance, according to a news release. The roundtable is from 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Knowing the basics when it comes to personal and business finances is foundational to success as an entrepreneur, the release states. This free business roundtable will help participants develop a stronger understanding of basic financial concepts — that way, they can handle their money better.
The speaker, Joe Bennick, is a financial literacy expert and has experience advising and coaching Wyoming entrepreneurs.
Contact the Wyoming Women’s Business Center at 460-3943 or wwbc@uwyo.edu.
Book group to meet Thursday
The Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Night Heron Bookstore, 107 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Murder on the Fly” by local author Jeffrey Lockwood.
Lockwood will be at the meeting to discuss the second in his series about a detective turned exterminator. Set in 1980s San Francisco, the hero (and the author) uses his knowledge of entomology to help solve the crime, according to a news release. Attendees can hear Lockwood speak about his writing process, the choice of setting for the novel and what else is in the pipeline.
The Second Story Book Group meets the second Thursday of every month. The selection for October is “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee.
Music ensemble performance set for Simpson Plaza
Gamelan Candra Wyoga, Wyoming’s Balinese music ensemble, is set to perform at noon Thursday at the University of Wyoming’s Simpson Plaza. The event is free to the public.
Between sets, attendees are welcome to try the instruments themselves, according to a news release. The instruments were handmade in Bali, Indonesia, before being shipped to Laramie in summer 1996. They were purchased with a gift from the Allan and Regina Willman Fund. The instruments are used for teaching and inreach and outreach throughout the state. Gamelan Candra Wyoga is a community ensemble guided by Balinese gamelan master I Made Lasmawan and dancer Ni Ketut Marni.
“Candra” refers to the beauty of the full moon, the release states. “Wyoga” has a double meaning, indicating both “Wyoming Gamelan” and “meditation on the beauty of the full moon” — a special pleasure in the beautiful state of Wyoming. New members are welcome and invited to join Gamelan Candra Wyoga’s weekly practice sessions from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays in Room 1010 of the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
Go to www.facebook.com/candrawyoga for more information about Gamelan Candra Wyoga and find a performance at www.youtube.com.
Relative Theatrics production continues
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics is gearing up to present “I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard” by Halley Feiffer.
The play is directed by Anne Mason and features Noelia Antweiler (member of Actors’ Equity Association) and Peter Parolin.
Nominated for the John Gassner Playwriting Award, “I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard” is an incredibly fierce play about eternal struggles of parents and children, according to a news release.
Ella (Antweiler) is a precocious actress whose goal in life is making her famous playwright father David (Parolin) proud. Throughout the course of a boozy evening, Ella and David deliberate about whether to read the reviews of her Off-Broadway debut … and things unravel from there.
Performances are slated for 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the show for the general public and $10 in advance or $14 day-of for University of Wyoming student or senior citizens, with a limit of 50 seats per show.
Audience seating is on the stage. Attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language, the release states.
Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org, at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or in person at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave., for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
‘Laramie Inside Out’ screening set for Friday
The public is invited to join Laramie schools, businesses, community partners, city leaders and citizens in honoring the 20th memorial of Matthew Shepard, according to a news release. The documentary “Laramie Inside Out” will screen at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the University of Wyoming Union Family Room. The event is free to the public, and complimentary popcorn will be provided. “Laramie Inside Out” is not rated and has a runtime of 56 minutes. Director Beverly Seckinger will lead a panel discussion following the film.
This event reaffirms UW’s values and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and is designed to engage students, faculty, staff and community members, the release states. Find the event at www.uwyo.edu to learn more about the Matthew Shepard Memorial Group, future events and how to get involved.
Cats on Mats to return
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society and CrossFit Laramie are planning another Cats on Mars fundraiser event. Attendees can unwind, stretch out and enjoy a one-hour guided yoga class while LAWS adoptable cats and kittens wander the room, according to a news release. The class is from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Drive.
This all-level class is suitable for beginners and children older than 8. Participants only need to bring a mat or towel, although a few mats will be available to borrow.
Payment can be made at the door or via the LAWS PayPal account (bring PayPal donation confirmation to the class).
Admission is $20 per person or $35 per person with a guest. RSVP is required. All proceeds go toward LAWS animals and programs.
Call CrossFit Laramie at 307-223-4372 or LAWS at 745-4586 for more information.
Weekly anniversary tours to conclude Friday
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer.
The final event features Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Friday (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release.
Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Mountain bike race set for Glendo
Now in its second year, the Two Moon 24, a 24-hour mountain bike race, is scheduled for Sept. 15-16 at Glendo State Park. Teams and individuals will have 24 hours to complete as many laps as they can on a 10-mile course with about 1,300 feet of climbing on the park’s singletrack trails, starting at the Two Moon Campground. Registration starts at $85 per rider and closes Thursday. Go to www.laramieracing.com for more information.
Fall Preservation Series to begin Saturday
Laramie Local Foods is gearing up for its fall Sustainable Saturdays series. Four classes will help connect the Laramie community with sustainable practices, according to a news release.
All classes are at 9 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St., and the schedule is as follows:
— Saturday: Quick Pickles with Happy Jack Farms: Attendees can learn to make bread and butter and dill pickles.
— Oct. 6: Jams and Jellies with Native Fruits: Attendees can learn to preserve the native fruits in their yards.
— Nov. 3: Fermenting with the Great Untamed: Attendees can learn to ferment mead and more.
— Dec. 1: Holiday Pies: Attendees can learn to make delicious pies for their holiday celebrations.
The registration fee is $10 per class or $30 for all four. Registration is through Eventbrite at www.laramielocalfoods.eventbrite.com.
Follow Laramie Local Foods on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com for more information.
Annual Buddy Walk set for Saturday
The 18th annual Wyoming Buddy Walk will take place from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Washington Park band shell. The public is invited to join the Wyoming Down Syndrome Association for the walk. Whether participants have Down syndrome, know someone who does or just want to show their support, the association invites the public to take the first step and donate or register today, according to a news release.
The 2018 Wyoming Buddy Walk will begin at 9 a.m. and will have a variety of carnival games, carnival snacks and live music from the 6 Million Dollar Band. Wyoming Buddy Walk will have a recognition ceremony and walk at 10:30 a.m. The event will conclude at noon, which will provide enough time for attendees to make their way to the University of Wyoming football game at 2 p.m.
Wyoming Buddy Walk continues their relationship with UW football and through the generosity of UW athletics, they are able to provide attendees who register for the Wyoming Buddy Walk the opportunity to purchase a football ticket for the discounted price of $15 for each registered walker. If participants are not able to attend the football game, they will be able to register for the Wyoming Buddy Walk without being required to purchase a game ticket, the release states.
The purpose of the Wyoming Buddy Walk is to celebrate the lives of people with Down syndrome and raise awareness about Down syndrome in Wyoming. The annual Wyoming Buddy Walk also raises money to provide support for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. The Wyoming Down Syndrome Association, in conjunction with Ark Regional Services, organizes the event.
Registration is $20 for adults (ages 18 and older) and $10 for youth (ages 17 and younger).
Attendees can register online at www.wydsa.org. Registration is also available on the day of the walk. Call Peter Laegreid at 742-6641, email outreach@arkrs.org or go to www.wydsa.org for more information.
St. Matthew’s planning anniversary events
A historic service at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral will be hosted Sept. 16 utilizing the liturgy that would have been used in the Book of Common Prayer in 1868, according to a news release. The event will celebrate this year’s 150th anniversary of the founding of both Laramie and the St. Matthew’s parish. Jane Ivinson was especially involved in the church’s establishment, the release states. Officiating at the special service will be Cathedral Dean Stephen Askew. Wyoming Episcopal Bishop John S. Smylie will deliver the homily, and retired Wyoming Bishop Bob Jones returns to celebrate the Eucharist. A new choral anthem, “Let Everything That Takes a Breath,” will be offered. It has been specially commissioned for the occasion and is based on the tune “Laramie” written by Arnold G.H. Bode, dean of the cathedral from 1904-1912 and head of the University of Wyoming Department of Music. Bishop Smylie will also dedicate the new ADA-compliant entrance ramp to the cathedral’s undercroft and Laramie Soup Kitchen. A potluck picnic featuring foods common to picnics in 1868 will follow.
There will also be a service at 6 p.m. Sept. 21, the 150th anniversary of the founding, in the tradition of 1868. The public is invited.
Archaeology Awareness Month coming up
The 20th Annual George C. Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology and Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month sponsored lecture is slated for 4-6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the University of Wyoming Ag Auditorium. Dr. Stuart Fiedel, senior archaeologist at Louis Berger Group, will present this year’s lecture, “Native American Origins: Reconciling the Evidence of Ancient Genomes and Archaeology.” A reception will follow in the department foyer.
The event is free to the public. Contact Lori Hogan at lori.hogan2@wyo.gov or 307-777-5196 or go to www.wyoshpo.state.wy.us/aamonth for more information.
MOPS group to meet Sept. 20
MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) and MomsNext (Mothers of school-aged children) meets from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 20 and twice a month at Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church, 2552 N. 15th St.
This is a place for mothers to build friendships and community amidst the season of raising small children, according to a news release. All faith backgrounds are welcome. Attendees learn from guest speakers, discussion groups and enjoy breakfast together. Child care is provided for a small fee along with a small fee for membership. Find Laramie MOPS International on Facebook for more information.
Higher Ground Fair planned for Sept. 22-23
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. The event is set for 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 22 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds, 3510 S. Third Street.
The organizers have a commitment to find, showcase and promote music, agriculture, art, culture, and food from the six Rocky Mountain states of Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and the Native First Nations that also call this region home, the release states. The fair is sponsored by and benefits the nonprofit work of Feeding Laramie Valley and Action Resources International.
Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org for more information.
Foster Grandparents hosting cornhole showdown
The Foster Grandparents Program of the Rocky Mountains is gearing up for a unique fundraiser, according to a news release.
Corn Cob Guy is on the loose in Laramie, and he’s targeting local businesses, according to a news release. To have the Corn Cob Guy removed, participating businesses need to either:
1. Field a team of two for $50 at the High Country Corn Hole Showdown on Sept. 22 at the Higher Ground Fair
2. Send the Corn Cob Guy to another business of their choice for $25
3. Have him removed by trained corn-handlers for $10
All proceeds benefit local seniors who serve as Senior Corp Foster Grandparents in area schools and early childhood centers, the release states. Call 323-202-3614 to have the Corn Cob Guy placed at a business.
Sewing Guild honoring National Sewing Month
In honor of September being recognized as National Sewing Month by former President Ronald Regan, the Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild plans to present Nancy Sapin, Sulky Thread’s national educator, at the next meeting. The meeting is at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 in the basement of the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1215 Gibbon St. Attendees should enter through the east-side door.
The meeting is open to the public and all interested quilters, seamstresses, craft sewers, 4-H clothing members, secondary and university students are encouraged to attend, according to a news release.
Sapin’s presentation “Thread Jazz for Quilting and Embellishing” will cover wearables and quilts, needles and thread know-hows, stabilizers, metallic threads, thread weights, when to use polyester vs. rayon thread and many other topics of interest to everyone who enjoys the creative sewing arts, the release states. Light refreshments will be served, and a variety of Sulky door prizes with also be given out.
The Laramie chapter hosts its meetings at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month September-May.
Punkin’ Chunkin’ & Harvest Fall Festival slated for Sept. 29
The public in welcome to Laramie Foster Closet’s Pumpkin’ Chunkin’ 2.0 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Attendees can watch teams compete to win the title of Lord of the Gourd and more than $2,000 in prizes, according to a news release. Vendors, children’s games and food trucks will be at the event. This is an opportunity to support local children in foster care. Admission is $5.
Contact Jennifer Vazqueztell at laramiefostercloset@gmail.com or 561-729-2945 or go to www.laramiefostercloset.com.
Local church hosting Blessing of the Animals
The Laramie Ministerial Association invites all pet lovers to have their animals blessed at 3 p.m. Sept. 30 on the lawn of the Ivinson Mansion, 603 Ivinson Ave. In case of rain, attendees will meet in the Trinity Lutheran Church across the street from the mansion.
Dogs need to be on leashes and other animals need to be properly contained, according to a news release. Call Patricia Tanzer Askew at 307-275-2733 for more information.
Make It With Wool contest set for November
The district Make It With Wool contest is set for Nov. 16. This contest is to promote the beauty and versatility of wool fabrics and yarns, according to a news release. The goal is to encourage personal creativity in sewing, knitting, crocheting, spinning and weaving wool fabrics and yarns. Contestants must construct a garment for themselves using fabric or yarn that is at least 60 percent wool. Junior, Senior and Adult divisions must have their wool tested for wool content. This can be done by sending a 4x5 fabric sample or 24 inches of yarn and $7 to State Director Carol Macy, PO Box 428, Pine Bluffs, WY 82082. Samples must be postmarked on or before Oct. 1. There are four age groups: Pre-teen, Junior, Senior and Adult. The winners of the district contest in the Adult, Senior and Junior divisions will advance to the state contest Dec. 2-3 in Casper.
Each district can send two Junior and two Senior contestants to the state contest. Entry forms are available at Cowgirl Yarn, 119 Ivinson Ave., or the Albany County Extension Office, 3520 S. Third St., Suite A. Entries are due to the district director by Nov. 12. Contact Julie Houchin, district No. 1 director, at 745-3525 or jdhouch@aol.com for more information.
Laramie Lyceum to begin
For the past 35 years in Laramie, there has been an educational program called Laramie Lyceum, according to a news release.
The October 2018 session will be the 71st. People of all are encouraged to attend for $6 per weekly session.
The schedule is as follows:
OCT. 2
9 a.m.: Rosemary Bratton with discuss the Hilde Project.
10:30 a.m.: Marla Peterson will discuss the new Big Hollow Food Co-Op.
OCT. 9
9 a.m.: Jennifer Lawrence will discuss her book “Soap Suds Row.”
10:30 a.m.: Mary Burman will discuss the University of Wyoming School of Nursing and the BRAND nursing program.
OCT. 16
9 a.m.: Barbara John will discuss the exploration of the sea floor.
10:30 a.m.: Richard Horner will discuss the carbon engineering initiative.
OCT. 23
9 a.m.: Game Warden Jason Sherwood will discuss poaching in Wyoming.
10:30 a.m.: Lusha Tronstad will discuss the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database.
Contact Billy Balthrop at 460-3560 or wyomab@yahoo.com for more information.
Global warming speaking event set for November
Noted educator Jeffrey Bennett plans to give his audience the foundation needed to speak intelligently about the science behind global warming and show attendees why the solutions to this important problem are ones people of all political persuasions can agree on, according to a news release.
Bennett’s Laramie stop of his The Global Warming Tour is Nov. 8 at the University of Wyoming. The time is yet to be determined. The event is free to the public.
Go to www.globalwarmingprimer.com/tour for more information.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.