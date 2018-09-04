How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Pancake breakfast to support local homeless families
The public is invited to join Family Promise of Albany County for a pancake breakfast of champions from 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Applebee’s, 3209 Grand Ave. Breakfast is $8 a person. Short Stacks for a Tall Cause, an Applebee’s fundraiser, donates all of the pancakes, and wait staff are volunteer community members, according to a news release. All proceeds benefit this local nonprofit, which provides housing and support to homeless families in Albany County through a network of local churches. Family Promise is looking for greeters, seaters, servers and bussers. Call 742-6480 to buy tickets, volunteer or more information.
Phi Beta Kappa visiting scholar to visit University of Wyoming
The University of Wyoming Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa plans to welcome PBK visiting scholar Dr. Dava Newman to the UW campus, according to a news release. Newman will be presenting a public lecture entitled “Exploring Space for Earth: Earth’s Vital Signs Revealed” at 4 p.m. Sept. 11 in Classroom Building Room 129, Ninth and Fremont streets.
Newman is the Apollo Program professor of astronautics at MIT and a Harvard — MIT Health, Sciences and Technology faculty member. She served as NASA Deputy Administrator from May 2015-January 2017. Her research expertise is in aerospace biomedical engineering investigating human performance across the spectrum of gravity, and she is a leader in advanced space suit design, dynamics and control of astronaut motion, leadership development, innovation and space policy, the release states.
Newman’s talk is sponsored by the Department of Physics and Astronomy, the Honors College, Geology and Geophysics, Engineering, NASA Space Grant, the Science Initiative’s Learning Actively Mentoring Program (LAMP) and Wyoming Research Scholars Program.
Email Rachel Watson at rwatson@uwyo.edu and go to www.uwyo.edu/pbkfor more information.
Annual Buddy Walk pre-registration deadline today
The 18th annual Wyoming Buddy Walk will take place from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 15 at the Washington Park band shell. The public is invited to join the Wyoming Down Syndrome Association for the walk. Whether participants have Down syndrome, know someone who does or just want to show their support, the association invites the public to take the first step and donate or register today, according to a news release.
The 2018 Wyoming Buddy Walk will begin at 9 a.m. and will have a variety of carnival games, carnival snacks and live music from the 6 Million Dollar Band. Wyoming Buddy Walk will have a recognition ceremony and walk at 10:30 a.m. The event will conclude at noon, which will provide enough time for attendees to make their way to the University of Wyoming football game at 2 p.m.
Wyoming Buddy Walk continues their relationship with UW football and through the generosity of UW athletics, they are able to provide attendees who register for the Wyoming Buddy Walk the opportunity to purchase a football ticket for the discounted price of $15 for each registered walker. If participants are not able to attend the football game, they will be able to register for the Wyoming Buddy Walk without being required to purchase a game ticket, the release states.
The purpose of the Wyoming Buddy Walk is to celebrate the lives of people with Down syndrome and raise awareness about Down syndrome in Wyoming. The annual Wyoming Buddy Walk also raises money to provide support for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. The Wyoming Down Syndrome Association, in conjunction with Ark Regional Services, organizes the event.
Wyoming Buddy Walk strongly recommends pre-registration for the event. Pre-registering by Tuesday guarantees a T-shirt of the correct size, a football ticket and helps registration move more quickly. The pre-registration cost is $15 for adults (ages 18 and older) and $5 for youth (ages 17 and younger). Registration after today is $20 for adults (ages 18 and older) and $10 for youth (ages 17 and younger).
Attendees can register online at www.wydsa.org. Registration is also available on the day of the walk. Call Peter Laegreid at 742-6641, email outreach@arkrs.org or go to www.wydsa.org for more information.
Art exhibitions open at UW Art Museum today
Three new exhibitions will open at the University of Wyoming Art Museum in September.
“Indigenous Mapping: Collecting Truths” illustrates 12 indigenous artists’ notions of “home” through various printmaking techniques. Each artist shares a different perspective that reflects their widely varied home communities. The artworks will become part of the museum’s permanent collection for use in future exhibitions, research and teaching, according to a news release. The exhibition will open today and will be on display through March 23.
“Representations of Identity and the American Dream” in the Pat Guthrie Special Exhibitions Teaching Gallery was curated by museum studies interns Cameron Green and Jandey Shackelford, in partnership with For Freedoms’ 50 State Initiative. For Freedoms is a nonpartisan platform for greater participation in the arts and in civil society, the release states. The exhibition will be on view Sept. 4-Nov. 24.
“The Floating World: Printmaking Techniques in Japanese Ukiyo-e” explores printmaking processes in Japan during the Edo period (1603-1868). Featured are Japanese prints from every major era of Japanese printmaking. The exhibition includes works by accomplished artists such as Hishikawa Moronobu, Kitagawa Utamaro I, Hokusai and Utagawa Kunisada I. The exhibition will open Saturday and will run through March 23.
The University of Wyoming Art Museum is located in the Centennial Complex at 2111 Willett Drive. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. Monday hours are extended to 7 p.m. Feb.-April and Sept.-Nov. Admission is free.
Call the Art Museum at 766-6622, or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more information.
Artist Meet-up set for today
The Laramie Public Art Coalition is set to host an artist meet-up at 6 p.m. today at the Firehole Café (alley entrance) of The Durlacher Co-Work Space, 203 S. Second St. All artists are welcome.
The Laramie Public Art Coalition hosts a monthly Artist Meet-Up the first Tuesday of every month, according to a news release. September’s meeting will include a presentation about how to organize a pop-up art show.
LPAC is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to enhance the unique visual and cultural vibrancy of Laramie and Albany County, in a manner that encourages participation and engagement from all citizens and visitors. The monthly artist meet-up gives local artists a chance to learn about up-coming public art opportunities and network with other local artists, the release states.
Contact Meg Thompson Stanton, LPAC Coordinator at 307-223-5722, email publicartlaramie@gmail.com or go to www.laramiepublicart.org for more information.
Relative Theatrics production to begin Wednesday
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics is gearing up to present “I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard” by Halley Feiffer.
The play is directed by Anne Mason and features Noelia Antweiler (member of Actors’ Equity Association) and Peter Parolin.
Nominated for the John Gassner Playwriting Award, “I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard” is an incredibly fierce play about eternal struggles of parents and children, according to a news release. Ella (Antweiler) is a precocious actress whose goal in life is making her famous playwright father David (Parolin) proud. Throughout the course of a boozy evening, Ella and David deliberate about whether to read the reviews of her Off-Broadway debut … and things unravel from there.
Performances are slated for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and Sept. 13-15 at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the show for the general public and $10 in advance or $14 day-of for University of Wyoming student or senior citizens, with a limit of 50 seats per show. The first performance Wednesday is a pay-what-you-can preview. Audience seating is on the stage. Attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language, the release states. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org, at the LPCC ofﬁce (room 110) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or in person at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave., for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
