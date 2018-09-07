How to submit to Local Briefs
St. Matthew’s planning anniversary events
A historic service at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral will be hosted Sept. 16 utilizing the liturgy that would have been used in the Book of Common Prayer in 1868, according to a news release. The event will celebrate this year’s 150th anniversary of the founding of both Laramie and the St. Matthew’s parish. Jane Ivinson was especially involved in the church’s establishment, the release states. Officiating at the special service will be Cathedral Dean Stephen Askew. Wyoming Episcopal Bishop John S. Smylie will deliver the homily, and retired Wyoming Bishop Bob Jones returns to celebrate the Eucharist. A new choral anthem, “Let Everything That Takes a Breath,” will be offered. It has been specially commissioned for the occasion and is based on the tune “Laramie” written by Arnold G.H. Bode, dean of the cathedral from 1904-1912 and head of the University of Wyoming Department of Music. Bishop Smylie will also dedicate the new ADA-compliant entrance ramp to the cathedral’s undercroft and Laramie Soup Kitchen. A potluck picnic featuring foods common to picnics in 1868 will follow.
Additionally, St. Matthew’s will not host its usual Evensong service today. There will be a service at 6 p.m. Sept. 21, the 150th anniversary of the founding, in the tradition of 1868. The public is invited.
Local foster grandparents planning letters project
Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies are organizing a letter drive for first responders and will be delivering the letters/drawings to Laramie Fire Department Station No. 1 at 8 a.m. Tuesday as part of its service project for National Day of Service and Remembrance, according to a news release.
Contact Terri Walk at 307-223-1051 or terri@actionresources.ngo, go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org or find the group on Facebook for more information.
Albany County Genealogical Society to meet Tuesday
Those who might wonder what the history of that old building might tell them about the ancestors who lived or worked there might be interested in “If Walls Could Talk: Tracing the History of Old Buildings” at the September meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society. The free public meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Relief Society Room of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3311 Hayford Ave.
Suzi Taylor, Department of State Parks and Cultural resources, and Erica Duvic and Brian Beadles from the State Historic Preservation Office team up for this informative presentation, the release states.
Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group changing meeting time
The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association hosts a support group for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias regularly in Laramie, according to a news release. Effective Wednesday, the group will now meet at 5:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month in the Downstairs Café at Edgewood Spring Wind Assisted Living Community, 1072 N. 22nd St.
All those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia are invited to participate, the release states. The group is free.
Call 307-371-9967 for more information about the Laramie Support Group.
Wyoming Promise meeting set for Thursday
Wyoming Promise — Albany County is making the final push to collect the remaining petition signatures for the county by the October deadline, according to a news release. The next volunteer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the UU Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St.
The organization believes the people — not money, not super PACs, not corporations — govern Wyoming and the United States, the release states. Wyoming Promise is collecting signatures to put an initiative on Wyoming’s 2020 ballot. The initiative would call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling and return power to the People. Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 or Sandra Voelker at 907-229-1172.
Roundtable meeting set for Thursday
The next topic of the Laramie Roundtable is Money Class 101. Attendees can learn to understand the basics of personal and business finance, according to a news release. The roundtable is from 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Knowing the basics when it comes to personal and business finances is foundational to success as an entrepreneur, the release states. This free business roundtable will help participants develop a stronger understanding of basic financial concepts — that way, they can handle their money better.
The speaker, Joe Bennick, is a financial literacy expert and has experience advising and coaching Wyoming entrepreneurs.
Contact the Wyoming Women’s Business Center at 460-3943 or wwbc@uwyo.edu.
Weekly anniversary tours to continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. today (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
LCBA to host ribbon-cutting
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance is planning to host a ribbon-cutting event for New Life Church at noon today at 4835 Fort Sanders Road. Contact Hannah Robinson at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for more information.
Trail Day cancelled
Because of circumstances beyond the crew’s control, the Medicine Bow Rail Trail Day scheduled for Saturday at the Lake Owen Caboose is cancelled.
Crew members would like to express their appreciation to all the volunteers who worked to create this celebration, according to a news release.
Local bird-watchers planning trip to Hereford Ranch
The Laramie Audubon Society is set to travel to the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne on Saturday. Those interested in attending are invited to meet at 7 a.m. Night Heron Books and Coffeehouse, 107 Ivinson Ave. to organize carpool groups.
Hereford Ranch includes a mix of riparian habitat and grasslands and is considered one of the best birding areas in southeastern Wyoming, according to a news release. This trip is a chance to see birds more often associated with the eastern U.S. Those attending should bring snacks, water, clothing suitable for the changing Wyoming weather, binoculars and other birding accessories. Because of private land ownership, this trip is not suitable for dogs. The group expects to be back to Laramie by noon or early afternoon.
5k set to honor UW students
The annual Shane Shatto Memorial and Remember the Wyoming 8 5k Run/Walk or Sprint Triathlon is planned for Saturday in Douglas. Participants can register at www.imathlete.com or the day of the race at the Douglas Recreation Center. Both events are professionally trained, according to a news release.
Early registration is $20 for the 5K or a single triathlete and $50 for a three-person triathlon team. Every participant receives a T-shirt and is entered in a draw for all door prizes. Breakfast will be served after the race. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and both events start at 8 a.m.
This event is in memory of the eight University of Wyoming cross-country runners killed by a drunk driver in 2001, the release states. The race is hosted every year to bring awareness to drunk driving, and all proceeds go to give a scholarship every year to a graduating senior and to host the Shane Shatto Memorial Wrestling Tournament in Douglas.
Call Kerry Shatto at 307-359-3211 or Margo Shatto at 307-359-0723 for more information.
Women of the Moose to host trunk sale
The Women of the Moose is set to sponsor a trunk sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Moose Lodge south parking lot, 409 S. Third St. To rent a space, e-mail shutton@uwyo.edu, call 745-3039 and leave a message or stop by the lodge for an application. Parking spaces are $10 each or two for $20. What is a trunk sale? People can load up all those last few things they still want to sell before winter, but don’t want to have their own garage sale. They can sell them from their trunk or they can unload and put them on tables (not provided), according to a news release.
Wyoming Archaeology Fair scheduled for September
The Archaeology Fair is part of Wyoming Archaeology Month showcasing Wyoming’s rich cultural heritage from prehistory to the present day and will provide a unique and fun hands-on learning experience for all ages, according to a news release. This free event is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Features include Native American historians and rich cultural activities such as atlatl throwing, pottery making, flint knapping, archaeology dig, blacksmith, interactive displays, demonstrations and more.
Contact Lori Hogan at lori.hogan2@wyo.gov or 307-777-5196 or go to www.wyoarchaeo.state.wy.us/index.php/events for more information.
UW Horse Show Series to conclude Saturday
The University of Wyoming Horse Show Series is slated to wrap up Saturday at the Martha Hansen Teaching Arena off Wyoming Highway 230. The shows start at 9 a.m., and Western classes will start no earlier than 10:30 a.m. There are four age divisions (Small Fry, 13 and younger, 14-18 and 19 and older), and classes include halter, showmanship, hunter under saddles, hunt seat equitation, Western pleasure, Western horsemanship and ranch riding. Additionally, a jackpot ranch trail class is planned.
Classes are $5 each or $30 per day, and pattern packets are $5 each. All proceeds help support the UW Horse Judging Team, the release states.
Contact Lacey Lindsay at 760-3519 or Jenny at jingwers@uwyo.edu for more information.
Cat adoption events set for LAWS
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host “Caturday” adoption events from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 22 at 1104 S. Second St.
There will be kittens available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release.
Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications.
Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Climate change rally set for Saturday
Laramie is hosting its own climate change awareness event as rallies and marches happen across the nation Saturday.
The event is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell in Washington Park, 18th and Sheridan streets.
Attendees can hear speakers and visit information tables from the University of Wyoming and local and national groups offering varied solutions for climate change, according to a news release. They can learn, share ideas and be inspired, according to a news release. Music will be provided by the local band Moral Panic. Attendees can bring a picnic, friends and family.
Call 399-8353 for more information or to register a solutions group for the event.
Pancake breakfast to support local homeless families
The public is invited to join Family Promise of Albany County for a pancake breakfast of champions from 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Applebee’s 3209 Grand Ave. Breakfast is $8 a person. Short Stacks for a Tall Cause, an Applebee’s fundraiser, donates all of the pancakes, and wait staff are volunteer community members, according to a news release. All proceeds benefit this local nonprofit, which provides housing and support to homeless families in Albany County through a network of local churches. Family Promise is looking for greeters, seaters, servers and bussers. Call 742-6480 to buy tickets, volunteer or more information.
