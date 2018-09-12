How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Joint powers board to meet Monday
The Albany County Tourism Joint Powers Board meeting is slated for 4 p.m. Monday at the offices, 210 Custer St. The public is welcome. Call staff at 745-4195 for more information.
Soroptimist planning 1st meeting of season
Soroptimist of Laramie plans to host the first business meeting of this year at noon Sept. 20 at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. Visitors, guests and prospective new members are invited.
Soroptimist is a charity organization that works toward empowering women and children to be the best they can be, according to a news release. Attendees can enjoy lunch and find out if this charitable service organization is best for them, Call 742-5755 to make reservations for lunch or for more information.
Women’s Club hosting dessert event
The University Women’s Club is set to host its annual Desserts to Die For event from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. The fun evening will include socializing and learning about the club for the upcoming year as well as enjoying delicious desserts, according to a news release. The University Women’s Club is open to all women and has many unique groups to participate in. The club also organizes the annual Holiday Home Tour in December to fund scholarships for nontraditional female students at the University of Wyoming. Contact Shantel Anderson 399-4066 or bodesmom@gmail.com to receive membership information or for more information.
Bingo event to benefit local patient care
The ninth annual Vera Bradley Bingo Night is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Albany County Fairgrounds Building. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $25 each at Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s west entrance at the front desk, 255 N. 30th St. Only 200 tickets will be sold and no tickets will be sold at the door, according to a news release. This event always sells out, so tickets should be purchased early.
A ticket includes four bingo cards and dessert. With each bingo game won, a Vera Bradley purse or tote will be given away. There will also be silent auction tables, 50/50 raffle and a cash bar.
Event proceeds benefit exceptional patient care at IMH, the release states.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group changing meeting time
The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association hosts a support group for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias regularly in Laramie, according to a news release. Effective today, the group will now meet at 5:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month in the Downstairs Café at Edgewood Spring Wind Assisted Living Community, 1072 N. 22nd St.
All those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia are invited to participate, the release states. The group is free.
Call 307-371-9967 for more information about the Laramie Support Group.
Laramie Sunrise Rotary to meet today
The Laramie Sunrise Rotary meeting is set for 6:45 a.m. today at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. The public is welcome to attend. Find the rotary on Facebook for more information.
Annual mosquito control meeting set for Wednesday
The Big Laramie Mosquito Control District annual meeting is planned for 7 p.m. today at Harmony Elementary School to discuss the results of the July 2018 spray program and begin planning for the 2019 season, according to a news release.
The business meeting will include a detailed financial report on the 2018 program year and the planning process for the 2019 season. Public input is important and decisions are made by those who contribute to the process.
This private mosquito control program in only partially covered by tax dollars and must depend upon the voluntary financial support of all residents and land owners within the spray area, the release states.
Call John Wetstein at 742-8734, Ron Blake at 745-9521 or Dave Whitman at 760-3501 for more information.
Laramie Rotary Club hosting Dr. Maria Kinder
The Laramie Rotary Club plans to host Dr. Maria Kinder to discuss the Rwanda LEAP Program at this week’s program, scheduled for noon Thursday in the O’Dwyers Public House basement meeting room, 1622 Grand Ave.
PFLAG to meet Thursday
A Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays Chapter is forming in Laramie, and meetings are hosted at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at St. Paul’s UCC, 602 Garfield St. The Thursday meeting will be a welcome back to school potluck dinner. Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer with families, friends and allies, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education and advocacy, according to a news release.
Meetings are open to all, and PFLAG welcomes participation in establishing its chapter. Email pflaglaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Wyoming Promise meeting set for Thursday
Wyoming Promise — Albany County is making the final push to collect the remaining petition signatures for the county by the October deadline, according to a news release. The next volunteer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the UU Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St.
The organization believes the people — not money, not super PACs, not corporations — govern Wyoming and the United States, the release states. Wyoming Promise is collecting signatures to put an initiative on Wyoming’s 2020 ballot. The initiative would call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling and return power to the People. Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 or Sandra Voelker at 907-229-1172.
Book group to meet Thursday
The Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Night Heron Bookstore, 107 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Murder on the Fly” by local author Jeffrey Lockwood.
Lockwood will be at the meeting to discuss the second in his series about a detective turned exterminator. Set in 1980s San Francisco, the hero (and the author) uses his knowledge of entomology to help solve the crime, according to a news release. Attendees can hear Lockwood speak about his writing process, the choice of setting for the novel and what else is in the pipeline.
The Second Story Book Group meets the second Thursday of every month. The selection for October is “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee.
Music ensemble performance set for Simpson Plaza
Gamelan Candra Wyoga, Wyoming’s Balinese music ensemble, is set to perform at noon Thursday at the University of Wyoming’s Simpson Plaza. The event is free to the public.
Between sets, attendees are welcome to try the instruments themselves, according to a news release. The instruments were handmade in Bali, Indonesia, before being shipped to Laramie in summer 1996. They were purchased with a gift from the Allan and Regina Willman Fund. The instruments are used for teaching and inreach and outreach throughout the state. Gamelan Candra Wyoga is a community ensemble guided by Balinese gamelan master I Made Lasmawan and dancer Ni Ketut Marni.
“Candra” refers to the beauty of the full moon, the release states. “Wyoga” has a double meaning, indicating both “Wyoming Gamelan” and “meditation on the beauty of the full moon” — a special pleasure in the beautiful state of Wyoming. New members are welcome and invited to join Gamelan Candra Wyoga’s weekly practice sessions from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays in Room 1010 of the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
Go to www.facebook.com/candrawyoga for more information about Gamelan Candra Wyoga and find a performance at www.youtube.com.
Relative Theatrics production continues
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics is gearing up to present “I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard” by Halley Feiffer.
The play is directed by Anne Mason and features Noelia Antweiler (member of Actors’ Equity Association) and Peter Parolin.
Nominated for the John Gassner Playwriting Award, “I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard” is an incredibly fierce play about eternal struggles of parents and children, according to a news release.
Ella (Antweiler) is a precocious actress whose goal in life is making her famous playwright father David (Parolin) proud. Throughout the course of a boozy evening, Ella and David deliberate about whether to read the reviews of her Off-Broadway debut … and things unravel from there.
Performances are slated for 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the show for the general public and $10 in advance or $14 day-of for University of Wyoming student or senior citizens, with a limit of 50 seats per show.
Audience seating is on the stage. Attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language, the release states.
Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org, at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or in person at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave., for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.