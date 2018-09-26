Correction
A story titled “County forum a prickly affair” on page A1 of Friday’s Laramie Boomerang misspelled a candidate’s name. Tracy Fletcher’s first name was incorrectly spelled as Tracey. The mistake was due to a reporter’s error. The Laramie Boomerang regrets the error.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Rotary Club to discuss 5th-penny tax renewal
The Laramie Rotary Club plans to host the City Manager’s Office to discuss the fifth-penny tax renewal on the general ballot at this week’s program, set for noon Thursday in the O’Dwyers Public House basement meeting room, 1622 Grand Ave.
Mindfulness practice geared toward local youth
Mindfulness practice for tweens and teens is slated for 4-5 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St.
Attendees can learn more about how mindfulness can reduce stress, develop focus and self-compassion for middle or high school children. The program is free to the public. Mindfulness practice is offered by Michelle Visser, certified teacher with five years experience teaching youth ages 3-14, according to a news release.
Email Michelle Visser at mindfulevolutionlaramie@gmail.com or go to www.mindfulevolution.net for more information.
Laramie Police Department to host Coffee with a Cop
Officers from the Laramie Police Department and community members will have an opportunity to come together Oct. 3 in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee, according to a news release. Coffee with a Cop is planned for 9 a.m.-noon at Starbucks, 2031 Grand Ave., and/or 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s uptown location, 2317 Grand Ave.
Coffee will be provided free of charge.
Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the Laramie Police Department, the release states. It is a national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
Email officer Jason Crumpton at jcrumpton@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
UW concert to feature classical music
University of Wyoming Department of Music professor Dr. Theresa Bogard is set to present a concert of classical period music on a replica of a fortepiano built by Paul Poletti Fortepianos in the Netherlands during a concert at 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall.
The instrument is a copy of a 1796 piano by the Dutch builder Lodewijk (Louis) Dulcken, according to a news release. The Fortepiano is a smaller, gentler version of the modern piano and will be beautifully showcased in the intimate setting of the Recital Hall. Admission is free to the public.
Chinese martial arts demonstration set for today
A Chinese Internal Martial Arts presentation is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming Education Building Gym. The event is free to the public.
Dr. Timothy Sheehan has been actively involved in the Martial Way for 49 years, according to a news release. He has instructor rank in the Chinese arts of Shaolin Kung Fu, Tai Chi Ch’uan, Ba Gua Chang, Hsing-I Ch’uan and Kwan Shu Ch’uan. He also has an eighth-degree black sash in Pukolan Tjimande I-Ch’uan, a secret Indonesian fighting art, the release states.
UW Symphony to present ‘To the Stars, Moon, and Beyond’
The University of Wyoming Wind Symphony is scheduled to present its opening fall concert, “To the Stars, Moon, and Beyond,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
The concert will present popular music from fanfare to folk, including Holst’s Jupiter from “The Planets,” Sousa marches, a throwback to the music of Glenn Miller featuring the saxophone section, film music by Michael Giacchino and more, according to a news release. Professor Scott Meredith will be also featured in a virtuoso trumpet competition piece from the late 1800s for soloist and brass band. The Wind Symphony is UW’s premiere concert band comprised of the finest wind and percussion musicians.
Tickets are $12 for the general public, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for UW students. Call at 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Women’s Club hosting dessert event
The University Women’s Club is set to host its annual Desserts to Die For event from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. The fun evening will include socializing and learning about the club for the upcoming year as well as enjoying delicious desserts, according to a news release. The University Women’s Club is open to all women and has many unique groups to participate in. The club also organizes the annual Holiday Home Tour in December to fund scholarships for nontraditional female students at the University of Wyoming. Contact Shantel Anderson 399-4066 or bodesmom@gmail.com to receive membership information or for more information.
Election forums coming up
Weekly General Election Candidate Forums, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Laramie and the Albany County Public Library, are set to continue Thursday. All forums are from 7-9 p.m. at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St.
The goal of these forums is to help voters make informed electoral decisions by providing candidates with an opportunity to present their positions on issues of concern to the community, according to a news release.
The forums will be digitally recorded and posted at www.wyominglwv.org/locals/laramie/laramie.html
The schedule is as follows:
THURSDAY: Laramie City Council candidates (wards 1, 2 and 3)
OCT. 4: Wyoming House Districts 13, 14, 45, 46 and 47 and Wyoming Senate Districts 9 and 11 candidates
OCT. 11: Albany County School District No. 1 trustee candidates (areas A and B and at-large candidates)
OCT. 18: Hospital District trustee, Laramie Rivers Conservation District Rural and at-large supervisor and Albany County Fire District No. 1 director candidates
Wyoming Promise meeting set for Thursday
Wyoming Promise — Albany County is making the final push to collect the remaining petition signatures for the county by the Oct. 31 deadline, according to a news release. The next volunteer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the UU Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St.
The organization believes the people — not money, not super PACs, not corporations — govern Wyoming and the United States, the release states. Wyoming Promise is collecting signatures to put an initiative on Wyoming’s 2020 ballot. The initiative would call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling and return power to the People. Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 or Sandra Voelker at 907-229-1172.
ESPC to celebrate 25 years
The Equality State Policy Center is planning an event to celebrate its 25 years of service, according to a news release.
The celebration is set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave.
A $25 donation is suggested to benefit ESPC’s fundraiser. Food and refreshments, live music and quiet side rooms to connect with friends will be available, the release states.
The Equality State Policy Center is the leading organization in Wyoming working to promote transparent government, fair elections, and thriving communities. ESPC is comprised of public interest groups such as the Wyoming Education Association, Wyoming Equality, ACLU, Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault, Wind River Native Advocacy Center, conservation groups such as the Sierra Club Wyoming Chapter, labor groups such as the United Steelworkers, Federated Firefighters and more, the release states.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
