Downtown Clinic to celebrate completion of Blue Sky solar energy project
The Downtown Clinic is planning a ribbon cutting to celebrate its newly completed renewable energy project. The 25-panel solar array will offset the clinic’s energy usage by 98 percent, according to a news release.
The event is at 10 a.m. Friday at the clinic, 611 S. Second St. and will include Rocky Mountain Power officials, Laramie City Council members and Blue Sky customers.
Made possible by a $33,675 grant from Blue Sky customers, the project also includes the state’s first Blue Sky battery storage component that will help protect medical supplies, such as vaccines, during emergencies.
The cost savings generated will be redirected to providing additional free comprehensive primary health care to low-income, uninsured residents of Albany County.
Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky customers have awarded more than 140 renewable energy grants to community-serving organizations since 2006, the release states.
Garden Club to meet
The Laramie Garden Club plans to host its meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. Attendees should enter through the north door.
Attendance is free to the public.
A presentation by Helen Coates on “the wonderful ways gardens keep us healthy” will include great images of local flowers and gardens and botanical gardens, as she covers the many benefits, for mental and physical well being, according to a news release.
Go to www.laramiegardenclub.org or search “Laramie all things gardening” on Facebook for more information.
Relative Theatrics production to conclude tonight
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics is gearing up to present “I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard” by Halley Feiffer.
The play is directed by Anne Mason and features Noelia Antweiler (member of Actors’ Equity Association) and Peter Parolin.
Nominated for the John Gassner Playwriting Award, “I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard” is an incredibly fierce play about eternal struggles of parents and children, according to a news release. Ella (Antweiler) is a precocious actress whose goal in life is making her famous playwright father David (Parolin) proud. Throughout the course of a boozy evening, Ella and David deliberate about whether to read the reviews of her Off-Broadway debut … and things unravel from there.
The final performance is slated for 7:30 p.m. today at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the show for the general public and $10 in advance or $14 day-of for University of Wyoming student or senior citizens, with a limit of 50 seats per show.
Audience seating is on the stage. Attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language, the release states. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org, at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or in person at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave., for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
Fall Preservation Series to begin today
Laramie Local Foods is gearing up for its fall Sustainable Saturdays series. Four classes will help connect the Laramie community with sustainable practices, according to a news release.
All classes are at 9 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St., and the schedule is as follows:
— TODAY: Quick Pickles with Happy Jack Farms: Attendees can learn to make bread and butter and dill pickles.
— OCT. 6: Jams and Jellies with Native Fruits: Attendees can learn to preserve the native fruits in their yards.
— NOV. 3: Fermenting with the Great Untamed: Attendees can learn to ferment mead and more.
— DEC. 1: Holiday Pies: Attendees can learn to make delicious pies for their holiday celebrations.
The registration fee is $10 per class or $30 for all four. Registration is through Eventbrite at www.laramielocalfoods.eventbrite.com.
Follow Laramie Local Foods on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com for more information.
St. Matthew’s planning anniversary events
A historic service at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral will be hosted Sunday utilizing the liturgy that would have been used in the Book of Common Prayer in 1868, according to a news release. The event will celebrate this year’s 150th anniversary of the founding of both Laramie and the St. Matthew’s parish. Jane Ivinson was especially involved in the church’s establishment, the release states. Officiating at the special service will be Cathedral Dean Stephen Askew. Wyoming Episcopal Bishop John S. Smylie will deliver the homily, and retired Wyoming Bishop Bob Jones returns to celebrate the Eucharist. A new choral anthem, “Let Everything That Takes a Breath,” will be offered. It has been specially commissioned for the occasion and is based on the tune “Laramie” written by Arnold G.H. Bode, dean of the cathedral from 1904-1912 and head of the University of Wyoming Department of Music. Bishop Smylie will also dedicate the new ADA-compliant entrance ramp to the cathedral’s undercroft and Laramie Soup Kitchen. A potluck picnic featuring foods common to picnics in 1868 will follow.
There will also be a service at 6 p.m. Friday, the 150th anniversary of the founding, in the tradition of 1868.
The public is invited.
