Correction
Because of reporter error, the Laramie Boomerang incorrectly reported Vaughn Neubauer was Matthew Strom’s public defender in a story printed Wednesday. Vaughn Neubauer is Strom’s privately retained attorney. The story also incorrectly stated Strom would serve his sentences concurrently. Strom’s two sentences of 18-20 years in prison are slated to be served consecutively.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Golf club hosting meet, game
The Fox Run Golf Course Men’s Club plans to meet and golf at 5 p.m. today and Thursday at the golf course, 489 Wyoming Highway 230. The nights’ game is a two-man best ball, and attendees can pick or bring a partner. The game is open to all. Admission is free for members and $25 for nonmembers.
Call Pat at 760-1733 for more information.
Free hearing screenings offered
Laramie Hearing Aid Clinic is hosting free hearing screening clinics from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today and Thursday at the clinic, 253 N. Third St. Call 742-4327 for an appointment or more information.
Local dancers to present annual spring show
Dance Studio B is producing its fourth annual spring performance, slated for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St.
Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. They are available at the Gryphon Theatre offices or www.gryphontheatre.org.
“Coppelia” is a story of love and trickery, according to a news release. Doctor Dr. Coppelius, a hermit-alchemist, produces beautiful, life-like dolls. While he toils in his workshop, his fellow villagers view his lonely obsession with scorn. One day, however, the young, handsome and engaged Franz sees a beautiful woman reading on the balcony of the mysterious Dr. Coppelius’ home. Little does he know, he is being tempted by one of Dr. Coppelius’ life-sized dolls. While Franz attempts to gain the mysterious young woman’s attention, he is spotted by his fiancé Swanhilde. Shortly after, Swanhilde and her friends spy the mysterious hermit as he absently drops his keys on the ground. They mischievously decide to enter Dr. Coppelius’ home to investigate the beautiful new villager tempting Franz from her balcony.
There are more than 200 local children dancing this entertaining ballet, with ages ranging from 3 to adults, the release states.
Disaster training, emergency planning slated for May 23
Agriculture disaster training and emergency planning for the surrounding area is planned for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 23 at the Laramie Research & Extension Center, 470 Wyoming Highway 230. This is a collaborative effort by University of Wyoming Extension, Colorado State University Extension, Montana State University Extension, and the United States Department of Agriculture.
County emergency managers and extension and asking producers and other citizens to work with them and other agencies to both train for and improve planning to address blizzards, floods, wildfires, disease outbreaks, truck accidents and other incidents specific to Albany County, according to a news release. The Wyoming Stockgrowers’ Association, Wyoming Woolgrowers’ Association, Wyoming State Veterinarian and other groups are supporting this Western Area Livestock and Agriculture Risk Mitigation project, which will look at the agriculture in each county to develop better impact mitigation, the release states. The seminar includes FEMA-certified exercises for emergency responders and peace officer credit hours.
Attendees must register by 9 a.m. Tuesday. Find the event at www.eventbrite.com to register or for more information.
Listening session for enhancing work with Native Americans set for today
A University of Wyoming subcommittee is planning to host a listening session today to help UW enhance its work with Native Americans in the region.
The Native American Affairs Advisory subcommittee will meet from 3:30-5 p.m. in Room 506 of Coe Library. UW President Laurie Nichols has charged the subcommittee with generating a five-year strategic plan to boost the university’s work with Native Americans.
The listening session is to gain input from faculty, staff, students and the community.
Participants can come and go throughout the 90-minute session.
Email Nutter at nutter@uwyo.edu for more information.
Class planned at WIC clinic
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are at noon today at the Albany County WIC clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or more information. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
Board seat available
Albany County recently announces an opening for one board/commission, according to a news release.
There is one seat available on the Albany County Tourism Joint Powers Board. Applications close at 5 p.m. May 29.
Applications are available in the Albany County Clerk’s Office, 525 Grand Ave., Suite 202, or at www.co.albany.wy.us.
Call 721-5533 for more information.
Lions Club, Boomerang seek Community Service Award nominees
Do you know someone who has given back to Laramie through community service? Someone who takes generosity and commitment to community to a new level?
Help them get recognition for what they do.
The Laramie Lions Club and Laramie Boomerang seek nominations for the 74th annual Community Service Award.
The deadline for nominations is May 25. A banquet to recognize this year’s recipient is slated for June 23.
The 2017 Community Service Award winner was Mary Burman, a Laramie resident and multi-talented volunteer.
Burman has worked as a teacher, been a longtime member and volunteer with First Baptist Church, founded and led a 4-H Club in the 1960s and 1970s, chaired the Albany County Education Association and served on Albany County School District No. 1 Board of Education for 23 years, among many other things.
Submit written nominations by May 25 to the Laramie Boomerang, 320 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY, 82070 or the Lions Committee, P.O. Box 716, Laramie, WY, 82073. Submissions can also be emailed to peterb@laramieboomerang.com.
Essay contest to honor Laramie’s anniversary
To celebrate Laramie’s Sesquicentennial, local youth 12 or younger are invited to reflect on Laramie’s past while looking ahead at the next 150 years. In an essay, they can tell a story of what they think Laramie will look like in the next 150 years.
Stories can reflect their vision of Laramie’s progress in the future and what they hope the community will look like, according to a news release. Entries should be submitted by June 23 to the Laramie Boomerang, 320 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY, 82070, or via email to news@laramieboomerang.com.
A committee will select the top 10 essays, which will be published in the Laramie Boomerang during Laramie Jubilee Days. The top essayist will receive a trip on a steam engine from Cheyenne to Denver for themselves and a parent or guardian during Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Veterans can enjoy rec center for free in May
Veterans and veterans with disabilities of all ages and experience can enjoy the Laramie Community Recreation Center for free during May, according to a news release.
Vets can join the recreation center to work out or even relax in the steam room.
The schedule to visit the entire facility with special attention in the weight room and swimming pool is as follows:
— 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday
— 9-11 a.m. Saturday
— 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 24
— 9-11 a.m. May 26
OHV group plans meeting
A public meeting to discuss organizing an advocacy group on behalf of off-highway vehicle users in southeast Wyoming is scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St. Anyone who enjoys riding ATVs, UTVs and motorcycles in and around the Medicine Bow National Forest is invited, with the goal of advocating for forest access. The Snowy Range Snowmobile Club is hosting the meeting. Go to www.facebook.com/snowyrangesnowmobileclub for more information.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Wyoming Game and Fish Department fish biologist Steve Gale is scheduled to give an update and answer questions about Laramie Valley fisheries, including the plains lakes, Laramie River and Spring Creek. Call Club President George Janack at 399-7640 for more information.
Registration open for youth cycling clinic
Registration is now open for mountain classes for students in grades 3-12, taught by Laramie BikeNet. Classes are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 5-7 p.m. the following Thursdays through June 14. Participants will meet at the Pedal House, 207 S. First St., for the first session to check safety and learn about bike maintenance. The rest of the sessions will begin at Kiowa Park to ride on the Schoolyard trails. Riders will learn about trail etiquette, braking, cornering, dismounting, shifting and more. Riders should bring a bike, helmet, spare tube and water. Registration is $40 for BikeNet members or $50 for nonmembers. Those who need a bike or helmet will be provided one. Go to www.laramiebikenet.org to register or for more information.
Trout Unlimited to host fly-tying event
Laramie Valley Trout Unlimited members are planning to meet from 7-10 p.m. Thursday at O’Dwyers Public House, 1622 Grand, for their May Bar Fly event, which is free and open to the public. Participants bring their fly-tying materials and equipment for an evening of fly-tying in preparation for the summer fishing season. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieValleyTU for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
