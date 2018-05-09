Correction
In Sunday’s and Tuesday’s editions of the Laramie Boomerang, a Local Brief for the Laramie’s Woman’s Club meeting gave the incorrect date. The club will meet at noon Friday, May 11 at the Odd Fellows Lodge, 431 S. 21st St.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Laramie Woman’s Club elects officers
Installation of Laramie Women’s Club officers and honoring members with 10-50 years of membership will be featured at the last luncheon meeting of the 2018-2019 club year, scheduled for noon Friday at the Odd Fellows Lodge, 431 S. 21st.
New officers include President Annie Nelson, First Vice President Adrienne Polis, Second Vice President Janine Kropf, Third Vice President Lynda Hidalgo, Recording Secretary Bonnie Braisted, Treasurer Roxanne Rector and Corresponding Secretary Ina Buckner.
Eight members just returned from the 113th Annual Convention of the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs at Little America in Cheyenne, where several members garnered the following awards:
— Jan Debolt: first place quilted wall hanging
— Adrienne Polis: first place photography (“Lily Pads and Princeville”)
— Irene Madden: first place crepe paper bouquet
LWC also won an award for most new members (16).
Luncheon guests will include Laramie Plains Museum Executive Director Mary Mountain, who will discuss the physical changes to the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, and Wyoming State President of General Federation of Women’s Clubs Mary Lee Dixon.
LWC’s Executive Board will cater and serve the luncheon, and all women of Albany County are invited to come as guests. RSVP to Lynda Hidalgo at 760-7260.
Alzheimer’s Support Group meet
Laramie area Alzheimer’s Support Group is set to meet at 1:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Eppson Center for Seniors in the Activities Office, 1560 N. Third St. The meeting is for people touched by Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders. It is a place to come together to learn about helpful resources and to help others who are going where we have been. Come and learn how this disease impacts lives and pick up some good caregiving ideas from those who have been there. Call Patty Butler at 760-4527 for more information.
Memorial service to honor fallen heroes
The Laramie Police Department is set to host a short memorial service to honor fallen heroes from the peace officer community in recognition of National Police Week. The service is at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Washington Park Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell.
In 1962, President John. F. Kennedy signed into law designating May 15 at Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, and the week in that May 15 falls as National Police Week. To date, 49 officers have made the ultimate sacrifice in 2018, the release states.
LPD Foundation to host 5k walk/run
The Laramie Police Department Foundation is set to host its third annual 5K walk/run beginning at 9 am. May 19. Refreshments will be provided. Participants can register at the time of the race, which will start in front of Police Department on Fifth Street at Plaza Court. Participants can register on Facebook Events. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Plant identification, workshop planned for May 19
Plant Identification & Geology Walk and Discover Native Plants Workshop is planned May 19.
The plant walk is from 9-11:30 a.m. on a state parcel east of Laramie. The starting point will be East Crow Drive and 45th Street.
The event is free to the public. For those joining the morning plant walk, they should come prepared for moderate hiking and Laramie’s unpredictable weather.
The group will identify common plants growing and blooming in the area in late spring and also discuss a little geology. Because of limited parking, carpooling is encouraged.
The plants workshop is from 1-4 p.m. at the University of Wyoming Aven Nelson Building in Room 223. The cost is $20 for materials.
Workshop participants will receive a plant guide and materials to learn plant identification skills and botanical terminology with expert botanists.
Participants will have the opportunity to practice plant ID for up to 15 species, and door prizes will be available. Workshop attendance is limited to 24. The Aven Nelson building is located off Ninth Street on campus.
Contact Brian Sebade at 721-2571 or bsebade@uwyo.edu with questions about the plant walk and Kristina Hufford at khufford@uwyo.edu with questions about the workshop.
Space is limited and RSVP is required. RSVP at www.discovernativeplants.eventbrite.com or call the UW Albany County Extension office at 721-2571
UW’s ‘What in the World?’ summer program scheduled in Centennial
University of Wyoming students and faculty members are set to give three presentations during the sixth annual “What in the World?” summer program at the Albany County Public Library Centennial branch. All discussions are free to the public.
A student presentation is scheduled May 23, followed by a faculty discussion July 11, and a guest lecture Aug. 15. All sessions are at 5:30 p.m. The program, moderated by Jean Garrison, UW Center for Global Studies director, highlights the work that recent UW graduates completed for their international research projects and the innovative research of UW-affiliated faculty.
Contact Garrison at 766-6119 or email garrison@uwyo.edu or got to www.uwyo.edu/globalcenter for more information.
Public invited to donate fabric
The public is invited to donate a piece of fabric, clothing or scrap that tells their story of Laramie at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St., for a community quilt, according to a news release. Safety paper, pens and safety pins are provided to attach a story to the fabric donation.
The Act & Action Project and WPR reporter Melodie Edwards of the “I Respectfully Disagree” series are setting off to create a community quilt telling the story of Laramie. The goal of the communal quilt is to initiate conversation and civic dialogue surrounding the issues facing the community.
UW trustees set agenda for meeting
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is set to discuss UW’s proposed 2018-2019 budget and consider a number of other issues during the board’s regular meeting today-Friday.
The meeting will be in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions.
Various committees of the board are scheduled to meet beginning at 8 a.m. today, continuing through 2:30 p.m. The regular board meeting begins at 2:45 p.m. today. Public testimony will be accepted at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The business meeting, in which trustees take formal action on agenda items, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday.
The trustees’ Budget Committee is scheduled to report to the full board today.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/may_9-11_2018_meeting.html.
Public sessions of the full board will be streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
Parks, Tree & Recreation Board meeting postponed
City of Laramie Parks & Recreation Department is announcing the Parks, Tree & Recreation Board Meeting scheduled for today was rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. May 23 at the Recreation Center Front Conference Room.
The meetings’ location is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for special accommodations or interpretive services must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Contact Todd Feezer at 721-5260 or tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Lions Club, Boomerang seek Community Service Award nominees
Do you know someone who has given back to Laramie through community service? Someone who takes generosity and commitment to community to a new level?
Help them get recognition for what they do.
The Laramie Lions Club and Laramie Boomerang seek nominations for the 74th annual Community Service Award.
The deadline for nominations is May 25. A banquet to recognize this year’s recipient is slated for June 23.
The 2017 Community Service Award winner was Mary Burman, a Laramie resident and multi-talented volunteer.
Burman has worked as a teacher, been a longtime member and volunteer with First Baptist Church, founded and led a 4-H Club in the 1960s and 1970s, chaired the Albany County Education Association and served on Albany County School District No. 1 Board of Education for 23 years, among many other things.
Submit written nominations by May 25 to the Laramie Boomerang, 320 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY, 82070 or the Lions Committee, P.O. Box 716, Laramie, WY, 82073. Submissions can also be emailed to peterb@laramieboomerang.com.
Essay contest to honor Laramie’s anniversary
To celebrate Laramie’s Sesquicentennial, local youth 12 or younger are invited to reflect on Laramie’s past while looking ahead at the next 150 years. In an essay, they can tell a story of what they think Laramie will look like in the next 150 years. Stories can reflect their vision of Laramie’s progress in the future and what they hope the community will look like, according to a news release. Entries should be submitted by June 23 to the Laramie Boomerang, 320 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY, 82070, or via email to news@laramieboomerang.com.
A committee will select the top 10 essays, which will be published in the Laramie Boomerang during Laramie Jubilee Days. The top essayist will receive a trip on a steam engine from Cheyenne to Denver for themselves and a parent or guardian during Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Gamelan concert set for Thursday at UW
The University of Wyoming’s Balinese music ensemble, Gamelan Candra Wyoga, is set to perform its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the UW College of Education auditorium.
The concert is open to the public, and a “goodwill donation” of $5 is suggested.
The 75-minute concert will feature Balinese dance and music, directed by three master artists from Bali: musical director I Made Lasmawan; dance director Ni Ketut Marni; and guest artist I Gusti Ngurah Kertayuda.
Kertayuda is a graduate of the National Performing Arts Institute in Denpasar, Indonesia, and currently serves as the director of Indonesian Dance of Illinois. He will create a series of Topeng, a masked dance performance of traditional Balinese narratives.
After the performance, audience members are welcome to meet the performers.
Email Laura De Lozier, UW Department of Modern and Classical Languages Classics Section coordinator, at delozier@uwyo.edu for more information.
Child sexual abuse prevention class planned at library
A free child sexual abuse prevention class is scheduled from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. Participants can leave empowered with information that will help them keep children safe, according to a news release. Youth 14 and older are welcome. Topics include:
— Who sexually abuses children/what to look for
— Warning signs in kids
— What to do if you suspect sexual abuse
— How to teach kids and advocate for their safety
— Sexual abuse in schools
Email keepkidsafe@hotmail.com for more information.
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral to participate in Thy Kingdom Come
Thy Kingdom Come is a global prayer movement that invites Christians around the world to pray between Ascension Day on Thursday and the Day of Pentecost on May 20 for more people to come to know Jesus Christ, according to a news release.
This movement was started by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the head of the Anglican Church throughout the world. It has grown into an international and ecumenical call to prayer, the release states.
During this time, the people of St. Matthew’s Cathedral will be praying for different agencies in the community as well as individuals. Attendees will begin with a short service at 6 p.m. Thursday outside the cathedral on Ivinson Avenue and Third Street, weather permitting. This will also be the kickoff for a guided prayer walk around the cathedral square, which individuals can take part in as they wish during this 11-day period.
Book group to discuss ‘When They Were Young’
The Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Night Heron Books, 107 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “When They Were Young” by local author Steven Horn, who will be at the meeting to talk about the book and take questions, according to a news release.
“When They Were Young” is the most recent addition to the Sam Dawson mystery series.
Set in the Laramie area, Dawson must unravel the truth as those closest to him get drawn into a dangerous web of revenge.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for June is “Songs of Trees” by David George Haskell.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.