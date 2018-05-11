How to submit to Local Briefs
Home on the Range Animal Haven raffle continues
Home on the Range Animal Haven has started ticket sales for their second annual Summer Fun Raffle. Tickets will be available for various prizes, including 2 Yeti coolers, a Chillin’ & Grillin’ package and gift certificates from downtown businesses, according to a news release. Tickets are $10 each or six for $50 and are available from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Ace Hardware & Paint, 611 Grand Ave. The drawing for prizes will be July 7.
HORAH is a nonprofit animal sanctuary providing forever homes to more than 40 animals and offers a place for the community members to learn about and interact with the animals. Call 760-4753 or go to www.laramiehomeontherange.org for more information.
Laramie River Greenbelt to close
The city of Laramie Parks Division is notifying the public of potential hazards that could be encountered at this time along the Laramie River Greenbelt Trail, according to a news release. Rapid snowmelt has raised the level of the Laramie River onto the Greenbelt path at the Snowy Range Road bridge underpass. Crews have placed barricades to warn users of the high-water level. Signs have been placed at all entrances to this section of the Greenbelt trail between Curtis Street and Garfield Street to pre-warn users of the closure. This closure is expected to remain in place through the spring and early summer season. Crews will monitor the river level and make adjustments as necessary.
Crossing Snowy Range Road to avoid this trail section is dangerous and should not be attempted because of high vehicle speeds, steep grades and construction in the area, the release states. Greenbelt users are reminded the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site property requires an annual fee for access, and trespassing to avoid high water areas is not permitted.
Contact Parks Crew Supervisor Scott Hunter at 721-5257 or shunter@cityoflaramie.org or Mosquito Control Supervisor Keith Wardlaw at 721-5258 or kwardlaw@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Health and safety fair set for May 19
Laramie’s annual Health and Safety Fair is slated for 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 19 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Blood draws are from 8-11 a.m. The event is free to the public.
Attendees can meet local health care providers, enjoy interactive activities for all ages, enter to win door prizes and learn more about the community, according to a news release.
Low-cost health screenings will be offered by Wyoming Health Fairs.
WHF recommends 12-hour fasting prior to blood draws, unless the person is diabetic. Participants should drink plenty of water and take medications as usual.
Genealogical society to feature ranching, DNA
As part of Laramie’s 150th anniversary celebration, the Albany County Genealogical Society plans to present two programs at 1 p.m. May 19 at the Albany County Public Library Meeting Room, 310 S. Eighth St.
Dicksie Knight May, local ranch historian, will present “Early Ranching in Albany County.” The very first ranches have their own fascinating and unique histories, which May has learned throughout many years of oral family interviews and study of the written records. She will present first, followed by a presentation from Robert Zemanek at 2:15 p.m. on “How to begin Genealogical DNA testing.” He will cover the most current information regarding which companies are available to use, the differences between them and what kind of tests are available, the release states. He will also explain why having a strategy is the key to success with DNA testing. Both events are free to the public.
A short question-and-answer session will occur following each presentation. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Sewing guild meeting to feature wool
Those interested in learning more about working with wool fiber and wool blends, caring for wool, the milling process for wool yarn and special tips for knitting, crocheting or weaving with wool are invited to the Laramie chapter of the American Sewing Guild’s next meeting. The meeting is at 7 p.m. May 21 in the basement of the United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St.
The guest speakers are Andrew and Brittany Wells of Brown Sheep Company, Inc. Mitchell, Nebraska, the state’s only wool mill producing wool yarns and wool blends distributed and sold throughout the United States and internationally, the release states.
The Laramie chapter of the American Sewing Guild hosts meetings on the fourth Monday of each month September-May (the May meeting is May 21 since Memorial Day falls on the fourth Monday).
Attendees should enter from the east door off the parking lot.
The September meeting will be presented by the Sulky Thread Company’s national educator on “Thread Jazz for Quilting and Embellishing and Needle and Thread Know-how,” the release states.
Email Sue at srgreen54@yahoo.com, Jean at jeanttaylor@gmail.com or Bobbie at rschimek@bresnan.net.
WYDOT presentation planned for June 5
The public is invited to the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s annual presentation of the State Transportation Improvement Program for Albany County.
This presentation includes WYDOT’s planned transportation projects for the coming years, as well as updates from WYDOT that cover both statewide and local topics, according to a news release.
This year, WYDOT will cover project plans from 2018-2024.
The presentation will be at at the Albany County Commission meeting June 5, then at 5:30 p.m. at the WYDOT District No. 1 office, 3411 S. Third St.
Albany County Cattlewomen Ranch Tour coming up
The Albany County CattleWomen Ranch tour will be July 21 and visit ranches in the Sand Creek area, according to a news release.
Parking is extremely limited, therefore participants are strongly urged to reserve space on one of two buses available at a cost of $15/person. Bus reservations will be taken by Bonnie at the Eppson Center for Seniors (call 745-5116) or Sandra Eike (call 760-5590) by July 10. Those in private vehicles should expect to walk some distance to tour the ranch buildings.
The tour is free to the public, with a beef luncheon available for $6.
Attendees should meet at 8 a.m. at the south end of the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site for light refreshments and tour instructions. Departure is scheduled for 9 a.m.
UW trustees meetings to wrap up
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is set to discuss UW’s proposed 2018-2019 budget and consider a number of other issues during the board’s regular meeting.
The meeting will be in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions. The business meeting, in which trustees take formal action on agenda items, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. today.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/may_9-11_2018_meeting.html.
Public sessions of the full board will be streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
Dollar-A-Month Club sponsoring yearly event
The Dollar-A-Month Club is sponsoring its yearly event to honor all the women in the community from 2-4 p.m. today at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The public is welcome to come and celebrate and enjoy the fellowship with friends and neighbors. There will be traditional scones, sandwiches and delectable sweets similar to English afternoon teas. All ladies in the community are invited. Call Dicksie May at 760-1753 for more information.
Laramie Woman’s Club elects 2018-2019 officers
Installation of Laramie Women’s Club officers and honoring members with 10-50 years of membership will be featured at the last luncheon meeting of the 2018-2019 club year, scheduled for noon today at the Odd Fellows Lodge, 431 S. 21st.
New officers include President Annie Nelson, First Vice President Adrienne Polis, Second Vice President Janine Kropf, Third Vice President Lynda Hidalgo, Recording Secretary Bonnie Braisted, Treasurer Roxanne Rector and Corresponding Secretary Ina Buckner.
Eight members just returned from the 113th Annual Convention of the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs at Little America in Cheyenne, where several members garnered the following awards:
— Jan Debolt: first place quilted wall hanging
— Adrienne Polis: first place photography (“Lily Pads and Princeville”)
— Irene Madden: first place crepe paper bouquet
LWC also won an award for most new members (16).
Luncheon guests will include Laramie Plains Museum Executive Director Mary Mountain, who will discuss the physical changes to the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, and Wyoming State President of General Federation of Women’s Clubs Mary Lee Dixon.
LWC’s Executive Board will cater and serve the luncheon, and all women of Albany County are invited to come as guests. RSVP to Lynda Hidalgo at 760-7260.
UW plans 3 commencement ceremonies Saturday
For the first time in many years, academic colleges of the University of Wyoming will combine spring commencement ceremonies in May.
Instead of individual colleges hosting their own ceremonies scattered throughout two days, there will be three combined ceremonies Saturday all at UW’s newly renovated Arena-Auditorium, according to a news release.
The first, set for 8:30 a.m., is for students graduating from the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Education and the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.
The second, starting at noon, is for all UW graduate students.
The third, beginning at 3:30 p.m., is for students graduating from the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the College of Business, the College of Engineering and Applied Science, the College of Health Sciences and the School of Energy Resources.
UW’s College of Law will continue to host its own commencement ceremony, as is traditional with law schools nationally.
The move to three main combined ceremonies, recommended by UW’s Commencement Planning Task Force, is expected to save the university about $200,000 annually while providing the best possible venue to celebrate graduates’ accomplishments.
Each ceremony is scheduled to last about two hours, featuring a keynote speaker, student speaker, reading of all graduates’ names and presentation of diplomas to each. The ceremonies will be broadcast live via UW’s WyoCast system.
Honorary degree recipients will be honored at the undergraduate ceremonies.
UW’s Commencement Planning Task Force includes representatives of several academic units, the Division of Student Affairs, the Associated Students of UW, the Faculty Senate, the UW Alumni Association, the Department of Athletics and the Office of the President.
Fundraiser to benefit Common Ground 4-H
Common Ground 4-H is planning a balloon fundraiser from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Helium balloons to celebrate graduation, Mother’s Day and the special people in life will be available, according to a news release. Buyers can add homemade chocolates to make their gifts even more special. Go to www.commonground4h.com or email Cynthia Williford at commonground4h@gmail.com for more information.
Wyoming Wilderness Association to lead Red Desert outing
Wyoming Wilderness Association is leading a free overnight camping trip to the Adobe Town Wilderness Study Area in the Red Desert from Saturday-Sunday. The trip will be guided by University of Wyoming professor Steve Buskirk and professor emeritus Dennis Knight. Participants will learn about vegetation and mammalian ecology while exploring the area’s Skull Rim.
They will view desert plant and animal life, fossils and formations, according to a news release.
The trip is intended for all ability levels.
Go to www.wildwyo.org for more information.
Call 307-672-2751 or email heidi@wildwyo.org to register.
Audubon group traveling to Cheyenne
The Laramie Audubon Society plans to travel to the Wyoming Hereford Ranch on the east side of Cheyenne on Saturday, according to a news release. The group will meet at 8 a.m. at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s downtown location, 110 Grand Ave., to coordinate ride-sharing.
The riparian areas at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch typically host an array of migratory birds each spring and fall, including species that are unusual in Laramie, the release states. It is anticipated the group will return to Laramie by 1 p.m., but attendees with their own vehicles can leave at any time. All field trips are free to the public, and families are welcome. Attendees should bring binoculars, water and snacks and dress for the weather. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
