Wear a poppy with pride
Veterans, loved ones, families and friends come together to wear the red poppy in memory of the sacrifices made during times of war and conflict, according to a news release. The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 14 has placed cans of poppies at numerous businesses around Laramie for the month of May. The community is invited to wear a poppy proudly to remember veterans and their sacrifices, made on behalf of the American people. Poppies are made by disabled and hospitalized veterans, and all donation proceeds are used in support of Wyoming veterans and their families.
Call Cindy Olson at 761-2030 for more information.
Audubon group traveling to Cheyenne
The Laramie Audubon Society plans to travel to the Wyoming Hereford Ranch on the east side of Cheyenne on Saturday, according to a news release. The group will meet at 8 a.m. Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s downtown location, 110 Grand Ave., to coordinate ride-sharing.
The riparian areas at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch typically host an array of migratory birds each spring and fall, including species that are unusual in Laramie, the release states. It is anticipated the group will return to Laramie by 1 p.m., but attendees with their own vehicles can leave at any time. All field trips are free and open to the public, and families are welcome. Attendees should bring binoculars, water and snacks and dress for the weather. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Vegetable sale to benefit education
An heirloom vegetable plant sale is slated for 9 a.m.-noon in the garage at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The sale is sponsored by PEO Chapter AX, and proceeds support educational projects for women, according to a news release.
UW trustees set agenda for meeting
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is set to discuss UW’s proposed 2018-2019 budget and consider a number of other issues during the board’s regular meeting through Friday.
The meeting will be in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions. Public testimony will be accepted at 11 a.m. today.
The business meeting, in which trustees take formal action on agenda items, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/may_9-11_2018_meeting.html.
Public sessions of the full board will be streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
Gamelan concert set for today at UW
The University of Wyoming’s Balinese music ensemble, Gamelan Candra Wyoga, is set to perform its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. today in the UW College of Education auditorium.
The concert is open to the public, and a “goodwill donation” of $5 is suggested.
The 75-minute concert will feature Balinese dance and music, directed by three master artists from Bali: musical director I Made Lasmawan; dance director Ni Ketut Marni; and guest artist I Gusti Ngurah Kertayuda.
Kertayuda is a graduate of the National Performing Arts Institute in Denpasar, Indonesia, and currently serves as the director of Indonesian Dance of Illinois. He will create a series of Topeng, a masked dance performance of traditional Balinese narratives.
After the performance, audience members are welcome to meet the performers.
Email Laura De Lozier, UW Department of Modern and Classical Languages Classics Section coordinator, at delozier@uwyo.edu for more information.
Child sexual abuse prevention class planned at library
A free child sexual abuse prevention class is scheduled from 6:30-8 p.m. today at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. Participants can leave empowered with information that will help them keep children safe, according to a news release. Youth 14 and older are welcome. Topics include:
— Who sexually abuses children/what to look for
— Warning signs in kids
— What to do if you suspect sexual abuse
— How to teach kids and advocate for their safety
— Sexual abuse in schools
Email keepkidsafe@hotmail.com for more information.
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral to participate in Thy Kingdom Come
Thy Kingdom Come is a global prayer movement that invites Christians around the world to pray between Ascension Day today and the Day of Pentecost on May 20 for more people to come to know Jesus Christ, according to a news release. This movement was started by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the head of the Anglican Church throughout the world. It has grown into an international and ecumenical call to prayer, the release states.
During this time, the people of St. Matthew’s Cathedral will be praying for different agencies in the community as well as individuals. Attendees will begin with a short service at 6 p.m. today outside the cathedral on Ivinson Avenue and Third Street, weather permitting. This will also be the kickoff for a guided prayer walk around the cathedral square, which individuals can take part in as they wish during this 11-day period.
Book group to discuss ‘When They Were Young’
The Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. today at Night Heron Books, 107 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “When They Were Young” by local author Steven Horn, who will be at the meeting to talk about the book and take questions, according to a news release.
“When They Were Young” is the most recent addition to the Sam Dawson mystery series.
Set in the Laramie area, Dawson must unravel the truth as those closest to him get drawn into a dangerous web of revenge.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for June is “Songs of Trees” by David George Haskell.
Dollar-A-Month Club sponsoring yearly event
The Dollar-A-Month Club is sponsoring its yearly event to honor all the women in the community from 2-4 p.m. Friday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The public is welcome to come and celebrate and enjoy the fellowship with friends and neighbors. There will be traditional scones, sandwiches and delectable sweets similar to English afternoon teas. All ladies in the community are invited. Call Dicksie May at 760-1753 for more information.
Laramie Woman’s Club elects 2018-2019 officers
Installation of Laramie Women’s Club officers and honoring members with 10-50 years of membership will be featured at the last luncheon meeting of the 2018-2019 club year, scheduled for noon Friday at the Odd Fellows Lodge, 431 S. 21st.
New officers include President Annie Nelson, First Vice President Adrienne Polis, Second Vice President Janine Kropf, Third Vice President Lynda Hidalgo, Recording Secretary Bonnie Braisted, Treasurer Roxanne Rector and Corresponding Secretary Ina Buckner.
Eight members just returned from the 113th Annual Convention of the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs at Little America in Cheyenne, where several members garnered the following awards:
— Jan Debolt: first place quilted wall hanging
— Adrienne Polis: first place photography (“Lily Pads and Princeville”)
— Irene Madden: first place crepe paper bouquet
LWC also won an award for most new members (16).
Luncheon guests will include Laramie Plains Museum Executive Director Mary Mountain, who will discuss the physical changes to the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, and Wyoming State President of General Federation of Women’s Clubs Mary Lee Dixon.
LWC’s Executive Board will cater and serve the luncheon, and all women of Albany County are invited to come as guests. RSVP to Lynda Hidalgo at 760-7260.
