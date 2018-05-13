How to submit to Local Briefs
Young pianists to perform in honors recital
A Young Pianists Honors Recital is set for 7 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The recital will feature selected piano students who qualified to represent Laramie at the Wyoming Piano Achievement Day on June 9. The concert is free for public. Email allatch@uwyo.edu for more information.
‘I Am MLK Jr.’ documentary screening set for May 22
April 4 commemorated the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in Memphis, Tennessee. The Laramie community has an opportunity to reflect on the social milestone of Dr. King’s passing. The documentary film “I am MLK Jr.” provides a lens on his lasting legacy of peaceful and nonviolent resistance as a means for achieving social justice. This film will be screened at 7:30 p.m. May 22 at Regal Fox Theater, 505 S. 20th St., but requires ticket reservations in advance. Tickets are $10 and the deadline for ticket reservations is today. Go to www.gathr.us/screening/23265. At the screening, there will also be a quilt raffle to support a new local nonprofit, Family Promise of Albany County, which provides housing to homeless families through a network of local churches. The quilt, Women of Courage, will be on display at the Fox that evening only.
Lions Club, Boomerang seek Community Service Award nominees
Do you know someone who has given back to Laramie through community service? Someone who takes generosity and commitment to community to a new level?
Help them get recognition for what they do.
The Laramie Lions Club and Laramie Boomerang seek nominations for the 74th annual Community Service Award.
The deadline for nominations is May 25. A banquet to recognize this year’s recipient is slated for June 23.
The 2017 Community Service Award winner was Mary Burman, a Laramie resident and multi-talented volunteer.
Burman has worked as a teacher, been a longtime member and volunteer with First Baptist Church, founded and led a 4-H Club in the 1960s and 1970s, chaired the Albany County Education Association and served on Albany County School District No. 1 Board of Education for 23 years, among many other things.
Submit written nominations by May 25 to the Laramie Boomerang, 320 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY, 82070 or the Lions Committee, P.O. Box 716, Laramie, WY, 82073. Submissions can also be emailed to peterb@laramieboomerang.com.
Essay contest to honor Laramie’s anniversary
To celebrate Laramie’s Sesquicentennial, local youth 12 or younger are invited to reflect on Laramie’s past while looking ahead at the next 150 years. In an essay, they can tell a story of what they think Laramie will look like in the next 150 years. Stories can reflect their vision of Laramie’s progress in the future and what they hope the community will look like, according to a news release. Entries should be submitted by June 23 to the Laramie Boomerang, 320 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY, 82070, or via email to news@laramieboomerang.com.
A committee will select the top 10 essays, which will be published in the Laramie Boomerang during Laramie Jubilee Days. The top essayist will receive a trip on a steam engine from Cheyenne to Denver for themselves and a parent or guardian during Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Public invited to donate fabric
The public is invited to donate a piece of fabric, clothing or scrap that tells their story of Laramie at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St., for a community quilt, according to a news release. Safety paper, pens and safety pins are provided to attach a story to the fabric donation. The Act & Action Project and WPR reporter Melodie Edwards of the “I Respectfully Disagree” series are setting off to create a community quilt telling the story of Laramie. The goal of the communal quilt is to initiate conversation and civic dialogue surrounding the issues facing the community.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Wear a poppy with pride
Veterans, loved ones, families and friends come together to wear the red poppy in memory of the sacrifices made during times of war and conflict, according to a news release. The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 14 has placed cans of poppies at numerous businesses around Laramie for the month of May. The community is invited to wear a poppy proudly to remember veterans and their sacrifices, made on behalf of the American people. Poppies are made by disabled and hospitalized veterans, and all donation proceeds are used in support of Wyoming veterans and their families.
Call Cindy Olson at 761-2030 for more information.
Veterans assistance planned in Laramie
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout May.
Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare. Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available at the following locations:
— 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 21 in Room 243 at University of Wyoming Knight Hall.
— 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available. Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Breastfeeding coalition meeting, café scheduled
A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is from 12:15-1 p.m. Monday at Ivinson Memorial Hospital Turtle Rock Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St. The meeting welcomes all in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
A Free Community Breastfeeding Café event is set from 10:30 a.m.-noon May 21 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Participants can drop in at any point. The event welcomes all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers as an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present to offer support. Drinks and snacks are provided and young children are welcome.
The event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Contact Samantha Baker at 721-1821 or sam.baker@wyo.gov for more information.
Memorial service to honor fallen heroes
The Laramie Police Department is set to host a short memorial service to honor fallen heroes from the peace officer community in recognition of National Police Week. The service is at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Washington Park Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell.
In 1962, President John. F. Kennedy signed into law designating May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, and the week in that May 15 falls as National Police Week. To date, 49 officers have made the ultimate sacrifice in 2018, the release states.
Laramie Kennel Club meeting set for Tuesday
The Laramie Kennel Club will host its last meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 S. Seventh St. prior to the LKC Annual Dog Show on May 27-28 at the Albany County Fairgrounds.
The club meetings are open to the public, and anyone interested in dog events is welcome to the meetings or to volunteer to help with the show. Email Gale Bandsma at buckaroobordeaux@gmail.com for general information on the club and/or the show.
BikeNet sponsoring youth essay contest
In celebration of National Bike Month, Albany County students in grades K-8 are invited to write a short essay about why they like to ride their bike.
Laramie BikeNet will choose the 20 best essays and give the authors $25 in credit for use at All Terrain Sports or the Pedal House for bike repairs or a tune-up.
The first 50 essays received will be considered, and the deadline is Tuesday.
The contest is sponsored in part by the optional fifth cent sales and use tax.
Contest rules and the essay form are available at www.laramiebikenet.org. Email amyafluet@gmail.com for more information.
Listening session for enhancing work with Native Americans set for Wednesday
A University of Wyoming subcommittee is planning to host a listening session Wednesday to help UW enhance its work with Native Americans in the region.
The Native American Affairs Advisory subcommittee will meet from 3:30-5 p.m. in Room 506 of Coe Library. UW President Laurie Nichols has charged the subcommittee with generating a five-year strategic plan to boost the university’s work with Native Americans.
The listening session is to gain input from faculty, staff, students and the community.
Participants can come and go throughout the 90-minute session.
Email Nutter at nutter@uwyo.edu for more information.
Class planned at WIC clinic
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are at noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or more information. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
Veterans can enjoy rec center for free in May
Veterans and veterans with disabilities of all ages and experience can enjoy the Laramie Community Recreation Center for free during May, according to a news release.
Vets can join the recreation center to work out or even relax in the steam room.
The schedule to visit the entire facility with special attention in the weight room and swimming pool is as follows:
— 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday
— 9-11 a.m. Saturday
— 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 24
— 9-11 a.m. May 26
OHV group plans meeting
A public meeting to discuss organizing an advocacy group on behalf of off-highway vehicle users in southeast Wyoming is scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St. Anyone who enjoys riding ATVs, UTVs and motorcycles in and around the Medicine Bow National Forest is invited, with the goal of advocating for forest access. The Snowy Range Snowmobile Club is hosting the meeting. Go to www.facebook.com/snowyrangesnowmobileclub for more information.
Registration open for youth cycling clinic
Registration is now open for mountain classes for students in grades 3-12, taught by Laramie BikeNet. Classes are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 5-7 p.m. the following Thursdays through June 14. Participants will meet at the Pedal House, 207 S. First St., for the first session to check safety and learn about bike maintenance. The rest of the sessions will begin at Kiowa Park to ride on the Schoolyard trails. Riders will learn about trail etiquette, braking, cornering, dismounting, shifting and more. Riders should bring a bike, helmet, spare tube and water. Registration is $40 for BikeNet members or $50 for nonmembers. Those who need a bike or helmet will be provided one. Go to www.laramiebikenet.org to register or for more information.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Wyoming Game and Fish Department fish biologist Steve Gale is scheduled to give an update and answer questions about Laramie Valley fisheries, including the plains lakes, Laramie River and Spring Creek. Call Club President George Janack at 399-7640 for more information.
Trout Unlimited to host fly-tying event
Laramie Valley Trout Unlimited members are planning to meet from 7-10 p.m. Thursday at O’Dwyers Public House, 1622 Grand, for their May Bar Fly event, which is free and open to the public. Participants bring their fly-tying materials and equipment for an evening of fly-tying in preparation for the summer fishing season. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieValleyTU for more information.
LPD Foundation to host 5k walk/run
The Laramie Police Department Foundation is set to host its third annual 5K walk/run beginning at 9 am. Saturday. Refreshments will be provided. Participants can register at the time of the race, which will start in front of Police Department on Fifth Street at Plaza Court. Participants can register on Facebook Events. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Plant identification, workshop planned for Saturday
Plant Identification & Geology Walk and Discover Native Plants Workshop is planned Saturday. The plant walk is from 9-11:30 a.m. on a state parcel east of Laramie. The starting point will be East Crow Drive and 45th Street. The event is free to the public. For those joining the morning plant walk, they should come prepared for moderate hiking and Laramie’s unpredictable weather. The group will identify common plants growing and blooming in the area in late spring and also discuss a little geology. Because of limited parking, carpooling is encouraged.
The plants workshop is from 1-4 p.m. at the University of Wyoming Aven Nelson Building in Room 223. The cost is $20 for materials. Workshop participants will receive a plant guide and materials to learn plant identification skills and botanical terminology with expert botanists. Participants will have the opportunity to practice plant ID for up to 15 species, and door prizes will be available. Workshop attendance is limited to 24. The Aven Nelson building is located off Ninth Street on campus.
Contact Brian Sebade at 721-2571 or bsebade@uwyo.edu with questions about the plant walk and Kristina Hufford at khufford@uwyo.edu with questions about the workshop.
Space is limited and RSVP is required. RSVP at www.discovernativeplants.eventbrite.com or call the UW Albany County Extension office at 721-2571.
Health and safety fair set for Saturday
Laramie’s annual Health and Safety Fair is slated for 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Blood draws are from 8-11 a.m. The event is free to the public.
Attendees can meet local health care providers, enjoy interactive activities for all ages, enter to win door prizes and learn more about the community, according to a news release.
Low-cost health screenings will be offered by Wyoming Health Fairs.
WHF recommends 12-hour fasting prior to blood draws, unless the person is diabetic. Participants should drink plenty of water and take medications as usual.
Genealogical society to feature ranching, DNA
As part of Laramie’s 150th anniversary celebration, the Albany County Genealogical Society plans to present two programs at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Albany County Public Library Meeting Room, 310 S. Eighth St.
Dicksie Knight May, local ranch historian, will present “Early Ranching in Albany County.” The very first ranches have their own fascinating and unique histories, which May has learned throughout many years of oral family interviews and study of the written records. She will present first, followed by a presentation from Robert Zemanek at 2:15 p.m. on “How to begin Genealogical DNA testing.” He will cover the most current information regarding which companies are available to use, the differences between them and what kind of tests are available, the release states. He will also explain why having a strategy is the key to success with DNA testing. Both events are free to the public.
A short question-and-answer session will occur following each presentation. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Sewing guild meeting to feature wool
Those interested in learning more about working with wool fiber and wool blends, caring for wool, the milling process for wool yarn and special tips for knitting, crocheting or weaving with wool are invited to the Laramie chapter of the American Sewing Guild’s next meeting. The meeting is at 7 p.m. May 21 in the basement of the United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St.
The guest speakers are Andrew and Brittany Wells of Brown Sheep Company, Inc. Mitchell, Nebraska, the state’s only wool mill producing wool yarns and wool blends distributed and sold throughout the United States and internationally, the release states.
The Laramie chapter of the American Sewing Guild hosts meetings on the fourth Monday of each month September-May (the May meeting is May 21 since Memorial Day falls on the fourth Monday).
Attendees should enter from the east door off the parking lot.
The September meeting will be presented by the Sulky Thread Company’s national educator on “Thread Jazz for Quilting and Embellishing and Needle and Thread Know-how,” the release states.
Email Sue at srgreen54@yahoo.com, Jean at jeanttaylor@gmail.com or Bobbie at rschimek@bresnan.net.
UW’s ‘What in the World?’ summer program scheduled in Centennial
University of Wyoming students and faculty members are set to give three presentations during the sixth annual “What in the World?” summer program at the Albany County Public Library Centennial branch. All discussions are free to the public.
A student presentation is scheduled May 23, followed by a faculty discussion July 11, and a guest lecture Aug. 15. All sessions are at 5:30 p.m. The program, moderated by Jean Garrison, UW Center for Global Studies director, highlights the work that recent UW graduates completed for their international research projects and the innovative research of UW-affiliated faculty.
Contact Garrison at 766-6119 or email garrison@uwyo.edu or got to www.uwyo.edu/globalcenter for more information.
City councilors to meet in 3 wards
The community is invited to join Laramie City Council members for fifth Tuesday ward meetings from 6-7:30 p.m. May 29 in their respective wards, according to a news release.
Mayor Andi Summerville and councilors Charles McKinney and Phoebe Stoner will meet in Ward 1 at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St.
Vice Mayor Jayne Pearce and Councilors Joe Shumway and Dave Paulekas will meet in Ward 2 in the Council Chambers in Laramie City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave.
Councilors Klaus Hanson, Bryan Shuster and Pat Gabriel will meet in Ward 3 in Laramie Fire Department Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St.
Call the Office of the City Clerk at 721-5220 or go to www.cityoflaramie.org.
UW to host symposium on drone technologies
Experts in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, are set to discuss recent developments in the industry, along with the future of drone technology, during a symposium May 30-31 at the University of Wyoming, according to a news release.
The 2018 Wyoming UAV Symposium will take place at the UW Conference Center, 2229 Grand Ave. This is the second such symposium hosted at UW — the first took place in 2016.
Drone specialists from government agencies, private companies and academia in Wyoming, Colorado and beyond will provide insights about drone data acquisition and processing. Additionally, Hexagon Geospatial Inc., Aerial Solutions of Wyoming and other companies will showcase their products and services.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/wygisc/uav_symposium/uav_2018.html for more information or to register.
Email sivan@uwyo.edu or phodza@uwyo.edu for more information.
Eppson Center enchilada sale kicks off
The 2018 Enchilada Sale at the Eppson Center for Seniors is underway. This is the second annual Sale. Customers have three types of enchiladas to choose from. The House Specials are enchiladas stuffed with beef, cheese, peas, onions and potatoes. Customers can also order enchiladas filled only with beef and cheese or an enchilada filled with cheese and onions.
The recipes used for the enchiladas come from Charlotte Barella, according to a news release. The recipes were used by St. Laurence School for its famous annual Enchilada Sale. No partial orders will be taken, and only full dozen orders will be accepted. The price per dozen is $25. The enchiladas freeze well, the release states.
Orders can be placed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Eppson Center, 1560 N. Third St. May 30 is the last day to place an order, and pick up will be June 9.
Community can help make Laramie age-friendly
Age-Friendly Laramie needs the community’s help in developing a city-wide initiative aimed at promoting healthy and fulfilling aging in Laramie, according to a news release.
The second of three “visioning” meetings is planned for 6-8 p.m. May 31 in the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. Any Albany County resident who is interested in making the community more livable for people of all ages to invited. Call 766-5688 for more information.
UW selected to host 3 Russian scholarship recipients
The University of Wyoming was recently selected to host three undergraduate students from Russia for the 2018-2019 school year through the prestigious Year of Exchange in America for Russians Program funded by the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, according to a news release. This is the third consecutive year in which UW will host YEAR students.
The three Russian students who will be hosted by UW will arrive in Laramie in late July. Prior to moving into the UW dormitories, the students will be hosted by families in the Laramie area who will help them learn more about American culture and family life while integrating into the local community.
Families in the Laramie area who want to have an international experience without leaving home can apply to host a YEAR student in the summer. Hosting offers many benefits, including the opportunity to serve as an ambassador for your country and offer a unique experience to children, the release states.
American Councils for International Education seeks families and individuals as diverse as America itself to host YEAR students from late July to late August. The ideal hosts will be open to cultural exchange and ready to help a young student adapt to life abroad while providing a bed, daily meals, and friendly conversation. All hosts will receive a stipend to support them in the costs of hosting.
Go to www.yearprogram.com or email American Councils at year@americancouncils.org for more information about hosting. Host family applications are due June 1.
Vegetable sale to benefit education
An heirloom vegetable plant sale is slated for 9 a.m.-noon June 2 in the garage at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The sale is sponsored by PEO Chapter AX, and proceeds support educational projects for women, according to a news release.
WYDOT presentation planned for June 5
The public is invited to the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s annual presentation of the State Transportation Improvement Program for Albany County.
This presentation includes WYDOT’s planned transportation projects for the coming years, as well as updates from WYDOT that cover both statewide and local topics, according to a news release.
This year, WYDOT will cover project plans from 2018-2024.
The presentation will be at at the Albany County Commission meeting June 5, then at 5:30 p.m. at the WYDOT District No. 1 office, 3411 S. Third St.
Albany County Cattlewomen Ranch Tour coming up
The Albany County CattleWomen Ranch tour will be July 21 and visit ranches in the Sand Creek area, according to a news release.
Parking is extremely limited, therefore participants are strongly urged to reserve space on one of two buses available at a cost of $15/person. Call Bonnie at the Eppson Center for Seniors at 745-5116 or Sandra Eike at 760-5590 by July 10 for bus reservations. Those in private vehicles should expect to walk some distance to tour the ranch buildings.
The tour is free to the public, with a beef luncheon available for $6.
Attendees should meet at 8 a.m. at the south end of the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site for light refreshments and tour instructions. Departure is scheduled for 9 a.m.
