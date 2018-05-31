How to submit to Local Briefs
Author Julianne Couch to visit Centennial
A free public program featuring author Julianne Couch is slated for 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Centennial branch of the Albany County Public Library.
The program will include a book discussion, reading, signing and sale, according to a news release. Couch will discuss and read from her new novel, “Along the Sylvan Trail,” about a loose collection of friends in locations from Iowa to Wyoming. Author of “The Small Town Midwest” and “Jukeboxes & Jackalopes,” a photo companion to Wyoming bars, Couch poignantly portrays the trials, longings, and triumphs of small-town living, the release states.
This program is part of the summer presentations at the library. Light refreshments will be available at 5 p.m.
Contact Celeste Colgan at celestecolgan@gmail.com or 742-2968 for more information.
Grant deadline approaching
The Wyoming Community Foundation announced the deadline for submitting applications for grants is June 15. Any nonprofit focused on making positive changes in Wyoming communities should consider requesting funds before time runs out, according to a news release.
WYCF accepts a wide range of applications, and all applications will be accepted for review. Grant applications will be given priority if they clearly work toward fulfilling a community need, the release states.
WYCF is a statewide nonprofit that has funds to support nonprofit organizations working to make their communities, and Wyoming, stronger. Each year, the Wyoming Community Foundation distributes hundreds of grants. In 2017, grants totaled $6.3 million, affecting nearly every corner of the state, the release states.
Go to www.wycf.org or call the main office at 721-8300 for more information about the Wyoming Community Foundation and its current grant cycle, including instructions on submitting grant applications.
Vets at the Nets slated for June 23
Vets at the Nets is a tennis workshop and time to play tennis for veterans and veterans with disabilities, according to a news release. It is set for 9 a.m. June 23 at the University of Wyoming Tennis Center on Armory Road. This is an all-day event, with a barbecue and beverages as well. The community is encouraged to participate.
Contact Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com or 650-290-2068.
Ribbon cutting event cancelled
The Expert Exteriors Business After Hours and ribbon cutting planned for 5:30-7 p.m. at The Durlacher Firehole Café is cancelled.
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance Business After Hours and Ribbon Cutting event is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. June 7 at the Hampton Inn, 315 Grand Ave.
Wear a poppy with pride
Veterans, loved ones, families and friends come together to wear the red poppy in memory of the sacrifices made during times of war and conflict, according to a news release. The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 14 has placed cans of poppies at numerous businesses around Laramie for the month of May. The community is invited to wear a poppy proudly to remember veterans and their sacrifices, made on behalf of the American people. Poppies are made by disabled and hospitalized veterans, and all donation proceeds are used in support of Wyoming veterans and their families.
Call Cindy Olson at 761-2030 for more information.
UW to host symposium on drone technologies
Experts in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, are set to discuss recent developments in the industry, along with the future of drone technology, during a symposium that concludes today at the University of Wyoming, according to a news release.
The 2018 Wyoming UAV Symposium will take place at the UW Conference Center, 2229 Grand Ave. This is the second such symposium hosted at UW — the first took place in 2016.
Drone specialists from government agencies, private companies and academia in Wyoming, Colorado and beyond will provide insights about drone data acquisition and processing. Additionally, Hexagon Geospatial Inc., Aerial Solutions of Wyoming and other companies will showcase their products and services.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/wygisc/uav_symposium/uav_2018.html for more information or to register.
Email sivan@uwyo.edu or phodza@uwyo.edu for more information.
Public invited to workshop
The public is invited to join Catie Ballard and Ron Frost to explore Pema Chodron’s book “When Things Fall Apart” from 5:30-7 p.m. every Friday in June at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St. Participants should get the book, read it and be ready to go by today, according to a news release. The event is free to the public. Contact Ballard at 399-9153 or cdonbdoc@bresnan.net for more information.
Club offering scholarships
The Zonta Club of Laramie is offering a scholarship worth $500 in the spring. The Laramie Woman of Promise scholarship is open to any woman pursuing further education. The application is due today. Email tbretting@gmail.com for more information.
Community can help make Laramie age-friendly
Age-Friendly Laramie needs the community’s help in developing a city-wide initiative aimed at promoting healthy and fulfilling aging in Laramie, according to a news release.
The second of three “visioning” meetings is planned for 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. Any Albany County resident who is interested in making the community more livable for people of all ages to invited. Call 766-5688 for more information.
Cooper Center to perform ‘Alice in Wonderland’
The Cooper Center for Creative Arts is set to host a performance of “Alice in Wonderland” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at the center, 1174 N. Fourth St. Doors open at 7 p.m. There will be a cash bar of beer and wine. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. Call 742-3996 and leave a message for tickets.
Food distribution set for Thursday
Laramie Interfaith-Good Samaritan plans to host a bulk food drop from 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday in the south gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Among the items to be distributed will be sliced turkey, pastaroni and pasta sauce, according to a news release.
Participation in Food Bank of the Rockies Commodities distribution is limited to those who qualify through income limitations, the release states. People can call Interfaith-Good Samaritan at 742-4240 with questions about the qualifications. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Local children’s theater group releases CD
Six months in the making, the Laramie Children’s Musical Theater Workshop @ Studio 253 is proud to announce the release of its new musical theater soundtrack album, “The Faux News Blues!,” set for release Friday, according to a news release. Following the premiere of the theatrical production of “The Faux News Blues” at the Gryphon Theatre in April, auditions were hosted and nine singers were selected to participate in the CD Recording Project. Collaborating with local audio engineer, Will Flagg, the group rehearsed and recorded this selection of 12 original tunes, penned by LCMTW director, Deborah Kassner. Flagg and Kassner then worked together throughout the past several months, adding special effects and instrumentations, and editing and mastering the songs. This marks the sixth album recorded under the banner of the Studio 253 CD Recording Project. Auditions for album No. 7, this season’s musical, “A Pocketful of Dirt,” will be hosted in the fall.
The LCMTW/Studio 253 will host a CD Release Party 5 p.m. Friday in the WY Groundwater Gallery, Third Floor of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. CDs will be available for purchase at the event, as well as at www.cdbaby.com. Go to www.laramiechildrensmusicaltheater.weebly.com for more details.
UW selected to host 3 Russian scholarship recipients
The University of Wyoming was recently selected to host three undergraduate students from Russia for the 2018-2019 school year through the prestigious Year of Exchange in America for Russians Program funded by the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, according to a news release. This is the third consecutive year in which UW will host YEAR students.
The three Russian students who will be hosted by UW will arrive in Laramie in late July. Prior to moving into the UW dormitories, the students will be hosted by families in the Laramie area who will help them learn more about American culture and family life while integrating into the local community.
Families in the Laramie area who want to have an international experience without leaving home can apply to host a YEAR student in the summer. Hosting offers many benefits, including the opportunity to serve as an ambassador for your country and offer a unique experience to children, the release states.
American Councils for International Education seeks families and individuals as diverse as America itself to host YEAR students from late July to late August. The ideal hosts will be open to cultural exchange and ready to help a young student adapt to life abroad while providing a bed, daily meals, and friendly conversation. All hosts will receive a stipend to support them in the costs of hosting.
Go to www.yearprogram.com or email American Councils at year@americancouncils.org for more information about hosting. Host family applications are due Friday.
Lions Clubs Challenge for Visually Impaired Youth set for Friday
The Lions Clubs of Laramie and Medicine Bow will host the inaugural Challenge for Visually Impaired Youth at 6 p.m. Friday at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd St., according to a news release.
Social time will feature hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and silent auction followed by presentations and a live auction of quick draw art, painting, and other fantastic one-of-a-kind items. All proceeds support the Lions Summer School for Youth with Visual Impairments at the Lions Camp on Casper Mountain.
Each July, Wyoming Lions offer a one week school for youth with vision impairments. Certified instructors teach independent living skills including Aids to Daily Living (cooking, sewing, housekeeping and household organization), orientation and mobility using a cane and GPS, crafts (ceramics, lapidary, wood working), music, photography and computer skills. Students learn independent living skills while finding camaraderie with other youth who share similar disabilities.
The Laramie community is cordially invited to share a fun evening supporting the Lion’s mission to help individuals with vision impairments. Tickets for individuals are $30 each with discounts and incentives for larger groups. Call Lee McDonald at 760-0995 or go to www.lionsofwyoming.org/district-convention for more information.
LCBA planning two events
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled:
— NEW BUSINESS OWNER ROUNDTABLE: Noon-1 p.m. Friday at the Wyoming Technology Business Center, 1938 Harney St. This meeting will include a presentation on New Tax Reform by Abbey Hagerman, ACM. Email receptionist@laramie.org to RSVP. Space is limited.
— LARAMIE PLAINS MUSEUM RIBBON CUTTING: 4:30-5 p.m. Friday at 603 Ivinson Ave. (official open house is from 2-4 pm. Sunday)
