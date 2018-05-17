How to submit to Local Briefs
Cooperative Vacation Bible School registration now open online
The annual Cooperative Vacation Bible School is planned for 9 a.m.-noon June 11-15 at First Baptist Church, 15th and Canby streets. Sponsoring churches include First Baptist Church, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, St. Paul’s Newman Center, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and United Methodist Church. Children who are 4 by Sept. 15, 2018, can register. The Bible School is for children ages 4 through those entering sixth grade.
The theme for 2018 is “God Needs YOU ... to help others!”
The five days will feature outside speakers who have visited another country in a serving capacity, according to a news release. There will be Bible stories, Bible memory work, crafts, community service activities, music, outdoor recreation, snacks and more. On June 14, the children will visit Spring Wind Assisted Living to sing and visit with the residents. Registration is available online for $5 per child for the week.
Call phone 745-4106, visit the church office in the mornings or go to www.laramiefbc.org and click on Vacation Bible School to register and pay online, if desired. Early registration is encouraged so adequate preparations can be made. Summer visitors and summer school student families are especially welcome.
LCBA to host upcoming events
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled:
— WYOMING HEALTH FAIRS BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. today at 2835 Grand Ave. There is set to be drinks, appetizers and giveaways. Go to www.facebook.com/events/119038575622820/ to RSVP
— LCBA MEMBER ORIENTATION: 11:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Wyoming Technology Business Center, 1938 Harney St. Email receptionist@laramie.org to RSVP by Friday.
Contact Hannah Robinson or Josie Molloy at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for questions or to attend an event.
Golf club hosting meet, game
The Fox Run Golf Course Men’s Club plans to meet and golf at 5 p.m. today at the golf course, 489 Wyoming Highway 230. The game is a two-man best ball, and attendees can pick or bring a partner. The game is open to all. Admission is free for members and $25 for nonmembers.
Call Pat at 760-1733 for more information.
Veterans can enjoy rec center for free in May
Veterans and veterans with disabilities of all ages and experience can enjoy the Laramie Community Recreation Center for free during May, according to a news release.
Vets can join the recreation center to work out or even relax in the steam room.
The schedule to visit the entire facility with special attention in the weight room and swimming pool is as follows:
— 6:30-8:30 p.m. today
— 9-11 a.m. Saturday
— 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 24
— 9-11 a.m. May 26
OHV group plans meeting
A public meeting to discuss organizing an advocacy group on behalf of off-highway vehicle users in southeast Wyoming is scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m. today at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St. Anyone who enjoys riding ATVs, UTVs and motorcycles in and around the Medicine Bow National Forest is invited, with the goal of advocating for forest access. The Snowy Range Snowmobile Club is hosting the meeting. Go to www.facebook.com/snowyrangesnowmobileclub for more information.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. today at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Wyoming Game and Fish Department fish biologist Steve Gale is scheduled to give an update and answer questions about Laramie Valley fisheries, including the plains lakes, Laramie River and Spring Creek. Call Club President George Janack at 399-7640 for more information.
Registration open for youth cycling clinic
Registration is now open for mountain classes for students in grades 3-12, taught by Laramie BikeNet. Classes are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. today and 5-7 p.m. the following Thursdays through June 14. Participants will meet at the Pedal House, 207 S. First St., for the first session to check safety and learn about bike maintenance. The rest of the sessions will begin at Kiowa Park to ride on the Schoolyard trails. Riders will learn about trail etiquette, braking, cornering, dismounting, shifting and more. Riders should bring a bike, helmet, spare tube and water. Registration is $40 for BikeNet members or $50 for nonmembers. Those who need a bike or helmet will be provided one. Go to www.laramiebikenet.org to register or for more information.
Trout Unlimited to host fly-tying event
Laramie Valley Trout Unlimited members are planning to meet from 7-10 p.m. today at O’Dwyers Public House, 1622 Grand, for their May Bar Fly event, which is free and open to the public. Participants bring their fly-tying materials and equipment for an evening of fly-tying in preparation for the summer fishing season. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieValleyTU for more information.
Local dancers to present annual spring show
Dance Studio B is producing its fourth annual spring performance, slated for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St.
Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. They are available at the Gryphon Theatre offices or www.gryphontheatre.org.
“Coppelia” is a story of love and trickery, according to a news release. Doctor Dr. Coppelius, a hermit-alchemist, produces beautiful, life-like dolls. While he toils in his workshop, his fellow villagers view his lonely obsession with scorn. One day, however, the young, handsome and engaged Franz sees a beautiful woman reading on the balcony of the mysterious Dr. Coppelius’ home. Little does he know, he is being tempted by one of Dr. Coppelius’ life-sized dolls. While Franz attempts to gain the mysterious young woman’s attention, he is spotted by his fiancé Swanhilde. Shortly after, Swanhilde and her friends spy the mysterious hermit as he absently drops his keys on the ground. They mischievously decide to enter Dr. Coppelius’ home to investigate the beautiful new villager tempting Franz from her balcony.
There are more than 200 local children dancing this entertaining ballet, with ages ranging from 3 to adults, the release states.
