County offices to close Monday
All Albany County offices will be closed Monday in observation of Memorial Day. Normal hours will resume Tuesday.
Touch-a-Truck event returning
The city of Laramie, in conjunction with Laramie GM Auto Center, Dirt-Tech Excavation, Pete Lien & Sons, Inc. and Mountain Cement and combined with all of its generous sponsors, recently announced the second annual Touch-A-Truck Event is planned for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 23 at the Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
This event is geared around the concept of providing children of all ages an opportunity to experience their favorite trucks and vehicles up close, according to a news release. Free Touch-A-Truck shirts and truck-related books made possible by sponsors will be distributed throughout the day. Children will be able to visit and explore the vehicles on display, ask questions of the operators and collect Touch-A-Truck trading cards. Food will be available for purchase throughout the day.
This event is free for all attending. Donations are encouraged, with all proceeds benefiting the Parks & Recreation Department Scholarship Fund.
Go to www.cityoflaramie.org or call 721-5269 for more information.
Veterans can enjoy rec center for free in May
Veterans and veterans with disabilities of all ages and experience can enjoy the Laramie Community Recreation Center for free during May, according to a news release.
Vets can join the recreation center to work out or even relax in the steam room.
The schedule to visit the entire facility with special attention in the weight room and swimming pool is as follows:
— 6:30-8:30 p.m. today
— 9-11 a.m. Saturday
Laramie Chapter of NARFE to host meeting
All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend the Laramie Chapter of NARFE’s meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Wyoming Federation Convention and National NAFRE voting will be discussed. Call 742-6382 for more information.
