Community can help make Laramie age-friendly
Age-Friendly Laramie needs the community’s help in developing a city-wide initiative aimed at promoting healthy and fulfilling aging in Laramie, according to a news release.
The second of three “visioning” meetings is planned for 6-8 p.m. May 31 in the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. Any Albany County resident who is interested in making the community more livable for people of all ages to invited. Call 766-5688 for more information.
Three UW commencement ceremonies set for today
For the first time in many years, academic colleges of the University of Wyoming will combine spring commencement ceremonies in May.
Instead of individual colleges hosting their own ceremonies scattered throughout two days, there will be three combined ceremonies today all at UW’s newly renovated Arena-Auditorium, according to a news release.
The first, set for 8:30 a.m., is for students graduating from the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Education and the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.
The second, starting at noon, is for all UW graduate students.
The third, beginning at 3:30 p.m., is for students graduating from the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the College of Business, the College of Engineering and Applied Science, the College of Health Sciences and the School of Energy Resources.
UW’s College of Law will continue to host its own commencement ceremony, as is traditional with law schools nationally.
The move to three main combined ceremonies, recommended by UW’s Commencement Planning Task Force, is expected to save the university about $200,000 annually while providing the best possible venue to celebrate graduates’ accomplishments.
Each ceremony is scheduled to last about two hours, featuring a keynote speaker, student speaker, reading of all graduates’ names and presentation of diplomas to each. The ceremonies will be broadcast live via UW’s WyoCast system.
Honorary degree recipients will be honored at the undergraduate ceremonies.
UW’s Commencement Planning Task Force includes representatives of several academic units, the Division of Student Affairs, the Associated Students of UW, the Faculty Senate, the UW Alumni Association, the Department of Athletics and the Office of the President.
Fundraiser to benefit Common Ground 4-H
Common Ground 4-H is planning a balloon fundraiser from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. today at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Helium balloons to celebrate graduation, Mother’s Day and the special people in life will be available, according to a news release. Buyers can add homemade chocolates to make their gifts even more special. Go to www.commonground4h.com or email Cynthia Williford at commonground4h@gmail.com for more information.
Home on the Range Animal Haven raffle continues
Home on the Range Animal Haven has started ticket sales for their second annual Summer Fun Raffle. Tickets will be available for various prizes, including 2 Yeti coolers, a Chillin’ & Grillin’ package and gift certificates from downtown businesses, according to a news release. Tickets are $10 each or six for $50 and are available from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today at Ace Hardware & Paint, 611 Grand Ave. The drawing for prizes will be July 7.
HORAH is a nonprofit animal sanctuary providing forever homes to more than 40 animals and offers a place for the community members to learn about and interact with the animals. Call 760-4753 or go to www.laramiehomeontherange.org for more information.
Young pianists to perform in honors recital
A Young Pianists Honors Recital is set for 7 p.m. Sunday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The recital will feature selected piano students who qualified to represent Laramie at the Wyoming Piano Achievement Day on June 9. The concert is free to the public. Email allatch@uwyo.edu for more information.
‘I Am MLK Jr.’ documentary screening set for May 22
April 4 commemorated the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in Memphis, Tennessee. The Laramie community has an opportunity to reflect on the social milestone of Dr. King’s passing. The documentary film “I am MLK Jr.” provides a lens on his lasting legacy of peaceful and nonviolent resistance as a means for achieving social justice. This film will be screened at 7:30 p.m. May 22 at Regal Fox Theater, 505 S. 20th St., but requires ticket reservations in advance. Tickets are $10 and the deadline for ticket reservations is Sunday. Go to www.gathr.us/screening/23265. At the screening, there will also be a quilt raffle to support a new local nonprofit, Family Promise of Albany County, which provides housing to homeless families through a network of local churches. The quilt, Women of Courage, will be on display at the Fox that evening only.
