Wyoming Marathon Races set for Memorial Day weekend
The Wyoming Marathon, Rocky Mountain 50k, Medicine Bow Half Marathon and Vedauwoo 5k are scheduled for 7 a.m. today at the Lincoln Monument Rest Area on Interstate 80 east of Laramie. Runners follow a hilly out-and-back course toward Vedauwoo. Finishers will receive a medal, and proceeds will be donated to the Cheyenne Boys and Girls Club. Go to wyomingmarathonraces.weebly.com for more information.
Laramie Kennel Club Dog Show set for today-Monday
The Laramie Kennel Club Dog Show is a free event starting at 8 a.m. today-Monday at the Albany County Fairgrounds until the Best in Show competition in mid-afternoon, according to a news release.
There is a $2/day parking fee for attendees, and there will be vendors, food, and plenty of dogs to see.
The following is recommended dog show etiquette for spectators:
— First, strollers and dogs (not entered) will not be permitted at the fairgrounds today-Monday.
— Next, attendees should ask the owner/handler before they touch any dog. Some owner/handlers will not permit any contact with their dog particularly before their competition.
— Although, most handlers will answer questions, please wait until after they have shown or competed. Their focus is with success in their event. Laramie Kennel Club members will be happy to answer questions and will be available both days.
— After the dog has competed, the next group will come in the ring for competition. This show will include confirmation, rally and obedience. Once a dog shows, it will move either to the grooming area or to an off-show site. So, if there is a particular breed attendees would like to see, the show schedule will be available.
Email Show Chair Gale Bandsma at buckaroobordeaux@gmail.com for more information.
Public invited to donate fabric
The public is invited to donate a piece of fabric, clothing or scrap that tells their story of Laramie at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St., for a community quilt, according to a news release. Safety paper, pens and safety pins are provided to attach a story to the fabric donation. The Act & Action Project and WPR reporter Melodie Edwards of the “I Respectfully Disagree” series are setting off to create a community quilt telling the story of Laramie. The goal of the communal quilt is to initiate conversation and civic dialogue surrounding the issues facing the community.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Wear a poppy with pride
Veterans, loved ones, families and friends come together to wear the red poppy in memory of the sacrifices made during times of war and conflict, according to a news release. The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 14 has placed cans of poppies at numerous businesses around Laramie for the month of May. The community is invited to wear a poppy proudly to remember veterans and their sacrifices, made on behalf of the American people. Poppies are made by disabled and hospitalized veterans, and all donation proceeds are used in support of Wyoming veterans and their families.
Call Cindy Olson at 761-2030 for more information.
Essay contest to honor Laramie’s anniversary
To celebrate Laramie’s Sesquicentennial, local youth 12 or younger are invited to reflect on Laramie’s past while looking ahead at the next 150 years. In an essay, they can tell a story of what they think Laramie will look like in the next 150 years.
Stories can reflect their vision of Laramie’s progress in the future and what they hope the community will look like, according to a news release. Entries should be submitted by June 23 to the Laramie Boomerang, 320 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY, 82070, or via email to news@laramieboomerang.com.
A committee will select the top 10 essays, which will be published in the Laramie Boomerang during Laramie Jubilee Days. The top essayist will receive a trip on a steam engine from Cheyenne to Denver for themselves and a parent or guardian during Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Barnstormers to host fun fly event
The Laramie Barnstormers R/C airplane and car club is set to host a Memorial Day Fun Fly at 9 a.m. Monday at Laramie Barnstormers Airfield, 2 miles north of town on Wyoming Highway 287 on the left. The event is free to the public. All pilots are welcome. Call Ben Jones at 336-250-9052 for more information.
UW, county announce Memorial Day closures
Most University of Wyoming administrative offices will be closed and classes will be dismissed Monday for Memorial Day.
Normal business hours and classes will resume Tuesday.
Coe Library, Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center, UW Art Museum and UW Geological Museum closed Monday.
UW transit services will be unavailable Monday. Regular services will resume Tuesday. Go to www.uwyo.edu/tps/transit/holiday-schedule.html for more information and to view a schedule.
Additionally, all Albany County offices will be closed Monday in observation of Memorial Day. Normal hours will resume Tuesday.
UW budget committee to meet Tuesday
The Biennium Budget Committee of the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday via teleconference, according to a news release.
Those wishing to attend the meeting can do so in the Old Main boardroom.
The meeting follows budget hearings hosted by the committee earlier this month in preparation for action on the university’s budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The full Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider the budget during its regular monthly meeting June 13.
City councilors to meet in 3 wards
The community is invited to join Laramie City Council members for fifth Tuesday ward meetings from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday in their respective wards, according to a news release.
Mayor Andi Summerville and councilors Charles McKinney and Phoebe Stoner will meet in Ward 1 at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St.
Vice Mayor Jayne Pearce and Councilors Joe Shumway and Dave Paulekas will meet in Ward 2 in the Council Chambers in Laramie City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave.
Councilors Klaus Hanson, Bryan Shuster and Pat Gabriel will meet in Ward 3 in Laramie Fire Department Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St.
Call the Office of the City Clerk at 721-5220 or go to www.cityoflaramie.org.
Bike safety event set for Indian Paintbrush Elementary
Laramie BikeNet is hosting a bike safety clinic from 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Indian Paintbrush Elementary School, 1653 N. 28th St. The event will include safety checks by local bike mechanics for children in elementary grades, with tools on hand for minor repairs. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieBikeNet for more information.
Common Outdoor Ground seeking volunteers for Schoolyard work day
Common Outdoor Ground, a community group that aims to support land managers in southeast Wyoming, is seeking volunteers for a work session at the Schoolyard trails next week. The work day is scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, with volunteers planning to meet at the corner of 45th Street and Crow Drive. The Schoolyard multi-use trails are on a section of state land just east of town. The work will include using hand tools to remove the top layer of vegetation for a new stretch of trail. Volunteers should wear long pants, closed-toe shoes and work gloves and bring water but not dogs. Common Outdoor Ground will provide pizza for volunteers, so reservations are requested. Email commonoutdoorground@gmail.com or find the group on Facebook for more information.
UW to host symposium on drone technologies
Experts in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, are set to discuss recent developments in the industry, along with the future of drone technology, during a symposium Wednesday-Thursday at the University of Wyoming, according to a news release.
The 2018 Wyoming UAV Symposium will take place at the UW Conference Center, 2229 Grand Ave. This is the second such symposium hosted at UW — the first took place in 2016.
Drone specialists from government agencies, private companies and academia in Wyoming, Colorado and beyond will provide insights about drone data acquisition and processing. Additionally, Hexagon Geospatial Inc., Aerial Solutions of Wyoming and other companies will showcase their products and services.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/wygisc/uav_symposium/uav_2018.html for more information or to register.
Email sivan@uwyo.edu or phodza@uwyo.edu for more information.
Eppson Center enchilada sale kicks off
The 2018 Enchilada Sale at the Eppson Center for Seniors is underway. This is the second annual sale. Customers have three types of enchiladas to choose from. The House Specials are enchiladas stuffed with beef, cheese, peas, onions and potatoes. Customers can also order enchiladas filled only with beef and cheese or an enchilada filled with cheese and onions.
The recipes used for the enchiladas come from Charlotte Barella, according to a news release. The recipes were used by St. Laurence School for its famous annual Enchilada Sale. No partial orders will be taken, and only full dozen orders will be accepted. The price per dozen is $25. The enchiladas freeze well, the release states.
Orders can be placed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Eppson Center, 1560 N. Third St. Wednesday is the last day to place an order, and pick up will be June 9.
Community can help make Laramie age-friendly
Age-Friendly Laramie needs the community’s help in developing a city-wide initiative aimed at promoting healthy and fulfilling aging in Laramie, according to a news release.
The second of three “visioning” meetings is planned for 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. Any Albany County resident who is interested in making the community more livable for people of all ages is invited. Call 766-5688 for more information.
Cooper Center to host ‘Alice in Wonderland’
The Cooper Center for Creative Arts is set to host a performance of “Alice in Wonderland” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at the center, 1174 N. Fourth St. Doors open at 7 p.m. There will be a cash bar of beer and wine. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. Call 742-3996 and leave a message for tickets.
Food distribution set for Thursday
Laramie Interfaith-Good Samaritan plans to host a bulk food drop from 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday in the south gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Among the items to be distributed will be sliced turkey, pastaroni and pasta sauce, according to a news release.
Participation in Food Bank of the Rockies Commodities distribution is limited to those who qualify through income limitations, the release states. People can call Interfaith-Good Samaritan at 742-4240 with questions about the qualifications. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
UW selected to host 3 Russian scholarship recipients
The University of Wyoming was recently selected to host three undergraduate students from Russia for the 2018-2019 school year through the prestigious Year of Exchange in America for Russians Program funded by the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, according to a news release. This is the third consecutive year in which UW will host YEAR students.
The three Russian students who will be hosted by UW will arrive in Laramie in late July. Prior to moving into the UW dormitories, the students will be hosted by families in the Laramie area who will help them learn more about American culture and family life while integrating into the local community.
Families in the Laramie area who want to have an international experience without leaving home can apply to host a YEAR student in the summer. Hosting offers many benefits, including the opportunity to serve as an ambassador for your country and offer a unique experience to children, the release states.
American Councils for International Education seeks families and individuals as diverse as America itself to host YEAR students from late July to late August. The ideal hosts will be open to cultural exchange and ready to help a young student adapt to life abroad while providing a bed, daily meals, and friendly conversation. All hosts will receive a stipend to support them in the costs of hosting.
Go to www.yearprogram.com or email American Councils at year@americancouncils.org for more information about hosting. Host family applications are due Friday.
Lions Clubs Challenge for Visually Impaired Youth set for Friday
The Lions Clubs of Laramie and Medicine Bow will host the inaugural Challenge for Visually Impaired Youth at 6 p.m. Friday at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd St., according to a news release.
Social time will feature hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and silent auction followed by presentations and a live auction of quick draw art, painting, and other fantastic one-of-a-kind items. All proceeds support the Lions Summer School for Youth with Visual Impairments at the Lions Camp on Casper Mountain.
Each July, Wyoming Lions offer a one week school for youth with vision impairments. Certified instructors teach independent living skills including Aids to Daily Living (cooking, sewing, housekeeping and household organization), orientation and mobility using a cane and GPS, crafts (ceramics, lapidary, wood working), music, photography and computer skills. Students learn independent living skills while finding camaraderie with other youth who share similar disabilities.
The Laramie community is cordially invited to share a fun evening supporting the Lion’s mission to help individuals with vision impairments. Tickets for individuals are $30 each with discounts and incentives for larger groups. Call Lee McDonald at 760-0995 or go to www.lionsofwyoming.org/district-convention for more information.
Lions Clubs of Wyoming to host diabetes awareness walk
Members of the Lions Clubs of Wyoming, along with friends and families, will walk in the Strides: Lions for Diabetes Awareness event Saturday, according to a news release. The public is invited to join in the walk.
This is a way for the community to join together in the fight against diabetes.
Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. the day of the walk at the Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center, 2229 Grand Ave.
The walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. There will be two routes, a 3-mile route or a short 1-mile route.
The Diabetes Clinic of the Ivinson Hospital is supporting the event. They will be available to answer questions about diabetes and will conduct diabetic health screening for the first 100 people at the finish line at the convention center.
There is no cost to join the walk. However, a “Lions Club Strides Lapel Pin” will be available for purchase for the first 150 participants for $3.
This price covers the cost of the pin and makes a $1 donation to Camp Hope on Casper Mountain, Wyoming’s summer camp for children with diabetes.
Also, donations in any amount would be appreciated.
Vegetable sale to benefit education
An heirloom vegetable plant sale is slated for 9 a.m.-noon Saturday in the garage at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The sale is sponsored by PEO Chapter AX, and proceeds support educational projects for women, according to a news release.
WYDOT presentation planned for June 5
The public is invited to the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s annual presentation of the State Transportation Improvement Program for Albany County.
This presentation includes WYDOT’s planned transportation projects for the coming years, as well as updates from WYDOT that cover both statewide and local topics, according to a news release.
This year, WYDOT will cover project plans from 2018-2024.
The presentation will be at at the Albany County Commission meeting June 5, then at 5:30 p.m. at the WYDOT District No. 1 office, 3411 S. Third St.
Whiskey enthusiasts to meet June 7
The Women Who Whiskey Laramie chapter is planning a meeting for 6-8 p.m. June 7 in the 7220 Lounge at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. The group is free for women 21 and older to meet other women who share a passion for whiskey. The group meets from 6-8 p.m. the first Thursday of each month in the 7220 Lounge. Contact Lynn Montoya at 721-9000 or lynnmontoy16@gmail.com for more information.
Light of Day event coming up June 9
The second annual Light of Day community event is slated for June 9 in the Moose Lodge parking lot at the corner of Third and Custer streets. A motorcycle rally is at 9 a.m., and the public event is from noon-4 p.m. The free event will include live music, food trucks, speakers and information booths.
Laramie Local Foods to host Sustainable Saturday
Laramie Local Foods is set to host a June Sustainable Saturday event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 9 at Solstice Acre Breads, 5418 Pilot Peak Road. The topic will be sourdough baking. Registration is very limited so participants should sign up early. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/sustainable-saturdays-sourdough-baking-tickets-46225350267?ref=estw#tickets for tickets or more information. The registration fee is $10.
Historic homesteads presentation set for June 10
The Albany County Historic Society is sponsoring a presentation about Early Homesteads of North Albany County at 2 p.m. June 10 at the Rock River School Auditorium, according to a news release. Jay Harman will talk about the rich history of some of the early settlers of Northern Albany County. He has done extensive research on that area and his talk will go back in time and tell some stories. There will be other Northern Albany County ranchers joining him in the presentation with some of their “old time” stories. Call Jane Nelson or Dicksie May at 760-1753 for more information.
Cooperative Vacation Bible School registration now open online
The annual Cooperative Vacation Bible School is planned for 9 a.m.-noon June 11-15 at First Baptist Church, 15th and Canby streets. Sponsoring churches include First Baptist Church, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, St. Paul’s Newman Center, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and United Methodist Church. Children who are 4 by Sept. 15, 2018, can register. The Bible School is for children ages 4 through those entering sixth grade.
The theme for 2018 is God Needs YOU . . . to help others! The five days will feature outside speakers who have visited another country in a serving capacity, according to a news release. There will be Bible stories, Bible memory work, crafts, community service activities, music, outdoor recreation, snacks and more. On June 14, the children will visit Spring Wind Assisted Living to sing and visit with the residents. Registration is available online for $5 per child for the week.
Call phone 745-4106, visit the church office in the mornings or go to www.laramiefbc.org and click on Vacation Bible School to register and pay online, if desired. Early registration is encouraged so adequate preparations can be made. Summer visitors and summer school student families are especially welcome.
‘The Great American Read’ premiere screening planned for June 16
The Albany County Public Library will receive a grant from the American Library Association and PBS to host programs around “The Great American Read,” according to a news release.
More than 220 public libraries applied for the $2,000 grants, which will support public programs around the series. Albany County Public Library was selected as one of 50 libraries nationwide to participate in the Great American Read.
Through a national survey, 100 novels were selected by Americans with the purpose of investigating how and why writers create their fictional works, how we as readers are affected by these stories, and what these 100 books have to say about our diverse nation and our shared human experience. The eight-part television series will feature entertaining and informative documentary segments featuring appearances by celebrities, athletes, experts, authors and everyday Americans advocating for their favorite book, culminating with a finale that reveals America’s best-loved novel as chosen by the American public, the release states.
The library’s programming for “The Great American Read” will kick off at 7 p.m. June 16 at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St., with a screening of the season premiere of Great American Read. The names of the top 100 books will be announced and voting will begin. Refreshments will be served. Events and community book clubs will continue through October 2018. Go to www.facebook.com/pg/acpls/events for more information.
Veterans assistance planned in Laramie
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout June.
Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare. Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available at the following location:
— 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 19 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available. Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Touch-a-Truck event returning
The city of Laramie, in conjunction with Laramie GM Auto Center, Dirt-Tech Excavation, Pete Lien & Sons, Inc. and Mountain Cement and combined with all of its generous sponsors, recently announced the second annual Touch-A-Truck Event is planned for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 23 at the Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
This event is geared around the concept of providing children of all ages an opportunity to experience their favorite trucks and vehicles up close, according to a news release. Free Touch-A-Truck shirts and truck-related books made possible by sponsors will be distributed throughout the day. Children will be able to visit and explore the vehicles on display, ask questions of the operators and collect Touch-A-Truck trading cards. Food will be available for purchase throughout the day.
This event is free for all attending. Donations are encouraged, with all proceeds benefiting the Parks & Recreation Department Scholarship Fund.
Go to www.cityoflaramie.org or call 721-5269 for more information.
Albany County Cattlewomen Ranch Tour coming up
The Albany County CattleWomen Ranch tour will be July 21 and visit ranches in the Sand Creek area, according to a news release.
Parking is extremely limited, therefore participants are strongly urged to reserve space on one of two buses available at a cost of $15/person. Call Bonnie at the Eppson Center for Seniors at 745-5116 or Sandra Eike at 760-5590 by July 10 for bus reservations. Those in private vehicles should expect to walk some distance to tour the ranch buildings.
The tour is free to the public, with a beef luncheon available for $6.
Attendees should meet at 8 a.m. at the south end of the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site for light refreshments and tour instructions. Departure is scheduled for 9 a.m.
Wyoming Statehood Celebration set for July 10
The Wyoming Statehood Celebration is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 10 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Free hot dogs will be available to the first 800 people, according to a news release. There are set to be children’s activities, stagecoach rides, entertainment and more. Contact Deborah Amend at deborah.amend@wyo.gov or 745-3733 or go to www.wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
UW’s ‘What in the World?’ summer program scheduled in Centennial
University of Wyoming students and faculty members are set to give three presentations during the sixth annual “What in the World?” summer program at the Albany County Public Library branch at 27 Second St. in Centennial. All discussions are free to the public.
A faculty discussion is planned for July 11, and a guest lecture Aug. 15. All sessions are at 5:30 p.m. The program, moderated by Jean Garrison, UW Center for Global Studies director, highlights the work that recent UW graduates completed for their international research projects and the innovative research of UW-affiliated faculty.
Contact Garrison at 766-6119 or email garrison@uwyo.edu or got to www.uwyo.edu/globalcenter for more information.
