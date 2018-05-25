How to submit to Local Briefs
Aerial larvicide mosquito control planned
City of Laramie Mosquito Control scheduled the aerial application of Bacillus thuringensis israelensis for Saturday. A back-up date of Sunday is set if conditions do not allow for the application to take place Saturday.
This application of biological larvicide is targeted to control nuisance mosquito larvae in irrigated areas and floodwater southwest of Laramie, according to a news release. Areas to be treated include acreages along the Big Laramie River from 3 miles southwest of city limits to approximately 10 miles southwest of Laramie.
The bacteria is environmentally friendly and does not harm birds, fish, amphibians, mammals or other aquatic insects. The application is scheduled to begin at daylight and should conclude by late afternoon. If inclement weather prohibits the application, it will be rescheduled for the same time Thursday morning. No application will be made within city limits.
Presently, no cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in Albany County, and the city of Laramie currently rates the risk of infection at a level 1, or low risk. Mosquito control application schedules will be available on the Mosquito Control and Integrated Pest Management Hotline at 721-5056. Daily information is also available on the city web page. Look for the tab on the upper left hand corner to see the planned applications for that evening and the following day. The Hotline is updated at 4 p.m. daily and will also list any chemical application made by parks division crews. Contact Mosquito Control Crew Supervisor Tyler Shevling at 721-5258 or tshevling@cityoflaramie.org or Parks and Recreation Director Todd Feezer at 721-5260 or tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Food distribution set for Thursday
Laramie Interfaith-Good Samaritan plans to host a bulk food drop from 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday in the south gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Among the items to be distributed will be sliced turkey, pastaroni and pasta sauce, according to a news release.
Participation in Food Bank of the Rockies Commodities distribution is limited to those who qualify through income limitations, the release states. People can call Interfaith-Good Samaritan at 742-4240 with questions about the qualifications. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Laramie Chapter of NARFE to host meeting
All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend the Laramie Chapter of NARFE’s meeting at 11:30 a.m. today at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Wyoming Federation Convention and National NAFRE voting will be discussed. Call 742-6382 for more information.
Veterans can enjoy rec center for free in May
Veterans and veterans with disabilities of all ages and experience can enjoy the Laramie Community Recreation Center for free during May, according to a news release.
Vets can join the recreation center to work out or even relax in the steam room.
The last day to visit the entire facility with special attention in the weight room and swimming pool is from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.
