Nutrition education night set for tonight
A free parent nutrition education night is slated for 7:30 p.m. today at CrossFit 7220, 411 S. 20th St.
Attendees can learn how to feed their families healthier meals, according to a news release. Drawings for an Instant Pot and grocery shopping spree will be included.
City planning free compost day
The city of Laramie Public Works Department plans to host a free compost day from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie Landfill, 162 Roger Canyon Road. The event is open to all Albany County residents, but no businesses. City staff will be on hand to load trucks and trailers, according to a news release.
The Landfill is normally closed Sundays and will be open for limited hours for the free compost event only. Waste will not be accepted.
Memorial service to honor fallen heroes
The Laramie Police Department is set to host a short memorial service to honor fallen heroes from the peace officer community in recognition of National Police Week. The service is at 5 p.m. today at the Washington Park Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell.
In 1962, President John. F. Kennedy signed into law designating May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, and the week in that May 15 falls as National Police Week. To date, 49 officers have made the ultimate sacrifice in 2018, the release states.
Laramie Kennel Club meeting set for Tuesday
The Laramie Kennel Club will host its last meeting at 7 p.m. today at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 S. Seventh St., prior to the LKC Annual Dog Show on May 27-28 at the Albany County Fairgrounds.
The club meetings are open to the public, and anyone interested in dog events is welcome to the meetings or to volunteer to help with the show.
Email Gale Bandsma at buckaroobordeaux@gmail.com for general information on the club and/or the show.
BikeNet sponsoring youth essay contest
In celebration of National Bike Month, Albany County students in grades K-8 are invited to write a short essay about why they like to ride their bike. Laramie BikeNet will choose the 20 best essays and give the authors $25 in credit for use at All Terrain Sports or the Pedal House for bike repairs or a tune-up. The first 50 essays received will be considered, and the deadline is today. The contest is sponsored in part by the optional fifth cent sales and use tax. Contest rules and the essay form are available at www.laramiebikenet.org. Email amyafluet@gmail.com for more information.
Class planned at WIC clinic
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are at noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC clinic, 609 S. Second St.
Call 721-2535 for scheduling or more information. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
Listening session for enhancing work with Native Americans set for Wednesday
A University of Wyoming subcommittee is planning to host a listening session Wednesday to help UW enhance its work with Native Americans in the region.
The Native American Affairs Advisory subcommittee will meet from 3:30-5 p.m. in Room 506 of Coe Library. UW President Laurie Nichols has charged the subcommittee with generating a five-year strategic plan to boost the university’s work with Native Americans.
The listening session is to gain input from faculty, staff, students and the community.
Participants can come and go throughout the 90-minute session.
Email Nutter at nutter@uwyo.edu for more information.
