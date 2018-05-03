How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Laramie’s recycling program for frying, cooking oil changes locations
In December 2015, the city of Laramie initiated a recycling program for frying and cooking oil in partnership with the Laramie Moose Lodge, according to a news release.
A black Dumpster is placed in the alley behind the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. Additionally, a new location site has been established behind Mingles, 3206 Grand Ave. This location will accommodate people who live farther from the downtown area, the release states.
In 2016, a total of 790 gallons of cooking oil and fats were collected, about 150 gallons of which were from the forest service man camp at the Walden, Colorado, fire.
Call the city’s industrial pretreatment coordinator at 721-5204 or go to www.cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Eppson Center enchilada sale kicks off
The 2018 Enchilada Sale at the Eppson Center for Seniors is underway. This is the second annual Sale. Customers have three types of enchiladas to choose from. The House Specials are enchiladas stuffed with beef, cheese, peas, onions and potatoes. Customers can also order enchiladas filled only with beef and cheese or an enchilada filled with cheese and onions.
The recipes used for the enchiladas come from Charlotte Barella, according to a news release. The recipes were used by St. Laurence School for its famous annual Enchilada Sale. No partial orders will be taken, and only full dozen orders will be accepted. The price per dozen is $25. The enchiladas freeze well, the release states.
Orders can be placed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Eppson Center, 1560 N. Third St. May 23 is the last day to place an order, and pick up will be June 9.
Audubon group planning trip to Colorado
The Laramie Audubon Society will travel to Walden Reservoir and the Arapaho National Wildlife Refuge near Walden, Colorado, on Saturday. The group will meet at 8 a.m. at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s downtown location, 110 Grand Ave., to coordinate ride-sharing.
Anticipated birds include shorebirds and waterfowl in breeding plumage, raptors and grassland birds, with the potential to see Western grebes in courtship display running across the water at Walden Reservoir, according to a news release. The trip will include an optional no-host lunch in Walden on the way home. The field trip is anticipated to return to Laramie by 2 p.m., but participants in their own vehicles are welcome to leave at any time. Attendees should bring warm clothes, snacks, water and, if possible, binoculars or spotting scopes.
Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
UW Art Museum to host community strategic planning session Monday
The University of Wyoming Art Museum plans to host a community strategic planning session from 4-7 p.m. Monday in the museum classroom.
The UW Art Museum is seeking insight on how to better serve the Laramie community and the state of Wyoming, according to a news release. The public is invited to give feedback about past art museum experiences to help improve and plan for the future. Participants will have an opportunity to let the museum know what it is doing well and what it could do better.
The session will be led by Kim Porter, community initiatives director from the Wyoming Business Council.
Call the art museum at 766-6622, go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum or follow the museum on Facebookand or Instagram for more information.
Book group to discuss ‘When They Were Young’
The Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. May 10 at Night Heron Books, 107 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “When They Were Young” by local author Steven Horn, who will be at the meeting to talk about the book and take questions, according to a news release.
“When They Were Young” is the most recent addition to the Sam Dawson mystery series.
Set in the Laramie area, Dawson must unravel the truth as those closest to him get drawn into a dangerous web of revenge.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for June is “Songs of Trees” by David George Haskell.
Veterans can enjoy rec center for free in May
Veterans and veterans with disabilities of all ages and experience can enjoy the Laramie Community Recreation Center for free during May, according to a news release.
Vets can join the recreation center to work out or even relax in the steam room.
The schedule to visit the entire facility with special attention in the weight room and swimming pool is as follows:
— 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 17
— 9-11 a.m. May 19
— 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 24
— 9-11 a.m. May 26
LCBA ribbon cutting events planned
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled:
— ARTCONNECT GALLERY RIBBON CUTTING: reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m. today, ribbon cutting: 6:15 p.m. at 302 S. Second St.
— BASECAMP GRAND OPENING RIBBON CUTTING: 5-7 p.m. Friday, at 222 S. Second St.
— COWGIRL FITNESS RIBBON CUTTING: 4:30 p.m. Monday at 154 N. Fourth St.
Contact Hannah Robinson or Josie Molloy at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for questions or to attend an event.
UW College of Business dean finalists selected
Finalists for the position of dean of the University of Wyoming’s College of Business were identified, and they’re scheduled to give public presentations at UW, according to a news release.
The candidates are Mark Bannister, dean of the Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas, Ken Petersen, dean of the College of Business and Economics at Boise State University, and David Sprott, the Boeing/Scott and Linda Carson chair and professor of marketing in the Carson College of Business at Washington State University.
Petersen’s public presentation was April 24.
Bannister’s public presentation was Monday.
Sprott will speak from 1:15-2:15 p.m. today in Room 123 of the College of Business Building.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/uw/news/2018/04/uw-college-of-business-dean-finalists-selected.html for more information on the finalists and links to the Zoom presentations.
Foster Grandparents teaming up with Studio City UW Plaza
Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies is teaming up with Studio City UW Plaza for the 2018 Summer Movie Series. This is the second year Studio City has donated 50 percent of all ticket sales back to the program, according to a news release. The public can help support Senior Corps Foster Grandparent Volunteers serving in the communities by ordering tickets through Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies. Tickets are $8 for the 10-movie series that starts June 4. Go to the FGWR Facebook page, call 307-223-1051 or email maryalice@actionresources.ngo for more information and to receive an order form. Deadline for orders is today.
Kat&Jared to perform live in concert
Formerly of platinum American rock band Flyleaf, Kat&Jared have a modern worship style gaining nationwide attention, according to a news release. The duo will be in Laramie for a live performance at 7 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming Union Family Room. The event is free to the public.
Later in the week, Kat&Jared will perform in a live worship event from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday at New Life Church, 4835 Fort Sanders Road. The service is free to the public.
Contact Matt Baumgartner at 307-703-0142 or matt@newlifelaramie.org or go to www.facebook.com/ndprayerlaramie for more information.
ArtConnect Gallery grand opening, reception set for today
ArtConnect, a new project of the Wyoming Business Center, is planning a grand opening and reception for 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at the gallery, 302 S. Second St. The event will feature seven Wyoming artists: Susan Davis, Luke Anderson, Lee Lane, Debra Mickelson, Wayne Pinch, Camille Rendal and Gail Shive, according to a news release.
The show will be on display May 3-26, and the gallery is open from noon-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays.
Prison site seeking volunteers
The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site needs volunteers to help roll out the welcome mat Friday when Laramie’s fourth- and fifth-graders get a field trip to celebrate Laramie’s 150th anniversary, according to a news release.
Go to www.volunteersignup.org/xdrtp or call Renee Slider at the prison site at 745-3733 for more information.
VP for administration finalists to visit UW
Finalists for the position of vice president for administration of the University of Wyoming were identified, and they’re scheduled to give public presentations at UW, according to a news release.
The candidates are Kristen Albritton, vice president of finance and administration at Gordon State College in Barnesville, Georgia, Steve Kreidler, vice president of administration at Metropolitan State University in Denver, Neil Theobald, senior adviser to the president for financial and government affairs at Indiana University, and Joseph Trubacz, regional vice chancellor for administration and finance at the University of South Florida-St. Petersburg.
Theobald’s public presentation and open forum was Friday.
Kreidler’s public presentation was Tuesday.
Albritton’s public presentation was Wednesday.
Trubacz’s public presentation is from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Friday in the Wyoming Union Senate Chambers, Room 221.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/infotech/vpfa for WyoCast links and to learn more about the finalists and the search.
County to test Emergency Outdoor Warning Siren system
The Albany County Emergency Management Agency is set to test the Outdoor Warning Siren system promptly at 10 a.m. Friday for all Albany County Sirens located in Laramie, Rock River, Centennial and Albany, according to a news release. The outdoor warning system will sound a steady signal for a period of 1-3 minutes.
The Albany County Outdoor Warning system auditory warns residents that are outside of an emergency. When residents hear the sirens, they should take cover immediately and tune into a local radio or television station to receive additional emergency information. Residents should not call 911 or local emergency officials for information as this ties up telephone lines needed for emergency operations. The sirens are an all-hazards emergency warning system and are intended to warn residents of any life threatening situation in the area.
Contact the Albany County Emergency Manager at ema@co.albany.wy.us or 721-1815 for more information.
Veterans assistance planned in Laramie
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout May.
Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare. Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available at the following locations:
— 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and May 21 in Room 243 at University of Wyoming Knight Hall.
— 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and May 14 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available. Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.