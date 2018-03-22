How to submit to Local Briefs
Concert to honor J.S. Bach
In celebration of J.S. Bach’s birthday, string players from the University of Wyoming’s Department of Music will perform Bach’s works at 8 p.m. Friday at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s downtown location, 110 Grand Ave. This free event — Bach in the Subways — is part of a global initiative to fill the world with Bach, according to a news release. Every year for Bach’s birthday, a spontaneous, global community of musicians unites to sow the seeds for future generations of classical music lovers and share their joy and inspiration for their art, the release states.
The performance at Coal Creek coincides with thousands of other performances in diverse venues around the world sharing Bach’s music for the enjoyment and enlightenment of humanity. Email Dr. Beth Vanderborgh at bvanderb@uwyo.edu or go to www.bachinthesubways.org/performance/university-wyoming-strings for more information.
UW Trustees set agenda for next meeting
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider student tuition and fees and a wide range of other issues during its regular meeting through Friday in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions.
Public testimony will be accepted at 11 a.m. today.
The business meeting, in which trustees take formal action on agenda items, is scheduled at 11:15 a.m. Friday.
The board will consider a recommendation from the UW administration to make no changes in tuition levels for the 2018-2019 academic year, according to a news release. Trustees in January heard findings from Huron Consulting Group that included the possibility of reducing tuition rates for out-of-state students, but the administration recommends studying the idea further before bringing a proposal for 2019-20 tuition levels to the board in September. The tuition discussion is scheduled at 8 a.m. today.
The administration does recommend increasing mandatory student fees by $10 per semester for UW athletics and $6.06 per semester for consolidated student services in the 2018-2019 academic year. No fee increases are sought by UW Residence Life and Dining Services for student board, room or rent, the release states.
Also on the board’s agenda are a proposal to conduct a Wyoming Union visioning study, a proposed employee salary distribution policy for the next fiscal year, establishment of an Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship and a proposed new degree in outdoor recreation and tourism management.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/march_21-23_2018_meeting.html.
Public sessions of the full board will be streamed at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
Public meeting set for Pilot Hill Project
A public meeting has been scheduled to answer questions and seek input about the Pilot Hill Project. The meeting is set for today at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. Two sessions are scheduled from 5-7 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. The sessions will be facilitated by the University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources. In September, the Albany County Commission signed an agreement approving the purchase of about 5,500 acres of private land east of Laramie for $10.5 million, which would connect the city with the Medicine Bow National Forest. The parcel would be open for recreation and covers a portion of the Casper Aquifer. During the sessions, members of the committee working on the purchase will discuss their progress raising money and developing a management plan, and the public will have the chance to share their thoughts about the potential purchase. Go to www.pilothill.org or email pilothillproject@gmail.com for more information.
Ecologist to discuss white bark pine management
Daniel Reinhart, a vegetation ecologist for Grand Teton National Park, is scheduled to talk about white bark pine management from 5:30-6:30 p.m. today at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center, 10th and Lewis streets. The talk is sponsored by the Biodiversity Institute and Rocky Mountain Herbarium. Reinhart will address the ecological value of white bark pine, including its role as forage for birds, squirrels and bears, according to a news release. A reception will follow the talk. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information.
The Bad Plus to perform today
The Bad Plus, famous for covering rock and pop tunes in a jazz style, plans to present its musical skill at the University of Wyoming, according to a news release.
The trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. UW Presents, formerly UW Cultural Programs, along with the UW Department of Music’s Jazz Studies, sponsor the event.
Tickets are $17 for the public, $14 for UW faculty, staff and senior citizens and $10 for UW students. Tickets are available at the Wyoming Union Information Desk and the Performing Arts Box Office, by calling 766-6666, or going to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Based in New York City, the trio has searched for rules to break and boundaries to cross, bridging genres and techniques while exploring the possibilities of three musicians working in sync, according to the group’s biography.
The band’s last four albums focused almost exclusively on original compositions, with the exception of its interpretation of Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring.” The album “It’s Hard” marks the band’s return to the aspect of its roots that first made it famous — the deconstruction of songs from the pop/rock and R&B worlds, the release states.
Go to www.thebadplus.com for more information on the trio. Go to www.uwyo.edu/uwpresents for a schedule of events. Call 766-5139 or email janelle@uwyo.edu for more information.
‘Wild’ book signing scheduled for today
Cheryl Strayed, the best-selling author of the memoir “Wild,” plans to visit the University of Wyoming for a public lecture and book signing today.
Her lecture, “A Wild Life,” will be at 5 p.m. at the College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and event is free to the public, according to a news release. The book signing will be hosted by the University Store after the lecture in the Arts and Sciences Building lobby. UW’s departments of English and visual and literary arts, with the support of the College of Arts and Sciences dean’s office, sponsor the author’s appearance.
Strayed also will participate in two question-and-answer sessions with students in English and creative writing during her visit to UW.
“Wild” was a No. 1 New York Times best-seller, chosen by Oprah Winfrey as her first selection for Oprah’s Book Club 2.0. The Oscar-nominated movie adaptation of the book stars Reese Witherspoon as Cheryl and Laura Dern as Cheryl’s mother, Bobbi. The film was directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, with a screenplay by Nick Hornby.
Strayed also is the author of New York Times best-sellers “Tiny Beautiful Things” and “Brave Enough,” along with the novel “Torch.” Her books have been translated into 40 languages, and her essays have been published in The Best American Essays, the New York Times, the Washington Post Magazine, Vogue, Salon, The Sun, Tin House and elsewhere.
Dual-Language Immersion registration now available
Albany County School District No. 1 is offering a Spanish/English-language immersion program for students entering kindergarten in the fall, according to a news release. DLI students are taught grade-level academic content in two languages.
Through dual-immersion programs, students develop bilingual and biliteracy skills that promote academic achievement and cross-cultural competence. Go to www.acsd1.org or call 721-4410 or 721-4490 for more information and to access the application form. Applications are due today in order to be included in the program lottery April 12.
Fundraiser dinner to benefit those affected by recent fire
The Albany County 4-H Fire Relief Dinner is from 5-8 p.m. Friday in the Albany County Fairgrounds Activities Building on South Third Street. Admission is $10 per adult and $5 per child 5 and younger.
The event will feature a potato bar dinner and silent auction. The evening is dedicated to raising money for the 11 families who fell victim to recent fires in Albany County, according to a news release. Proceeds will go to Interfaith-Good Samaritan’s fire fund, which directly assists families. Presale tickets can be purchased at the 4-H Extension Office at the fairgrounds.
Businesses or individuals interested in donating auction items can contact Meaghan Stinson at 760-8245 or mjstinson@gmail.com.
Contact Penny Strain at 760-1685 or pennystrain@gmail.com or go to the Albany County 4-H Facebook page for general inquiries about the event.
UW Energy Resources Council to meet Friday
The University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council plans to meet at 8 a.m. Friday, at the BP Collaboration Center in the Energy Innovation Center on the University of Wyoming campus.
Council members will discuss budget preparations for the 2019 fiscal year, hear division updates and a legislative update and review the School of Energy Resources’ collaborations with UW colleges and programs, according to a news release.
The ERC was established by the Wyoming State Legislature in 2006. Made up of representatives of industry, state government and academia, the council advises the School of Energy Resources on priorities for research and outreach.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/ser for more information.
