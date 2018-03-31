Correction
In the March 1 edition of the Laramie Boomerang, Jorden Larimer’s last name was misspelled in a caption on a photo on page A7.
Prison site seeking volunteers
The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site needs volunteers to help roll out the welcome mat May 4 when Laramie’s fourth- and fifth-graders get a field trip to celebrate Laramie’s 150th anniversary, according to a news release.
Go to www.volunteersignup.org/XDRTP or call Renee Slider at the prison site at 745-3733 for more information.
LHS hosting International Night
The Laramie High School student clubs plan to host International Night at 6 p.m. April 7 in the LHS Atrium, 1710 Boulder Drive. The event will include cuisine from around the world, including dishes from Libya, Ghana, Poland, Peru, Afghanistan and more, according to a news release.
In addition, there will be live cultural performances including Australian performer Paul Taylor, Gamelan Chandra Wyoming, Irish dancing and cultural presentations from Bangladesh, Nepal and others.
Proceeds from the event go to the LHS Spanish Honors Society, LHS International Club and other high school clubs and organizations, the release states. Tickets are $10 at the door and $8 in advance.
Email Sam at sam.dolan.miller@gmail.com for more information.
UW event to celebrate Brazil
Festa Brasil, an evening of authentic Brazilian music, dance and food, is slated for 7 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming Union. Tickets are available at the Wyoming Union Information Desk at 11 a.m. today.
The event will feature Lupa Mabuze and Tony Moreira, Brazilian Percussion Group Chegando La, Bloco Em Foco Afro-Brazilian Percussion, Canto Do Galo Capoeira — Afro Brazilian Martial Arts, Gisele Dias and DJ Jaggadon, according to a news release.
Before the evening event, a few workshops are available to get an early start on the festivities, the release states. Samba dancing is from 1:30-2:30 p.m., Brazilian percussion is from 2:30-4 p.m., and Capoeira is from 4-5:30 p.m.
All events are free to the public. Go to https://goo.gle/UNSDHX to register.
This event is a joint effort of UW, Partners Campus and Partners of the Americas Wyoming chapter.
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral offers Holy Week services
The Laramie community is invited to join the people of St. Matthew’s, on the corner of Third Street and Ivinson Avenue, for services during Holy Week. The schedule is as follows:
HOLY SATURDAY
7 p.m.: The Great Vigil of Easter
EASTER SUNDAY
8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.: Holy Eucharist and Renewal of Vows/Confirmation
9:15 a.m.: Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt
Call 742-6608 or go to www.stmattslaramie.com for more information.
CrossFit Laramie Healthy Hunt set for today
Join CrossFit Laramie for an egg-cellent workout 8 a.m. today at 1404 Skyline Road. The free Annual Healthy Hunt is a version of the traditional Easter egg hunt but with a fitness theme, according to a news release. Participants should be prepared to hop, skip and jump their way through an Easter egg scavenger hunt and activities. This event is suitable for ages 8 and older.
Contact Rachel Carr at 307-223-4372 or crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com for more information.
Kiwanis Easter Egg hunt set for today
The annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by the LHS Key Club and the Laramie Kiwanis Club starts at 9 a.m. today in Kiwanis Park, between Wyoming Highway 130 and Wyoming Street, according to a news release. Games and activities for children will start at 9 a.m. The hunt will begin promptly at 10 a.m. There will be hunts for three age groups: 0-3 years old, 4-6 years old and 6 years and older, in three separate areas. All the activities will be centered around the playground and picnic shelter on the east side of the park. This event is free to the public and there are no costs for any of the activities.
How to submit to Local Briefs
