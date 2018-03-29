How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
UW event to celebrate Brazil
Festa Brasil, an evening of authentic Brazilian music, dance and food, is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday in the University of Wyoming Union. Tickets are available at the Wyoming Union Information Desk at 11 a.m. today.
The event will feature Lupa Mabuze and Tony Moreira, Brazilian Percussion Group Chegando La, Bloco Em Foco Afro-Brazilian Percussion, Canto Do Galo Capoeira — Afro Brazilian Martial Arts, Gisele Dias and DJ Jaggadon, according to a news release.
Before the evening event, a few workshops are available to get an early start on the festivities, the release states. Samba dancing is from 1:30-2:30 p.m., Brazilian percussion is from 2:30-4 p.m., and Capoeira is from 4-5:30 p.m.
Go to https://goo.gle/UNSDHXunsdhx to register.
This event is a joint effort of UW, Partners Campus and Partners of the Americas Wyoming chapter.
Food bank distribution scheduled for April 6
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies food distribution is planned for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. The organization is planning to have enough food for 150 families, according to a news release. About 20,000 pounds of food equivalent to 16,667 meals will be available to families in need.
WFBR is the only Food Bank in Wyoming, the release states. Reliable access to sufficient food is an essential element in building strong and vibrant communities, stable family units, a well-educated workforce, and fosters independent living for the elderly. They are on track to distribute 10,000,000 pounds of food — 8,333,333 meals — throughout the state in FY 2018 in partnership with 250 partner agencies.
Several tours scheduled for National Architecture Week
As part of National Architecture Week, four free tours are available for the public. The tours are planned by AIA Wyoming.
The schedule is as follows:
— A tour of Ivinson Memorial Hospital addition of the Medical Office Building is from 4:15-5:15 p.m. April 13 at 255. N. 30th St. The tour will feature Steve Carr, Preston Nelson and Ted Fritz.
—A tour of the University of Wyoming Michael B. Enzi STEM Facility is from 8:30-930 a.m. April 14 at 10th and Lewis streets. The tour will feature Sallie Means of AIA.
— A tour of the UW Arena- Auditorium is from 9:45-10:45 a.m. April 14 at 19th Street and Willett Drive. The tour will feature Sallie Means of AIA.
— A tour of the UW High Altitude Performance Center is from 11 a.m.-noon April 14 near the Arena-Auditorium. The tour will feature Stephen Pappas of AIA.
Go to www.aia-wyoming.org or call 307-286-5519 for more information.
Reception planned for UW exhibit
“Art in the Museum: Inspired by Life,” an art exhibition inspired by work in natural history collections, is scheduled to be displayed through April 27 in the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. A reception is set from 6-7:30 p.m. today in the Berry Center, according to a news release.
The UW Museum of Vertebrates, in conjunction with the Biodiversity Institute, sponsors the event. Associated students and researchers of the UW Museum of Vertebrates will produce all of the exhibition pieces. The Berry Center is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Call 766-6227 or email ewommack@uwyo.edu for more information.
‘The Arsonists’ staged reading set for today
Relative Theatrics is set to present a free staged reading with music of “The Arsonists” by Jacqueline Goldfinger, featuring Jay Shogren and Annie Osburn, at 7:30 p.m. today in the Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom, Room 271, 710 Garfield St., according to a news release. The discussion will be proctored by Dr. Laura De Lozier.
Set deep in a Florida swamp, “The Arsonists” is a father-daughter tale of grief, loss and redemption, the release states. Inspired by the Greek tragedy “Electra,” this play with music is a contemporary American myth that explores the relationship between parent and child in that small space between death and life, the last breath before the awakening. It is was nominated for the Blackburn Prize and Weissberger Award, and is currently receiving its rolling world premiere with the National New Play Network.
The reading is funded in part by the University of Wyoming Goode Family Fund and the Classics Section and UW Department of Modern and Classical Languages. The program is modeled after Read, Rant, Relate: Inspiring Conversation Through Theatre, a free play-reading program funded in part by the Wyoming Humanities. Participants can experience a new piece of contemporary dramatic literature with Relative Theatrics. Participants will engage directly with modern plays by listening to actor led readings of the texts, then joining discussions breaking down the thematic elements of the works and their relevance to today’s society, the release states.
Author David Grann to give public lecture
Best-selling author David Grann is set to deliver a public lecture on his latest book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” at the University of Wyoming.
The presentation is at noon today in Room 178 of the College of Law, followed by a question-and-answer session and book signing. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event from the University Store.
Refreshments will be provided, and admission is free.
Grann’s appearance is hosted by UW’s College of Law, in conjunction with the 10th Circuit Historical Society.
Grann is a writer for The New Yorker and a best-selling author, according to a news release. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” is a true crime tale that unravels one of the most sinister crimes and racial injustices in American history. With more than 30 weeks on The New York Times nonfiction best-seller list, it was a finalist for the National Book Award and ranked No. 1 on both Shelf Awareness and Amazon’s Best Books of the Year in any category.
His first book, “The Lost City of Z: A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon,” was published in 2009 and was adapted into a feature film of the same name in 2017.
WYDOT schedules meeting for future bridge replacement
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is scheduled to host a public meeting this month to receive input on a future project to replace the Curtis Street Bridge over Interstate 80.
The meeting is from 5-6:30 p.m. today at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St.
Current plans call for WYDOT to replace the Curtis Street Bridge in 2023. The new bridge is expected to be wider than the current structure and will better accommodate pedestrians and bicycles, according to a news release. When construction begins, it is possible that traffic will not be able to cross over I-80 at Curtis Street. In that case, WYDOT would establish detours to access either side of the interchange. Design work has not yet taken place on this project, but WYDOT will be seeking input from local residents and businesses at the meeting. Examples of such input could include the effect construction will have on commutes or pedestrian and bicycle accommodation.
WYDOT engineers will be on-hand to answer any questions about the project. Comments will also be accepted for other WYDOT-related issues. Written comments can also be emailed to matthew.murphy@wyo.gov or mailed to WYDOT, Attn: Matt Murphy, 3411 S. Third St., Laramie, WY 82070.
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral offers Holy Week services
The Laramie community is invited to join the people of St. Matthew’s, on the corner of Third Street and Ivinson Avenue, for services during Holy Week, beginning Sunday on Palm Sunday. The schedule is as follows:
Maundy Thursday — today
7 p.m.: Holy Eucharist, Washing of Feet and Stripping of the Altar
Good Friday
12:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.: The Good Friday Liturgy
Holy Saturday
7 p.m.: The Great Vigil of Easter
Easter Sunday
8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.: Holy Eucharist and Renewal of Vows/Confirmation
9:15 a.m.: Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt
Call 742-6608 or go to www.stmattslaramie.com for more information.
Harvest Church to host events Friday
Harvest Church is set to host its annual Stations of the Cross event from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday for Good Friday at the church, 2535 Harvest Drive. This is a self-guided tour for the community and families of all faiths to recount Jesus’ journey of love in His final days leading to the Cross, according to a news release. The tour through these nine stations takes approximately 30 minutes. Harvest’s HCKids Ministry will be hosting an age-appropriate stations experience. Call 745-9494 or go to www.weareharvest.com for more information.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.