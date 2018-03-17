How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Edison to perform today
Edison, a lysergic twist on modern indie-folk rock featuring grammy-nominated guitarist Maxwell Hughes, formerly of The Lumineers, is set to perform today at the Buckhorn Bar & Parlor, 114 Ivinson Ave., to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, according to a news release. The event is free. Edison will perform from 7-10 p.m. with a late set by Moral Panic from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. The event is for people 21 and older. Go to www.facebook.com/events/1957856941098381 for more information.
American Legion to host dinner
An American Legion birthday dinner is from 5:30-7 p.m. today at the legion, 417 Ivinson Ave. Reuben sandwiches and corned beef and cabbage will be served, according to a news release. This dinner is for members and guests only.
Laramie Moose Lodge to host bingo
The Laramie Moose Lodge is set to host a bingo game today at the lodge, 409 S. Third St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games will begin at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for dinner and snacks.
Packets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and additional packets are $15. A $500 jackpot will be given away if a minimum of 100 packets are sold, according to a news release. Anyone bringing in individually packaged food items to donate for the Backpack Program will get an additional game paper.
Packet tickets can be purchased at the lodge, 409 S. Third St. or from a member.
Walk With a Doc events planned
The next Walk With a Doc event is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday in the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. This event will feature general surgeon Dr. Jack Ullrich speaking on colon cancer screening. March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month.
Pediatrician Dr. Daiva Olipra will speak April 15 on nutrition and children.
Dr. Jean Allais, internal medicine/infectious disease, will teach participants May 6 all about the new shingles vaccination Shingrix.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital will provide coffee and healthy snacks, and there is an option to win a door prize.
Organ concert set for Sunday
The next concert of a monthly organ concert series is slated for 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the University of Wyoming Arts and Sciences Auditorium.
There will be a concert on the third Sunday of every month through May. The remaining schedule is as follows:
— 7:30 p.m. April 15 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral
— 7:30 p.m. May 20 Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall
All are welcome to the concerts, which last about an hour. Usually at least four people play at the concerts. Anyone who wants to join the roster can call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
All concerts are hosted in ADA-compliant buildings.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.