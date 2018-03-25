How to submit to Local Briefs
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral offers Holy Week services
The Laramie community is invited to join the people of St. Matthew’s, on the corner of Third Street and Ivinson Avenue, for services during Holy Week, beginning Sunday on Palm Sunday. The schedule is as follows:
Palm Sunday — today
8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.: Liturgy of Palms, Reading of Passion and Holy Eucharist
Maundy Thursday — Thursday
7 p.m.: Holy Eucharist, Washing of Feet and Stripping of the Altar
Good Friday — Friday
12:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.: The Good Friday Liturgy
Holy Saturday — March 31
7 p.m.: The Great Vigil of Easter
Easter Sunday — April 1
8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.: Holy Eucharist and Renewal of Vows/Confirmation
9:15 a.m.: Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt
Call 742-6608 or go to www.stmattslaramie.com for more information.
Glass recycling planned through April
The Wyoming Conservation Corps is set to host glass recycling events through April. Those dropping off glass are asked to sort clear and colored glass and drop them off from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the following dates:
— Today: Walmart parking lot
— April 20: University of Wyoming campus
— April 21-22: Walmart parking lot
Contact Jim Fried at 766-3048 or jfried@uwyo.edu for more information.
Federal Appeals Judge McKeown to lecture at UW
Judge M. Margaret McKeown of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals plans to deliver a public lecture Monday at the University of Wyoming during a visit to the UW campus, according to a news release.
She will speak at 4 p.m. Monday at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. Her topic is “Do Trees Still Have Standing? The Environmental Legacy of Justice William O. Douglas and the Wyoming Muries.”
McKeown was appointed to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals by President Clinton and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 1998. Previously, she was the first woman partner in the Seattle and Washington, D.C., offices of the law firm Perkins Coie. She was a White House fellow from 1980 until 1981, serving as special assistant to the Secretary of the Interior and as special assistant at the White House.
UW Center for Global Studies Conference highlights international research
International research by University of Wyoming students and faculty highlights the UW Center for Global Studies Conference on Monday. The conference is free to the public.
Through interdisciplinary international projects, the Center for Global Studies helps UW researchers identify solutions to complex global problems, Director Jean Garrison says in a news release.
The Wyoming Goes Global International Careers Panel begins at 3 p.m. and “Panel on American Foreign Policy in the Trump Era” is at 4:10 p.m. in the Wyoming Union Center Ballroom.
“Wyoming Goes Global” presentations begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by a reception that includes a poster session, and an announcement of the 2018 CGS faculty and student grant award winners beginning at 7 p.m. Go to www.uwyo.edu/uw/news/2018/03/index.html for more information.
Garden club to host meeting
The Laramie Garden Club meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. The meeting is open to the public. Brian Sebade, of University of Wyoming Extension, will present “Growing Fruit in Laramie.” Go to www.laramiegardenclub.org for more information.
Albany County Bereaved Parents meeting planned Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents plan to host a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 100 S. Sixth St. in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC Office. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. The group’s members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the Facebook group at www.facebook.com/albanycountybereavedparents for more information.
Historic trial set for Tuesday
The University of Wyoming College of Law is set to host the fourth annual Spence Law Firm Historic Trial at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the College of Law Large Moot Court Room.
The College of Law, with collaboration from the Spence Law Firm, created the annual Historical Trial as a fun and interesting way to learn about important historical events through a legal lens, while also providing law students a way to simulate a trial of a high profile case, according to a news release.
The Spence Law Firm Historic Trial is a fictional mock trial that is created from the facts of a chronicled historic event. Prior historic trials have included putting John Wilkes Booth on trial for the assassination of President Lincoln, trying Wyoming Governor Amos Barber for his involvement in the Johnson County Cattle War, and a civil libel case revolving around the “no-no boys” at the Japanese internment camp at Heart Mountain during World War II. This year’s trial will put Captain Meriwether Lewis and his expedition subordinate, Private Silas Goodrich, on trial for the theft of a canoe from the Clatsop Tribe during the famed Lewis & Clark Expedition.
The cast of the trial will once again be filled with stand-out UW law students, alumni and professors, as well as prominent figures from around the state. Keeping in the spirit of the event, the cast will be in full costumes, and will try to be as historically accurate as possible. The trial itself, will utilize modern legal rules, procedures and technology, but is a fun application of the law in a historical context, the release states. The mock trial is free to the public. An overflow room with a live stream of the trial will be provided in the event of high occupancy. Refreshments will be provided at the break. Email Christine Reed at the College of Law at christine.reed@uwyo.edu for more information.
Wade’s Mobile Manor fundraiser set for Tuesday
The UW American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (AAFCS) invites the public to join them as they partner with a community business to raise funds for those who lost their homes in the Wade Mobile Manor fire on March 6. The event is from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday at Huckleberry’s Sweet Cream Café, 3236 Grand Ave. Suite A. Participants are asked to mention the Wade Trailer Park Fundraiser when making their purchases. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Interfaith-Good Samaritan and United Way.
Laramie Audubon Society to meet
Laramie Audubon Society meeting with an update on local restoration projects is at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center Auditorium, 10th and Lewis streets. Bird chat with refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m. and the talk begins at 7 p.m.
The talk will feature Tony Hoch, director of the Laramie Rivers Conservation District. Originally dedicated to curbing soil erosion in agriculture, the district’s mission expanded to include projects that range from enhancing wildlife habitat and conserving endangered species to school gardens and xeriscaping in the city limits.
Hoch will talk about the district’s recent 3-mile-long Laramie River habitat restoration project along the greenbelt and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-supported reclamation/cleanup of the old Midwest Refinery Property on the Laramie’s West Side. He will also preview a few major projects on the horizon including the Pilot Hill Land Purchase and watershed planning for listed streams in Albany County, the release states.
Hoch received his Ph.D. in geology from the University of Wyoming and worked as a water quality researcher at the U.S. Geological Survey in Boulder, Colorado, and was an assistant professor at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, where he helped launch the Environmental Studies Program.
He has been the director at the district for more than 15 years.
Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com or email laramie.audubon@gmail.com for more information.
Reception planned for UW exhibit
“Art in the Museum: Inspired by Life,” an art exhibition inspired by work in natural history collections, is scheduled to be displayed March 27-April 27 in the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. A reception is set from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Berry Center, according to a news release. The UW Museum of Vertebrates, in conjunction with the Biodiversity Institute, sponsors the event. Associated students and researchers of the UW Museum of Vertebrates will produce all of the exhibition pieces. The Berry Center is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Call 766-6227 or email ewommack@uwyo.edu for more information.
Author Grann to give public lecture
Best-selling author David Grann is set to deliver a public lecture on his latest book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” at the University of Wyoming. The presentation is at noon Thursday in Room 178 of the College of Law, followed by a question-and-answer session and book signing. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event from the University Store. Refreshments will be provided, and admission is free. Grann’s appearance is hosted by UW’s College of Law, in conjunction with the 10th Circuit Historical Society. Grann is a writer for The New Yorker and a best-selling author, according to a news release. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” is a true crime tale that unravels one of the most sinister crimes and racial injustices in American history. With more than 30 weeks on The New York Times nonfiction best-seller list, it was a finalist for the National Book Award and ranked No. 1 on both Shelf Awareness and Amazon’s Best Books of the Year in any category. His first book, “The Lost City of Z: A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon,” was published in 2009 and was adapted into a feature film of the same name in 2017.
WYDOT schedules meeting for future bridge replacement
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is scheduled to host a public meeting this month to receive input on a future project to replace the Curtis Street Bridge over Interstate 80. The meeting is from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St. Current plans call for WYDOT to replace the Curtis Street Bridge in 2023. The new bridge is expected to be wider than the current structure and will better accommodate pedestrians and bicycles, according to a news release. When construction begins, it is possible that traffic will not be able to cross over I-80 at Curtis Street. In that case, WYDOT would establish detours to access either side of the interchange. Design work has not yet taken place on this project, but WYDOT will be seeking input from local residents and businesses at the meeting. Examples of such input could include the effect construction will have on commutes or pedestrian and bicycle accommodation. WYDOT engineers will be on-hand to answer any questions about the project. Comments will also be accepted for other WYDOT-related issues. Written comments can also be emailed to matthew.murphy@wyo.gov or mailed to WYDOT, Attn: Matt Murphy, 3411 S. Third St., Laramie, WY 82070.
Harvest Church to host events March 30
Harvest Church is set to host its annual Stations of the Cross event from 4:30-7:30 p.m. March 30 for Good Friday at the church, 2535 Harvest Drive. This is a self-guided tour for the community and families of all faiths to recount Jesus’ journey of love in His final days leading to the Cross, according to a news release. The tour through these nine stations takes approximately 30 minutes. Harvest’s HCKids Ministry will be hosting an age-appropriate stations experience.
Call 745-9494 or go to www.weareharvest.com for more information.
Mobile Vet Center planned in Laramie
The Mobile Vet Center plans to be in Laramie to provide any veteran, service member, service provider or veteran family member with information on Vet Center services and VA programs and benefits. Staff will be available to answer questions and assist with enrollment in readjustment counseling services, VA health care and other VA and veteran specific programs, according to a news release.
Services will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 3, April 10, May 1 and May 8 in the Walmart parking lot, 4308 Grand Ave. Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. Call the Fort Collins Vet Center at 970-221-5176 for updates when planning a visit.
Veterans assistance planned in Albany County
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission is scheduled to conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities, according to a news release.
Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care.
She can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care. The schedule is as follows:
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 3 and April 19 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 23 at University of Wyoming Knight Hall, Room 243
During periods of inclement weather, check with staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available.
Call Osman at 307-214-2112 to schedule an appointment or for more information.
Laramie Lyceum events planned throughout April
The Laramie Lyceum 2018 Spring Program is planned for Tuesdays throughout April in the Museum Class Room of the Centennial Complex at the University of Wyoming. events are open to the public. Admission is $6 for each session.
The classes are:
APRIL 3
9 a.m.: SFC Glenn Worley will update the group about the Wyoming National Guard.
10:30 a.m.: Jerry Hansen will discuss the UPRR’s 150th anniversary of the railroad coming to Laramie City in May 1868.
APRIL 10
9 a.m.: Mark Northam will talk about the new High Bay Research Facility.
10:30 a.m.: Steven Horn will talk about his third and latest Sam Dawson mystery “When They Were Young.”
APRIL 17
9 a.m.: Patty Butler will discuss how best to handle loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease.
10:30 a.m.: Tim Robinson will discuss what WWAMI is and how it has progressed throughout the years.
APRIL 24
9 a.m.: Chip Kobulnicky will talk about the Jelm Mountain Observatory.
10:30 a.m.: Darren Parkin will talk about the Casper Aquifer.
Contact Billy Balthrop at 460-3560 or wyomab@yahoo.com for more information.
Author Samuel Western to lead public discussions at UW
Samuel Western, author of “Pushed off the Mountain, Sold Down the River,” is set to lead an evening presentation to explore how Wyoming can build a dynamic future that honors its past, according to a news release.
The interactive presentation is at 7 p.m. April 5 at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center Auditorium on the University of Wyoming campus. Each presentation is followed by a reception and free to the public.
Special guests participating in the discussions will include Laramie Mayor Andi Summerville and UW law students Casey Terrell and Allison Connell.
In his writing and teaching for Sheridan College and UW, Western long has explored questions about Wyoming’s economy, culture and policies, the release states. He shares real stories about the inner workings of Wyoming communities to engage students, readers and audiences in deep thinking about how the state functions for its people.
UW’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources sponsors the discussions. Go to www.uwyo.edu/haub/events or contact Amanda Korpitz at akorpitz@uwyo.edu or 766-6979 for more information.
Mobile pantry food distribution planned for April 6
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies and its sponsor, Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation, is set to host a mobile pantry food distribution from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 6 at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is planning to have enough food for 150 families and will be distributing approximately 20,000 pounds of food equivalent to 16,667 meals to Albany County families in need, according to a news release.
Taco dinner set for April 7
The Harmony PTS plans to host the third annual Friends and Alumni of Harmony Taco Dinner and Silent Auction from 4-8 p.m. April 7, according to a news release. The event is hosted in the Harmony School gym, 20 miles west of Laramie on Wyoming Highway 230. The group is raising funds to support student equipment and activities including our biennial trips to Cody/Heart Mountain and Teton Science Schools. Taco plates with drink and dessert are $5 per person or $20 per family. The group is currently accepting donations. Email ptsharmony@gmail.com, contact Jahn Smylie at jsmylie2@gmail.com or 742-3279 for more information or to donate.
Sewing guild hosting fabric, textile sewing sale
Community members with fabric yardage, sewing supplies and equipment, sewing magazines, yarn, working sewing machines and/or sergers with use and care manuals sitting around their homes can donate them to the Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild’s bi-annual Fabric, Textile and Sewing Sale, planned for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 14 at the United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St.
Items for sale will include fabric yardage (no scraps or pieces), sewing notions, complete patterns, trims, buttons, sewing magazines and working sewing machines and sergers with use and care manuals, according to a news release. Those wanting a venue to sell their sewing supplies and yardage (no crafts or projects) can rent a table for $25. Participants will need to be present to take care of their own tables and merchandise. Contact Sue at 954-703-9932 or srgreen54@yahoo.com or Mary Jo at 745-8159 or vanna2@charter.net for donation pick-ups or to register/pay for a table prior to April 9.
Fifth annual Bowl for LYCC event set for April 21
Cathedral Home for Children plans to host the fifth annual Bowl for LYCC event to raise money for the Laramie Youth Crisis Center. The event will be April 21 at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St., featuring youth bowling and team bowling, with all proceeds benefitting the crisis center, according to a news release.
Check-in begins at 10 a.m. for youth bowling, which is all-you-can-bowl from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (ages 12 and younger). The cost for youth bowling is $15 per person, which includes a fundraiser T-shirt, food, youth activities and prizes.
Team bowling will take place after youth bowling with two start times at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Check-in begins 30 minutes prior to each start time. Team bowling is $25 per bowler (max of five players per team), which includes a fundraising T-shirt, food and three raffle tickets.
Raffle tickets can also be bought for one dollar for the chance to win big-ticket items in the Lucky Strikes Raffle. The center is also looking for sponsors for the event. All proceeds benefit the center, and the deadline to be a sponsor is April 12.
Registration and sponsorship forms can be found at www.cathedralhome.org/bowl-for-lycc.html. Call Cassidy Biggs at 721-1535 for more information. The deadline for bowling registration is April 12.
Laramie Woman’s Club to host luncheon meeting
The monthly luncheon meeting of the Laramie Woman’s Club is planned for noon April 13 at the Odd Fellows Lodge, 431 S. 21st St. The speaker will be Ann Brandt of Ludwig Photography speaking on “Laramie’s Early Days – Historical Photography,” according to a news release. The luncheon meetings are open to all women in Albany Country. Call Lynda Hidalgo at 760-7260 for more information or to RSVP for lunch.
Albany County hosts state convention
The Albany County Republican Party plans to host Peggy Grande, former executive assistant to President Ronald Reagan, as the Reagan Day Dinner keynote speaker April 19 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd St. The convention’s theme is Women of Wyoming, in honor of the upcoming anniversary of women’s suffrage in the state, according to a news release. The state convention is being hosted in Laramie for the first time in more than 50 years.
Grande will be available to sign copies of her memoir “The President Will See you Now” at the end of the evening.
The event begins with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $75 each and must be purchased in advance by April 10, the release states. Go to http://bit.ly/ReaganDay2018 to reserve tickets. Tickets are not available at the door.
UW to host forensic anthropologist
UW Libraries and University Store plan to present Kathy Reichs, a bestselling author and forensic anthropologist and inspiration behind the TV series “Bones.” Reich will give a free public talk at 1:30 p.m. April 10 in the College of Education Auditorium.
She will also be speaking at an evening fundraiser dinner at 6 p.m. April 10 at the UW Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn. Tickets are $90 per person. Call 766-3279 for more information.
Alert system test set for April 13
April is a month designated as 911 Awareness Month, and in support of the communications partners that support Albany County and the city of Laramie in keeping residents informed and aware of situations that can impact their safety, travel and property, there will be a test of the IPAWS and Albany County Alerts system at 10 a.m. April 13, according to a news release.
The alerts will come across the normal IPAWS system to include WEA, cable interrupt, text, mobile app and EAS dissemination.
Email ema@co.albany.wy.us for more information.
Ark Regional Services to host casino night
Ark Regional Services plans to host its fifth annual event and casino night from 6-10 p.m. April 21 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. The event will feature dinner, raffles, a live and silent auction, and new for 2018, casino games, according to a news release. Beer and wine will be available. Tickets are $50 each or $75 for two.
Proceeds from this event will help Ark fulfill its mission, the release states. Tickets are available at www.arkregionalservices.org or at 1150 N. Third St. Contact Mindy Krause-Hoopes at mindy@arkrs.org or 399-2901 for more information.
Democratic Convention set for April 21
The public is invited to the 2018 Albany County Democratic Convention on April 21 at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 West Grand Ave. The convention starts at 9 a.m. and participant registration begins at 8 a.m. Free child care will be provided. Lunch will be available for $10 a plate.
Individuals must be registered Democrat by April 6 in order to vote at the convention, according to a news release. Call the County Clerk’s Office at 721-2541 for assistance registering.
Email albanycounty@wyodems.org or call 460-4878 to RSVP for the convention. Go to www.facebook.com/events/126847064818261 for an agenda and more information.
Legerski to speak at Boy Scout dinner
Tickets are on sale for the annual dinner and fundraiser for the High Altitude District of the Boy Scouts of America. Joe Legerski, the University of Wyoming Cowgirls basketball head coach, will be the featured speaker, according to a news release.
The buffet dinner with BBQ chicken and beef brisket is set for April 26 at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. No-host cocktails and a silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. and the buffet dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each.
Door prizes are three guns — a Ruger LC9 9mm pistol, a Ruger .308 bolt action rifle and a Henry U.S. Survival AR-7 .22 rifle. The ticket holder does not have to be present to win.
The silent auction will include a fly rod, other outdoors gear and gift certificates for play at Jacoby and Fox Run golf courses.
Tickets are available at the Western States Bank, 3430 Grand Ave., Dr. Brad Walgren’s dental office, 3421 Garfield St., and at the West Laramie Fly Store, 1657 Snowy Range Road. Call Adam Lindstrom at 721-9100 for more information.
All proceeds will be used to support local Boy Scout activities.
Eppson Center to host sock hop event
The inaugural ’50s and ’60s Community Sock Hop is set for April 28 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The event is a fundraiser for the Rock Steady Boxing Program at the Eppson Center. This program is an opportunity for Parkinson’s patients to fight against the disease through supervised physical activities, according to a news release.
The event will bring back the Twist, the Swing and the Jitterbug, to name a few, of the fun dances from the ’50s and ’60s.
The evening starts at 5 p.m. with hamburgers, French fries and root beer floats. The dancing and activities starts at 6 p.m. Cost for the food and dancing is $15 for one person or $25 for a couple. Tickets are for sale at the Eppson Center or at First Interstate Bank, 221 Ivinson Ave., after April 1. Call 745-1534 for more information.
Interfaith fundraiser set for April 29
The Interfaith-Good Samaritan Run/Walk/Wheel has been a source of fundraising and a demonstration of community support throughout the last 30 years, according to a news release. The next event is planned for 2 p.m. April 29, starting at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Participants can run, walk or wheel 1- and 3-mile routes. Music, food and drinks will be provided in the gym after the event.
