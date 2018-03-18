How to submit to Local Briefs
Walk With a Doc events planned
The next Walk With a Doc event is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. This event will feature general surgeon Dr. Jack Ullrich speaking on colon cancer screening. March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month.
Pediatrician Dr. Daiva Olipra will speak April 15 on nutrition and children.
Dr. Jean Allais, internal medicine/infectious disease, will teach participants May 6 all about the new shingles vaccination Shingrix.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital will provide coffee and healthy snacks, and there is an option to win a door prize.
Organ concert set for today
The next concert of a monthly organ concert series is slated for 7:30 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming Arts and Sciences Auditorium.
There will be a concert on the third Sunday of every month through May. The remaining schedule is as follows:
— 7:30 p.m. April 15 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral
— 7:30 p.m. May 20 Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall
All are welcome to the concerts, which last about an hour. Usually at least four people play at the concerts. Anyone who wants to join the roster can call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
All concerts are hosted in ADA-compliant buildings.
Tax services return to Eppson Center
Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and ready to prepare and e-file 2017 tax returns for free, according to a news release. The program is open to taxpayers of all ages. AARP membership is not required. Tax-Aide volunteers can’t work on business or complicated individual returns, the release states. Starting Monday, volunteers will be available from 8:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call 745-5116 to make an appointment or for more information.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Breastfeeding event planned for Monday
A free Community Breastfeeding Café is scheduled from 10:30 a.m.-noon Monday at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. The event is welcome to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers as an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present to offer support. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and young children are welcome.
Openings announced for board, committee
Albany County recently announced four openings on a board and a commission.
The Albany County Historic Preservation Board and the Albany County Scholarship Committee each have two spots available, according to a news release.
Applications close at 5 p.m. March 27. Applications are available in the Albany County Clerk’s Office, 525 Grand Ave., Suite 202, or at www.co.albany.wy.us. Call 721-5533 for more information.
Gallery walk-through planned for Monday
The University of Wyoming Art Museum plans to host a free gallery walk-through featuring student award winners from the 43rd annual Juried UW Student Exhibition from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday. The gallery walk-through is an opportunity to hear students discuss their artistic motivations, such as what drives the content of their work and why specific artistic media were chosen, and to answer visitors’ questions, according to a news release. This opportunity helps students develop as professional artists and bolster public speaking skills.
The annual Juried UW Student Exhibition is open to any student enrolled at UW or any in-state student enrolled through UW distance courses during the current academic year. For the 43rd annual Juried UW Student Exhibition, 71 students — from 24 different majors — submitted 175 works of art for review. From those, 55 artworks by 39 students were selected.
An out-of-state juror is invited each year to select the exhibition from student submissions. This year’s juror was Pam Campanaro, director of galleries at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado.
Each year, UW administration and departments, as well as businesses and individuals, provide cash prizes and purchase awards that recognize and support the creative work of UW students.
The exhibition will be on display through May 12.
Call 766-6622, go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram.
Legislative post session wrap-up set for Monday
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance and the Government Relations Committee is set to host a legislative post session wrap-up at 7 a.m. Monday at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St., according to a news release. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. The event is free and includes free donuts and coffee.
UW’s Surovell to lecture on Mongolia reindeer herder research
University of Wyoming Department of Anthropology Professor Todd Surovell will discuss his research of nomadic reindeer herders in Mongolia during a special lecture at 3 p.m. Monday in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
Surovell, director of the George C. Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, will present “Studying the Present to Learn About the Past: Gender and Space Among Mongolia’s Reindeer Herders,” according to a news release.
UW President Laurie Nichols invites members of the UW community and others to attend the lecture, followed by a reception.
Surovell has traveled to the Khovsgol Province of Mongolia at least five times to study the Dukha nomadic reindeer herders of Tuvan descent. The research is part of the Dukha Ethnoarchaeological Project, which began in 2012.
Ethnoarchaeology is the study of living peoples for the purpose of developing tools for improving interpretation of the archaeological record. This project differs from traditional spatial ethnoarchaeology, in that Surovell shifted the focus from the mapping of material remains to the direct mapping of human behavior. To do so, he has used a combination of observational mapping and time-lapse photography coupled with photogrammetry, or mapping from photographic imagery.
Funding and sponsorship of the Dukha Ethnoarchaeological Project have been provided by the National Science Foundation, the Fulbright Scholars Program and the George C. Frison Institute.
Fair board to meet Monday
The Albany County Fair Board will host a public hearing regarding updated fair board by-laws and sale committee by-laws at its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Albany County Fairgrounds Activity Building, 3510 S. Third St. Go to www.albanycountyfair.org for the agenda.
Osteoporosis seminar set for Tuesday
The “Beyond Calcium and Vitamin D: Three Secrets to Help You Have Better Bones” seminar is from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at Aspen Creek Naturopathic Clinic, 1277 N. 15th St. This event is free to the public.
Do you worry about breaking a bone as you get older? Do you see people who are hunched over with age and want to prevent that for you? Osteoporosis affects a fourth of women in the U.S. and more than 2 million men, according to the news release. Osteoporosis is a major contributor to broken bones as people age and can greatly increase the risk of a hip fracture, which is a significant cause of death for seniors. Unfortunately, the main advice many people are given in their 40s, 50s, and 60s is to just exercise and take vitamin D and calcium for bone health. In truth, there are many more nutrients needed for healthy bones.
Seminar attendees will learn:
— Why calcium and vitamin D alone are not good enough for strong bones
— The key nutrients most doctors won’t tell patients about that can reduce their risk of breaking a bone and help prevent them from becoming hunched over
— The hidden factors patients probably don’t know could be increasing their osteoporosis risk
Call Shawn Palmer at 742-6275, email aspencreeknaturopathicclinic@yahoo.com or go to www.wyomingnaturedoctor.com for more information.
Historical society to meet Tuesday
The Albany County Historical Society plans to meet Tuesday at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, First and Kearney streets. A social hour with snacks and drinks begins at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins promptly at 7:30 p.m. The public is welcome. The speaker is Wyoming State Historical Association President Douglas Cubbison, according to a news release. Doug will first speak on the history of the Medal of Honor and the establishment of the “Pyramid of Honor,” which is still used by the U.S. Armed Forces to represent valor. He will include a discussion of the Wyoming Medal of Honor winners. Doug will then talk about the two major initiatives of the Wyoming State Historical Society, which are support of future and emerging historians and development and support of heritage tourism. Call Jane Nelson at 399-9438 for more information.
MBA informational meeting planned at UW
An informational meeting to learn more about the University of Wyoming’s Master of Business Administration Program is Tuesday.
The session, free to the public, is at 5:30 p.m. in Room 123 of the College of Business. The meeting will include discussion of how to earn an MBA and how to apply for admission, along with other information about the program, MBA Program Coordinator Tanner Parmely says in a news release.
RSVPs are requested and can be made by contacting Parmely at 766-2449 or emailing tparmely@uwyo.edu.
The UW MBA Program is currently accepting applications for the 2018 fall semester and will admit qualified students on a rolling basis until the cohort group is filled or June 30, whichever comes first, Parmely says.
Laramie Main Street to host downtown discussion
A Coffee and Conversation event is planned from 8-9 a.m. Tuesday at the Curiosity Shoppe, 206 S. Second St. The event, hosted by Laramie Main Street Alliance, is an event for downtown businesses to discuss strategies to keep customers shopping downtown longer, according to a news release. Coffee will be provided by Laramie Main Street. Conversation will kick off with insight from staff at the Curiosity Shoppe. Email downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Mobile Vet Center planned in Laramie
The Mobile Vet Center plans to be in Laramie to provide any veteran, service member, service provider or veteran family member with information on Vet Center services and VA programs and benefits. Staff will be available to answer questions and assist with enrollment in readjustment counseling services, VA health care and other VA and veteran specific programs, according to a news release.
Services will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, as well as April 3, April 10, May 1 and May 8 in the Walmart parking lot, 4308 Grand Ave. Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. Call the Fort Collins Vet Center at 970-221-5176 for updates when planning a visit.
Nutrition class planned
A Cent$ible Nutrition class for WIC clients are scheduled for noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Car club to meet Wednesday
The Christian Cruisers Car Club is set to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the ASM classroom at the WyoTech Specialties Building, 1767 Venture Drive. The meeting is open to the public. The movie “Hot Rod” will be screening. Email christiancruisers@outlook.com for more information about the club and meeting location.
Wyoming Promise-Albany County Meeting set for Wednesday
The Albany County chapter of Wyoming Promise plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the UU Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St. Wyoming Promise is a statewide, non-partisan movement to get big money out of politics and bring back free and fair elections, according to a news release. The Supreme Court’s 2010 decision Citizens United vs. Federal Election Commission gave free speech rights to corporations, opening the floodgates for unlimited campaign funding to influence elections. Wyoming Promise’s goal is to place an initiative on the state’s 2020 ballot to call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which would roll back Citizens United and bring voting power back to the people, the release states. Call Manda Still at 307-221-5122 for more information.
UW Trustees set agenda for next meeting
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider student tuition and fees and a wide range of other issues during its regular meeting Wednesday-Friday in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions.
Various committees of the board are scheduled to meet beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday and continuing through 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The regular board meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Public testimony will be accepted at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The business meeting, in which trustees take formal action on agenda items, is scheduled at 11:15 a.m. Friday.
The board will consider a recommendation from the UW administration to make no changes in tuition levels for the 2018-2019 academic year, according to a news release. Trustees in January heard findings from Huron Consulting Group that included the possibility of reducing tuition rates for out-of-state students, but the administration recommends studying the idea further before bringing a proposal for 2019-20 tuition levels to the board in September. The tuition discussion is scheduled at 8 a.m. Thursday.
The administration does recommend increasing mandatory student fees by $10 per semester for UW athletics and $6.06 per semester for consolidated student services in the 2018-2019 academic year. No fee increases are sought by UW Residence Life and Dining Services for student board, room or rent, the release states.
Also on the board’s agenda are a proposal to conduct a Wyoming Union visioning study, a proposed employee salary distribution policy for the next fiscal year, establishment of an Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship and a proposed new degree in outdoor recreation and tourism management.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/march_21-23_2018_meeting.html.
Public sessions of the full board will be streamed at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
Public input sought for vegetation project
The U.S. Forest Service is seeking public input on the proposed Fox Creek Vegetation Management Project. The project area is about 20 miles southwest of Laramie in the Lower Douglas Creek Geographic Area near Foxpark, where a high number of mature lodge pole pine were killed by the mountain pine beetle epidemic. The purpose of the project is to treat up to 3,000 acres to restore forest health and reduce fuels. The project is separate from the proposed Medicine Bow Landscape Vegetation Analysis. A public meeting is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 W. Jefferson St. Public comments would be most helpful if received by Friday, according to a news release. Go to www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53419 for more information.
Public meeting set for Pilot Hill Project
A public meeting has been scheduled to answer questions and seek input about the Pilot Hill Project. The meeting is set for Thursday at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. Two sessions are scheduled from 5-7 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. The sessions will be facilitated by the University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources. In September, the Albany County Commission signed an agreement approving the purchase of about 5,500 acres of private land east of Laramie for $10.5 million, which would connect the city with the Medicine Bow National Forest. The parcel would be open for recreation and covers a portion of the Casper Aquifer. During the sessions, members of the committee working on the purchase will discuss their progress raising money and developing a management plan, and the public will have the chance to share their thoughts about the potential purchase. Go to www.pilothill.org or email pilothillproject@gmail.com for more information.
Ecologist to discuss white bark pine management
Daniel Reinhart, a vegetation ecologist for Grand Teton National Park, is scheduled to talk about white bark pine management from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center, 10th and Lewis streets. The talk is sponsored by the Biodiversity Institute and Rocky Mountain Herbarium. Reinhart will address the ecological value of white bark pine, including its role as forage for birds, squirrels and bears, according to a news release. A reception will follow the talk. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information.
The Bad Plus to perform Thursday
The Bad Plus, famous for covering rock and pop tunes in a jazz style, plans to present its musical skill at the University of Wyoming, according to a news release.
The trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. UW Presents, formerly UW Cultural Programs, along with the UW Department of Music’s Jazz Studies, sponsor the event.
Tickets are $17 for the public, $14 for UW faculty, staff and senior citizens and $10 for UW students. Tickets are available at the Wyoming Union Information Desk and the Performing Arts Box Office, by calling 766-6666, or going to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Based in New York City, the trio has searched for rules to break and boundaries to cross, bridging genres and techniques while exploring the possibilities of three musicians working in sync, according to the group’s biography.
The band’s last four albums focused almost exclusively on original compositions, with the exception of its interpretation of Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring.” The album “It’s Hard” marks the band’s return to the aspect of its roots that first made it famous — the deconstruction of songs from the pop/rock and R&B worlds, the release states.
Go to www.thebadplus.com for more information on the trio. Go to www.uwyo.edu/uwpresents for a schedule of events. Call 766-5139 or email janelle@uwyo.edu for more information.
‘Wild’ book signing scheduled for Thursday
Cheryl Strayed, the best-selling author of the memoir “Wild,” plans to visit the University of Wyoming for a public lecture and book signing Thursday.
Her lecture, “A Wild Life,” will be at 5 p.m. at the College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and event is free to the public, according to a news release. The book signing will be hosted by the University Store after the lecture in the Arts and Sciences Building lobby. UW’s departments of English and visual and literary arts, with the support of the College of Arts and Sciences dean’s office, sponsor the author’s appearance.
Strayed also will participate in two question-and-answer sessions with students in English and creative writing during her visit to UW.
“Wild” was a No. 1 New York Times best-seller, chosen by Oprah Winfrey as her first selection for Oprah’s Book Club 2.0. The Oscar-nominated movie adaptation of the book stars Reese Witherspoon as Cheryl and Laura Dern as Cheryl’s mother, Bobbi. The film was directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, with a screenplay by Nick Hornby.
Strayed also is the author of New York Times best-sellers “Tiny Beautiful Things” and “Brave Enough,” along with the novel “Torch.” Her books have been translated into 40 languages, and her essays have been published in The Best American Essays, the New York Times, the Washington Post Magazine, Vogue, Salon, The Sun, Tin House and elsewhere.
Fundraiser dinner to benefit those affected by recent fire
The Albany County 4-H Fire Relief Dinner is from 5-8 p.m. Friday in the Albany County Fairgrounds Activities Building on South Third Street. Admission is $10 per adult and $5 per child 5 and younger.
The event will feature a potato bar dinner and silent auction. The evening is dedicated to raising money for the 11 families who fell victim to recent fires in Albany County, according to a news release. Proceeds will go to Interfaith-Good Samaritan’s fire fund, which directly assists families. Presale tickets can be purchased at the 4-H Extension Office at the fairgrounds.
Businesses or individuals interested in donating auction items can contact Meaghan Stinson at 760-8245 or mjstinson@gmail.com.
Contact Penny Strain at 760-1685 or pennystrain@gmail.com or go to the Albany County 4-H Facebook page for general inquiries about the event.
UW Energy Resources Council to meet Friday
The University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council plans to meet at 8 a.m. Friday, at the BP Collaboration Center in the Energy Innovation Center on the University of Wyoming campus.
Council members will discuss budget preparations for the 2019 fiscal year, hear division updates and a legislative update and review the School of Energy Resources’ collaborations with UW colleges and programs, according to a news release.
The ERC was established by the Wyoming State Legislature in 2006. Made up of representatives of industry, state government and academia, the council advises the School of Energy Resources on priorities for research and outreach.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/ser for more information.
Albany County 4-H to host spring bazaar
Albany County 4-H plans to host a spring bazaar from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Tables are still available. Call 721-2571 or email mwood8@uwyo.edu to reserve a space.
Laramie Fiber Guild to showcase fiber
The Laramie Fiber Guild is hosting The March Fiber Frenzy in conjunction with Cowgirl Yarn to showcase the many methods of using and preparing fiber for handcrafts as well as demonstrate how to use these fibers in those various hand crafts.
From knitting to crocheting to weaving to spinning yarn, experts will be available from noon-4 p.m. Saturday at Cowgirl Yarn, 119 Ivinson Ave., to answer questions about the fiber arts, according to a news release.
Bridge-learning event offered at Eppson Center
The Laramie Duplicate Bridge Club plans to offer a Learn Bridge in a Day event from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. For those who are a beginner or returning to bridge, Learn Bridge in a Day covers the basics of bridge in a concise, fun way, according to a news release. The cost is $15 and includes a light lunch and lesson materials. Contact Linda Melcher at 760-2071 or lindamelcher1211@gmail.com to register or for more information.
Glass recycling planned through April
The Wyoming Conservation Corps is set to host glass recycling events through April. Those dropping off glass are asked to sort clear and colored glass and drop them off from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the following dates:
— March 24-25: Walmart parking lot
— April 20: University of Wyoming campus
— April 21-22: Walmart parking lot
Contact Jim Fried at 766-3048 or jfried@uwyo.edu for more information.
Moose Lodge hosting spring bazaar
The Women of the Moose are sponsoring its Moose Spring Bazaar from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. The group hopes to have lots of goodies for Easter, according to a news release. There will also be concessions available for lunch or snacks. Those interested in vendor information ($20 for an 8-foot table) or with any questions can email shutton@uwyo.edu or call 760-0860 or 745-3039 and leave a message.
UW Center for Global Studies Conference highlights international research
International research by University of Wyoming students and faculty highlights the UW Center for Global Studies Conference March 26. The conference is free to the public.
Through interdisciplinary international projects, the Center for Global Studies helps UW researchers identify solutions to complex global problems, Director Jean Garrison says in a news release.
The Wyoming Goes Global International Careers Panel begins at 3 p.m. and “Panel on American Foreign Policy in the Trump Era” is at 4:10 p.m. in the Wyoming Union Center Ballroom.
“Wyoming Goes Global” presentations begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by a reception that includes a poster session, and an announcement of the 2018 CGS faculty and student grant award winners beginning at 7 p.m. Go to www.uwyo.edu/uw/news/2018/03/index.html for more information.
WYDOT schedules meeting for future bridge replacement
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is scheduled to host a public meeting this month to receive input on a future project to replace the Curtis Street Bridge over Interstate 80.
The meeting is from 5-6:30 p.m. March 29 at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St.
Current plans call for WYDOT to replace the Curtis Street Bridge in 2023. The new bridge is expected to be wider than the current structure and will better accommodate pedestrians and bicycles, according to a news release. When construction begins, it is possible that traffic will not be able to cross over I-80 at Curtis Street. In that case, WYDOT would establish detours to access either side of the interchange. Design work has not yet taken place on this project, but WYDOT will be seeking input from local residents and businesses at the meeting. Examples of such input could include the effect construction will have on commutes or pedestrian and bicycle accommodation.
WYDOT engineers will be on-hand to answer any questions about the project. Comments will also be accepted for other WYDOT-related issues. Written comments can also be emailed to matthew.murphy@wyo.gov or mailed to WYDOT, Attn: Matt Murphy, 3411 S. Third St., Laramie, WY 82070.
Laramie Lyceum events planned throughout April
The Laramie Lyceum 2018 Spring Program is planned for Tuesdays throughout April in the Museum Class Room of the Centennial Complex at the University of Wyoming. events are open to the public. Admission is $6 for each session.
The classes are:
APRIL 3
9 a.m.: SFC Glenn Worley will update the group about the Wyoming National Guard.
10:30 a.m.: Jerry Hansen will discuss the UPRR’s 150th anniversary of the railroad coming to Laramie City in May 1868.
APRIL 10
9 a.m.: Mark Northam will talk about the new High Bay Research Facility.
10:30 a.m.: Steven Horn will talk about his third and latest Sam Dawson mystery “When They Were Young.”
APRIL 17
9 a.m.: Patty Butler will discuss how best to handle loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease.
10:30 a.m.: Tim Robinson will discuss what WWAMI is and how it has progressed throughout the years.
APRIL 24
9 a.m.: Chip Kobulnicky will talk about the Jelm Mountain Observatory.
10:30 a.m.: Darren Parkin will talk about the Casper Aquifer.
Contact Billy Balthrop at 460-3560 or wyomab@yahoo.com for more information.
Author Samuel Western to lead public discussions at UW
Samuel Western, author of “Pushed off the Mountain, Sold Down the River,” is set to lead an evening presentation to explore how Wyoming can build a dynamic future that honors its past, according to a news release.
The interactive presentation is at 7 p.m. April 5 at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center Auditorium on the University of Wyoming campus. The presentation is followed by a reception and is free to the public.
Special guests participating in the discussions will include Laramie Mayor Andi Summerville and UW law students Casey Terrell and Allison Connell.
In his writing and teaching for Sheridan College and UW, Western long has explored questions about Wyoming’s economy, culture and policies, the release states. He shares real stories about the inner workings of Wyoming communities to engage students, readers and audiences in deep thinking about how the state functions for its people.
UW’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources sponsors the discussions. Go to www.uwyo.edu/haub/events or contact Amanda Korpitz at akorpitz@uwyo.edu or 766-6979 for more information.
Taco dinner set for April 7
The Harmony PTS plans to host the third annual Friends and Alumni of Harmony Taco Dinner and Silent Auction from 4-8 p.m. April 7, according to a news release. The event is hosted in the Harmony School gym, 20 miles west of Laramie on Wyoming Highway 230. The group is raising funds to support student equipment and activities including our biennial trips to Cody/Heart Mountain and Teton Science Schools. Taco plates with drink and dessert are $5 per person or $20 per family. The group is currently accepting donations. Email ptsharmony@gmail.com, contact Jahn Smylie at jsmylie2@gmail.com or 742-3279 for more information or to donate.
Sewing guild hosting fabric, textile sewing sale
Community members with fabric yardage, sewing supplies and equipment, sewing magazines, yarn, working sewing machines and/or sergers with use and care manuals sitting around their homes can donate them to the Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild’s bi-annual Fabric, Textile and Sewing Sale, planned for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 14 at the United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St.
Items for sale will include fabric yardage (no scraps or pieces), sewing notions, complete patterns, trims, buttons, sewing magazines and working sewing machines and sergers with use and care manuals, according to a news release. Those wanting a venue to sell their sewing supplies and yardage (no crafts or projects) can rent a table for $25. Participants will need to be present to take care of their own tables and merchandise. Contact Sue at 954-703-9932 or srgreen54@yahoo.com or Mary Jo at 745-8159 or vanna2@charter.net for donation pick-ups or to register/pay for a table prior to April 9.
Fifth annual Bowl for LYCC event set for April 21
Cathedral Home for Children plans to host the fifth annual Bowl for LYCC event to raise money for the Laramie Youth Crisis Center. The event will be April 21 at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St., featuring youth bowling and team bowling, with all proceeds benefitting the crisis center, according to a news release.
Check-in begins at 10 a.m. for youth bowling, which is all-you-can-bowl from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (ages 12 and younger). The cost for youth bowling is $15 per person, which includes a fundraiser T-shirt, food, youth activities and prizes.
Team bowling will take place after youth bowling with two start times at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Check-in begins 30 minutes prior to each start time. Team bowling is $25 per bowler (max of five players per team), which includes a fundraising T-shirt, food and three raffle tickets.
Raffle tickets can also be bought for one dollar for the chance to win big-ticket items in the Lucky Strikes Raffle. The center is also looking for sponsors for the event. All proceeds benefit the center, and the deadline to be a sponsor is April 12.
Registration and sponsorship forms can be found at www.cathedralhome.org/bowl-for-lycc.html. Call Cassidy Biggs at 721-1535 for more information. The deadline for bowling registration is April 12.
Laramie Woman’s Club to host luncheon meeting
The monthly luncheon meeting of the Laramie Woman’s Club is planned for noon April 13 at the Odd Fellows Lodge, 431 S. 21st St. The speaker will be Ann Brandt of Ludwig Photography speaking on “Laramie’s Early Days – Historical Photography,” according to a news release. The luncheon meetings are open to all women in Albany Country. Call Lynda Hidalgo at 760-7260 for more information or to RSVP for lunch.
Albany County hosts state convention
The Albany County Republican Party plans to host Peggy Grande, former executive assistant to President Ronald Reagan, as the Reagan Day Dinner keynote speaker April 19 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd St. The convention’s theme is Women of Wyoming, in honor of the upcoming anniversary of women’s suffrage in the state, according to a news release. The state convention is being hosted in Laramie for the first time in more than 50 years.
Grande will be available to sign copies of her memoir “The President Will See you Now” at the end of the evening.
The event begins with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $75 each and must be purchased in advance by April 10, the release states. Go to http://bit.ly/ReaganDay2018 to reserve tickets. Tickets are not available at the door.
UW to host forensic anthropologist
UW Libraries and University Store plan to present Kathy Reichs, a bestselling author and forensic anthropologist and inspiration behind the TV series “Bones.” Reich will give a free public talk at 1:30 p.m. April 10 in the College of Education Auditorium.
She will also be speaking at an evening fundraiser dinner at 6 p.m. April 10 at the UW Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn. Tickets are $90 per person. Call 766-3279 for more information.
Interfaith fundraiser set for April 29
The Interfaith-Good Samaritan Run/Walk/Wheel has been a source of fundraising and a demonstration of community support throughout the last 30 years, according to a news release. The next event is planned for 2 p.m. April 29, starting at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Participants can run, walk or wheel 1- and 3-mile routes. Music, food and drinks will be provided in the gym after the event.
UW plans 3 commencement ceremonies May 12
For the first time in many years, academic colleges of the University of Wyoming will combine spring commencement ceremonies in May.
Instead of individual colleges hosting their own ceremonies scattered throughout two days, there will be three combined ceremonies May 12 all at UW’s newly renovated Arena-Auditorium, according to a news release.
The first, set for 8:30 a.m., is for students graduating from the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Education and the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.
The second, starting at noon, is for all UW graduate students.
The third, beginning at 3:30 p.m., is for students graduating from the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the College of Business, the College of Engineering and Applied Science, the College of Health Sciences and the School of Energy Resources.
UW’s College of Law will continue to host its own commencement ceremony, as is traditional with law schools nationally.
The move to three main combined ceremonies, recommended by UW’s Commencement Planning Task Force, is expected to save the university about $200,000 annually while providing the best possible venue to celebrate graduates’ accomplishments.
Each ceremony is scheduled to last about two hours, featuring a keynote speaker, student speaker, reading of all graduates’ names and presentation of diplomas to each. The ceremonies will be broadcast live via UW’s WyoCast system.
Honorary degree recipients will be honored at the undergraduate ceremonies.
Meanwhile, the University of Wyoming at Casper, which for many years has had its own commencement ceremony, is instead moving to a more intimate “Celebration of Excellence” that will take place 4 p.m. May 10 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. The event will feature graduating UW-Casper students as guests of honor, and diplomas will be awarded there.
UW’s Commencement Planning Task Force includes representatives of several academic units, the Division of Student Affairs, the Associated Students of UW, the Faculty Senate, the UW Alumni Association, the Department of Athletics and the Office of the President.
