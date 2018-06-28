How to submit to Local Briefs
St. Paul’s planning 2 events
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ has two events planned for July.
The church’s youth group will be serving breakfast from 8:30-9:45 a.m. at the church, 602 Garfield St. This is a fundraiser for the youth group, and donations are accepted. Breakfast will include juice, eggs, hash browns, sausage and pancakes. Following breakfast is the Laramie PrideFest interfaith worship service.
The youth singers from Countryside Community Church in Omaha, Nebraska, will be performing a concert at 6:30 p.m. July 7 at the church. The public is invited, and the youth group will accept free-will donations.
Annual fireworks show planned for Wednesday
The 2018 city-sponsored Fire in the Sky fireworks display is set to begin at about 9 p.m. Wednesday unless inclement weather conditions prevent the show. In that case, the show will be July 5.
D&M Displays of Iowa will supply the fireworks, and pyrotechnician Dave Akers returns for his 28th consecutive display in Laramie. The display will again be launched from the area near 22nd Street and Armory Road.
Spectators are encouraged to make the fireworks display a family event, and the city recommends viewing the show from nearby city parks (Washington, LaPrele, Harbon, Scout and Kiowa parks) and other locations, such as Fraternity/Sorority Park on the UW campus. Spectators will not gain a viewing advantage by being closer to the launch site. Other optimal viewing locations include large parking lots located around town and the Cirrus Sky Trail behind Indian Paint Brush Elementary School. However, parking along that ridgeline (i.e. Cirrus Sky Trail) is prohibited.
Go to www.cityoflaramie.org or find the event on Facebook for more information about road closures and viewing spots.
Greenbelt section closure planned for July 16-20
The city of Laramie, Parks & Recreation Department and the Union Pacific Railroad scheduled a closure of the 1½-mile southern loop, directly south of Interstate 80, of the Laramie River Greenbelt Trail beginning July 16th and ending July 20th for routine phytoremediation studies. During this time, heavy equipment will be operating in the “phyto” area and will be regularly crossing over the pathway, making the area unsafe for users, the release states.
Access to the Greenbelt will still be allowed at the Laramie River Greenbelt Trailhead located off Garfield Street and Optimist Park. Only the southern loop of the trail will be closed while this work is completed. Users will still be able to access the bridge crossing the Laramie River near TriHydro Corporation to preserve the east-west trail connection from West Laramie to the West Side and downtown, the release states.
Mega Sports Camp VBS to conclude today
New Life Church is planning to conclude its free Mega Sports Camp-themed vacation Bible school for children ages 4-12 from 5:30-8 p.m. today at 4835 Fort Sanders Road.
This is an exciting program where children will learn sports skills and technique as well as character and Bible values, according to a news release. There is no cost for this event but space is limited to 50 children, so early registration is encouraged.
Contact New Life Church at info@newlifelaramie.org or 460-3351 or go to www.newlifelaramie.org/events/mega-sports-camp-vbs to register or for more information.
Snowy Range Summer Theater to continue
The Snowy Range Summer Theatre 2018 season is set to continue its 65th consecutive season, according to a news release.
Two remaining shows, “Baby with the Bath Water” and “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” are scheduled for five performances each.
“Baby with the Bath Water” is set for 7:30 p.m. through Saturday in the Thrust Theatre. The comedy is by Christopher Durang and directed by Patrick Konesko. In this show, Helen and John Dingleberry are woefully unprepared for parenthood. Rearing their child in a wildly unorthodox way, this naive young couple creates a lifetime of cosmic and comic confusions in this razor-sharp satire lampooning the pitfalls of parenthood.
Tickets are $10 for the general public and $7 for University of Wyoming students, senior citizens and children older than 5. There is a 50-cent handling fee per ticket, and group sales of 10 or more tickets are always 10 percent off, the release states.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Bikes, Brats & Beers event returns
Blue Federal Credit Union, Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Altitude Chophouse & Brewery and the Laramie Main Street Alliance are hosting the second annual Bikes, Brats & Beers community event today to help celebrate Bike Week and Laramie’s 150th anniversary.
The 2017 inaugural event drew in close to 300 bike riders and is expected to be successful again this year, according to a news release.
Blue will also be hosting Bike to Work Day from 6:30-8:30 a.m. today at the First Street Plaza and will feature a continental-style breakfast for cyclists and a chance to win $100. Bikes, Brats & Beers will be from 4:30-7 p.m. in a new location, the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot Park, First and Kearney streets. Parents can bring children earlier at 4 p.m. for free ice cream provided by IMH. Cyclists are encouraged to ride their bike home from work, stop at the park, enjoy a free beer and, of course, a free bratwurst dinner served by IMH staff.
Altitude will be featuring its Pedal House Pilsner available in honor of the event.
Attendees will receive one free ticket at the evening event, which will get them a beer and bratwurst, the release states. Blue wants to remind community members to ride safely and obey bike traffic laws
Attendees must be 21 or older to consume alcohol at the event.
Go to www.bluefcu.com/bike for more information.
Wyoming Promise meeting set for today
The Albany County chapter of Wyoming Promise plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St.
Wyoming Promise is a statewide, non-partisan movement to get big money out of politics and bring back free and fair elections, according to a news release. The Supreme Court’s 2010 decision Citizens United vs Federal Election Commission gave free speech rights to corporations, opening the floodgates for unlimited campaign funding to influence elections. Wyoming Promises goal is to place an initiative on the state’s 2020 ballot to call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution which would roll back Citizens United and bring voting power back to the people.
Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 or Sandra Voelker at 907-229-1172 for more information.
IMH to host ice cream social
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to host an ice cream social and introduce IMH’s Pediatric and Family Care and Women’s Health Clinic providers.
The social is from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot Park, First and Kearney streets.
Go to www.ivinsonhospital.org for more information.
Laramie PrideFest grows in 2nd year
The second annual Laramie PrideFest is slated for its return today-Sunday. Based on the outpouring of community support from 2017, organizers expanded the series of events across four days and created an even bigger celebration for this year, according to a news release.
Highlights of this year’s PrideFest include Drag Story Hour at the Albany County Public Library, Pride Open Mic Night, two Pride Drag Shows featuring the Laramie Dragonettes, the Stilettos and Laramie Burlesque, Laramie’s first Pride March, Pride in the Park and a Matthew Shepard Candlelight Vigil.
All events are open to the public, but Laramie PrideFest asks non-LGBTQ folk to remember Pride is a time for the LGBTQ community to come together in a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment to openly celebrate their existence while also honoring their history. Attendees should show their support for the LGBTQ community by respecting this.
Laramie PrideFest extends special thanks to Wyoming Equality, the Matthew Shepard Foundation, the Shepard Symposium on Social Justice, University of Wyoming Spectrum, the Laramie Dragonettes, the Stilettos, Wyoming Art Party and the Albany County Public Library for sponsoring and co-hosting these events, the release states.
A full list of events can be found on the Laramie PrideFest Facebook page. Find Laramie PrideFest on Facebook or Instagram or contact Robert West at westrob3@gmail.com or 307-220-1894 for more information.
Pints for Pledges to raise money for Pilot Hill Project
Pints for Pledges, a fundraiser for the Pilot Hill Project, is scheduled for 6:30-9 p.m. Friday at the Pedal House, 207 S. First St. People are invited to enjoy a free beverage while signing a pledge or making a donation toward the Pilot Hill Project, an effort to purchase more than 5,500 acres of land on the east side of Laramie. The purchase would create a corridor of public open space to the Medicine Bow National Forest. The parcel, which is currently private land, also sits atop the Casper Aquifer recharge zone. Go to www.pilothill.org for more information.
Sailors statue unveiling set for Friday
A Kenny Sailors statue unveiling is set for 1 p.m. Friday at the Washington Park Basketball Court. Light refreshments will follow the dedication.
Free film to screen at Laramie’s Basecamp
Laramie’s Basecamp and the Sierra Club Wyoming Chapter plan to host a free screening and discussion of the 2018 documentary film “Reinventing Power” at 7 p.m. Friday at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St. The film screening is free to the public.
“Reinventing Power” showcases inspiring success stories from across America about communities and people who are achieving our clean energy future, demonstrating how clean renewable energy is moving us beyond coal and other dirty fuels and showing firsthand how real people throughout America are benefiting, according to a news release. People in these communities are working together to rebuild what’s broken and discover what’s possible.
Supporting a clean energy future means building a better, more prosperous future for everyone — across the country and here in Wyoming, the release states.
A guided discussion will follow the film, and light refreshments will be served.
