Correction
In Friday’s edition of the Laramie Boomerang, Mitch Edwards was mistakenly identified as the Albany County State committeeman, which he is not currently. The mistake was due to source error.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
UW dining services feeding Team Black during fire relief
University of Wyoming Dining Services is delivering breakfast, lunch and dinner to a team of 130 firefighters in the Fox Park area of the Snowy Range, according to a news release.
As the Badger Creek Fire slows, Rocky Mountain Team Black is handing over the firefighting reins to an incoming Type III command team. Although the fire is nearing containment, a substantial crew will need to remain onsite until any safety concerns have passed, according to officials.
UW Dining Services, in an effort to support the incoming Type III command team, will take daily meals for about seven days to the firefighters at Fox Park.
“Earlier this week, the firefighting crew contacted UW Dining Services inquiring if we were capable of providing three meals per day for 130 people in Fox Park,” Eric Webb, UW Residence Life and Dining Services executive director, says in the release.
He says Dining Services worked through the logistics of providing a 4,000-calorie-per-day diet in a remote location. Meal deliveries began Thursday evening.
Paving projects to begin next week
Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be paving two roads in Laramie beginning Monday, according to a news release.
The first section to be paved is Third Street (U.S. highways 30 and 287) from Curtis Street to Beaufort Street. Work will begin Monday, weather permitting.
Once Third Street is complete, workers will be paving the Curtis Street bridge over Interstate 80. Only one lane of travel will be open at a time during paving, and flaggers will allow traffic from each direction to take turns through the work zone, the release states.
Drivers should use caution in work zones and be prepared for possible delays, especially during the Curtis Street paving.
Road work on Wyoming Highway 130 to begin within city limits
Crews with Simon Contractors will begin work Monday to mill a section of Wyoming Highway 130 within Laramie city limits.
The work area will be from the Highway 130/230 junction in West Laramie moving west from that point, according to a news release.
Drivers should expect construction activity and traffic control, and access to Highway 130 from Jefferson Street and Wyoming Avenue will be prohibited while work takes place.
Paving on the section will begin later.
The work is part of a project to resurface a 10-mile section of Highway 130 in Albany County, the release states.
Work on the entire project is taking place during daylight hours on weekdays and some Saturdays. A pilot car is guiding traffic through other sections of the project.
Drivers should expect delays during working hours and should plan accordingly. Laramie Regional Airport passengers should also keep the project in mind when traveling to the airport, the release states.
The $2.5 million job is expected to be complete in mid-August. In addition to the resurfacing work, ADA upgrades will be made to sidewalks within city limits.
Section of Snowy Range Road to close, detour to take effect
Traffic on Snowy Range Road (Wyoming highways 130 and 230) will be detoured onto Garfield and Cedar streets so crews can add the last layer of pavement to the new section of Snowy Range Road, according to a news release.
The detour will begin Wednesday and continue for up to 10 days.
Westbound traffic coming over the Clark Street bridge from downtown Laramie will be diverted to Cedar Street, then to Garfield Street to rejoin Snowy Range Road west of the Laramie River.
Eastbound traffic toward downtown Laramie will have the same detour in the opposite direction.
The work is part of the $23.5 million Snowy Range Road Bridge project. The project remains on schedule with a tentative completion and opening date in July, the release states.
Email WYDOT resident engineer Steve Cook at steve.cook@wyo.gov for more information.
Bikes, Brats & Beers event returns to Laramie this month
Blue Federal Credit Union, Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Altitude Chophouse & Brewery and the Laramie Main Street Alliance are hosting the second annual Bikes, Brats & Beers community event Thursday to help celebrate Bike Week and Laramie’s 150th anniversary.
The 2017 inaugural event drew in close to 300 bike riders and is expected to be successful again this year, according to a news release.
Thursday morning, Blue will also be hosting Bike to Work Day from 6:30-8:30 a.m. at the First Street Plaza and will feature a continental-style breakfast for cyclists and a chance to win $100. Bikes, Brats & Beers will be from 4:30-7 p.m. in a new location, the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot Park, First and Kearney streets. Parents can bring children earlier at 4 p.m. for free ice cream provided by IMH. Cyclists are encouraged to ride their bike home from work, stop at the park, enjoy a free beer and, of course, a free bratwurst dinner served by IMH staff.
Altitude will be featuring its Pedal House Pilsner available in honor of the event.
Attendees will receive one free ticket at the evening event, which will get them a beer and bratwurst, the release states. Blue wants to remind community members to ride safely and obey bike traffic laws
Attendees must be 21 or older to consume alcohol at the event.
Go to www.bluefcu.com/bike for more information.
Wyoming Promise meeting set for Thursday
The Albany County chapter of Wyoming Promise plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St.
Wyoming Promise is a statewide, non-partisan movement to get big money out of politics and bring back free and fair elections, according to a news release. The Supreme Court’s 2010 decision Citizens United vs Federal Election Commission gave free speech rights to corporations, opening the floodgates for unlimited campaign funding to influence elections. Wyoming Promises goal is to place an initiative on the state’s 2020 ballot to call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution which would roll back Citizens United and bring voting power back to the people.
Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 or Sandra Voelker at 907-229-1172 for more information.
Photography lessons offered to veterans, families
Veterans and their families are invited to take an outdoor photography class at 6 p.m. June 30 at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St. All participants need are their cellphones to learn from a professional photographer about capturing nature’s beauty, according to a news release. The program is free.
Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com or 650-290-2068 for more information.
Movie screening set for today in Washington Park
The city of Laramie, in conjunction with First Interstate Bank, plans to present the film “Rango,” featuring the voice of Johnny Depp, at sundown today at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell in Washington Park. This is the first film in a three-movie series in celebration of Laramie’s 150th anniversary, according to a news release.
This event is intended to be reminiscent of drive-in movies and is free to the public. The Friends of Community Recreation Foundation will be onsite with free popcorn. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. with music, drawings and contests. Participants should bring blankets, chairs and snacks and dress for cool weather. The screening should start at about 8:55 pm., but daylight will dictate the actual start time.
Contact the City of Laramie Parks and Recreation Department at parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie.org or 721-5269 for more information or to get involved.
Amateur Radio Field Day demonstrates science, skill, service
Members of the University Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise today-Sunday at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot. Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of Amateur Radio, according to a news release. This event is open to the public.
For more than 100 years, amateur radio (sometimes called ham radio) has allowed people from all walks of life to experiment with electronics and communications techniques, as well as provide a free public service to their communities during a disaster, all without needing a cellphone or the internet, the release states. Field Day demonstrates ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent communications network. Over 35,000 people from thousands of locations participated in Field Day in 2017.
Field Day runs from today through midday Sunday. Set up begins today with operating stations at noon, the official start of the event, with noon Sunday being the official close of the operating period, the release states. The goal is to contact as many other amateur radio operators as possible in 24 hours. Email John M. Harrison at johnmh@uwyo.edu or go to www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio for more information about Field Day.
Touch-A-Truck event returning
The city of Laramie, in conjunction with Laramie GM Auto Center, Dirt-Tech Excavation, Pete Lien & Sons, Inc. and Mountain Cement and combined with all of its generous sponsors, recently announced the second annual Touch-A-Truck Event is planned for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today at the Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
This event is geared around the concept of providing children of all ages an opportunity to experience their favorite trucks and vehicles up close, according to a news release. Free Touch-A-Truck shirts and truck-related books made possible by sponsors will be distributed throughout the day. Children will be able to visit and explore the vehicles on display, ask questions of the operators and collect Touch-A-Truck trading cards. Food will be available for purchase throughout the day.
An AirLife helicopter is also scheduled for display.
This event is free for all attending. Donations are encouraged, with all proceeds benefiting the Parks & Recreation Department Scholarship Fund.
Go to www.cityoflaramie.org or call 721-5269 for more information.
Vets at the Nets slated for today
Vets at the Nets is a tennis workshop and time to play tennis for veterans and veterans with disabilities, according to a news release. It is set for 9 a.m. today at the University of Wyoming Tennis Center on Armory Road. This is an all-day event, with a barbecue and beverages as well. The community is encouraged to participate.
Contact Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com or 650-290-2068 or email cjenki18@uwyo.edu or call 766-2948 for more information.
Race to benefit track teams
The TRACC Booster 5k, a new race this year, is scheduled for 8 a.m. today at Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church, 2552 N. 15th St. Proceeds will benefit the Laramie High School cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track teams. The first 50 finishers will receive medals, and there will be awards for the top male and female finishers.
Race-day registration opens at 7 a.m. June 23. Contact Shanna Dahl at 760-4428 or jsdahl@vcn.com for more information.
Essay contest to honor Laramie’s anniversary
To celebrate Laramie’s Sesquicentennial, local youth 12 or younger are invited to reflect on Laramie’s past while looking ahead at the next 150 years. In an essay, they can tell a story of what they think Laramie will look like in the next 150 years.
Stories can reflect their vision of Laramie’s progress in the future and what they hope the community will look like, according to a news release. Entries should be submitted by today to the Laramie Boomerang, 320 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY, 82070, or via email to news@laramieboomerang.com.
A committee will select the top 10 essays, which will be published in the Laramie Boomerang during Laramie Jubilee Days. The top essayist will receive a trip on a steam engine from Cheyenne to Denver for themselves and a parent or guardian during Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Animal sanctuary selling raffle tickets
Tickets for the second annual Summer Fun Raffle for Home on the Range Animal Haven are still available for various prizes, including two Yeti coolers, a Chillin’ & Grillin’ package and gift certificates from downtown businesses, according to a news release. Tickets are $10 each or six for $50, and they are available at The Still at 1602 Spring Creek Drive, Java Java at 2208 Grand Ave. and www.laramiehomeontherange.org.
Additionally, Pam Brekken will be selling tickets from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today at Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply at 3322 Grand Ave. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 7 at Ace Hardware & Paint at 611 Grand Ave. The drawing follows at 3 p.m.
HORAH is a nonprofit animal sanctuary providing forever homes to more than 40 animals and offering a place for the community members to learn about and interact with the animals, the release states. Call 760-4753 or go to www.laramiehomeontherange.org for more information.
