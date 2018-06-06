How to submit to Local Briefs
Class of ’78 reunion coming up
The Laramie High School Class of 1978 is planning a two-day reunion event for July 13-14, according to a news release.
The schedule is as follows:
— A Friday night mixer is from 7-10 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 126 Lyons St. The event will include food and music.
— Friday Night Bowling is at 9 p.m. at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St. The bowling alley is offering free bowling to reunion attendees.
— Attendees can ride on a Laramie Jubilee Days Parade float. Participants meet at 7 a.m. at LaBonte Park, and the parade starts at 9:30 a.m.
— A class photo is planned for 11 a.m. after the parade at the LaBonte Skate Park. Pictures will be delivered Saturday night at the Eagles.
— A tour of the new Laramie High School is at 2 p.m. at 1710 Boulder Drive.
— A golf tournament is at 1 p.m. if enough people are interested.
— A Saturday night event is planned for 7-10 p.m. at the Eagles Club and will include food from McAlister’s Deli and a DJ.
Go to www.comtekpc.com/class78 to register, to find a memory book, for hotel and Laramie information and for more details about the event.
Aerial mosquito control planned
City of Laramie Mosquito Control rescheduled the aerial application of Bacillus thuringensis israelensis (Bti) for today, weather permitting. This application of biological larvicide is targeted to control nuisance mosquito larvae in irrigated areas and floodwater southwest and northwest of Laramie. Areas to be treated include acreages along the Big Laramie River from City limits to approximately 3 miles southwest of Laramie and acreages from the northwest edge of city limits to approximately 1.5 miles northwest of city limits, according to a news release.
The bacteria is environmentally friendly and does not harm birds, fish, amphibians, mammals or other aquatic insects. The application is scheduled to begin at daylight and should conclude by early afternoon. No application will be made within city limits, the release states.
Local bird-watchers planning field trip
The Laramie Audubon Society plans to host a field trip to the bird banding station near Centennial on Sunday. The group will meet at 8 a.m. at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s downtown location, 110 Grand Ave., to coordinate carpools. The banding station is run by Audubon Rockies as part of the North American Monitoring Avian Productivity and Survival banding network, according to a news release. The goal of the program is to monitor survival and reproduction of breeding birds. The group will learn how birds are banded, what is learned from banded birds and how banders determine bird age by looking feathers. Birds commonly seen at this station include Yellow Warblers, Black-capped Chickadees, Northern Waterthrushes, Veeries, Swainson’s Thrushes and a variety of sparrows and flycatchers, the release states.
This trip provides an opportunity to get up close to birds and is suitable for families and children, but is not appropriate for dogs. Participants should dress for the Wyoming weather and mosquitoes. Tall rubber boots are useful for accessing portions of the site, but they are not required. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Free lunch program to begin June 11
Feeding Laramie Valley’s Kids Out to Lunch Program serves healthy free lunches to children ages 0-18 on a daily basis, according to a news release. The 2018 summer program is set for June 11-Aug. 10. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and the activity starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Feeding Laramie Valley building in LaBonte Park, 968 N. Ninth St. A donation of $1.50 for parents and guardians accompanying children is suggested.
Call 307-223-4399 or email info@feedinglaramievalley.org for more information.
Tourism Board to meet
The monthly Albany County Tourism Board meeting is set for 4 p.m. June 18 in the Tourism Board offices, 210 Custer St. The public is welcome. Questions can be directed to staff at 745-4195.
Wild turkey group plans information meeting
The National Wild Turkey Federation is hosting an information night from 6-8:30 p.m. today at the Library Sports Grille and Brewery, 201 Custer St. The meeting is intended to inform the public about what the federation is doing around Wyoming and the rest of the country, as well as ways that people can get involved. The National Wild Turkey Federation is dedicated to conserving wild turkey and preserving the country’s hunting heritage. Find the group on Facebook for more information.
Free event to feature retirement resources
A retirement readiness seminar is scheduled for noon today in the Spruce Conference Room at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, 255 N. 30th St. The event is free to the public.
Josh Weller, from the Social Security Administration, will be sharing information on Social Security and Medicare benefits for those preparing for retirement, according to a news release.
During the live webinar, Josh will be sharing information about how to become eligible for SSA retirement benefits, how retirement benefits are calculated, filing strategies to draw retirement benefits, how work can affect benefits, the eligibility factors for a spousal, survivor and child benefits, eligibility to Social Security Disability, Medicare enrollment and an overview of www.socialsecurity.gov and the online services available to the public.
Author Julianne Couch to visit Centennial
A free public program featuring author Julianne Couch is slated for 5:30-6:30 p.m. today at the Centennial branch of the Albany County Public Library.
The program will include a book discussion, reading, signing and sale, according to a news release. Couch will discuss and read from her new novel, “Along the Sylvan Trail,” about a loose collection of friends in locations from Iowa to Wyoming. Author of “The Small Town Midwest” and “Jukeboxes & Jackalopes,” a photo companion to Wyoming bars, Couch poignantly portrays the trials, longings, and triumphs of small-town living, the release states.
This program is part of the summer presentations at the library. Light refreshments will be available at 5 p.m.
Contact Celeste Colgan at celestecolgan@gmail.com or 742-2968 for more information.
Essay contest to honor Laramie’s anniversary
To celebrate Laramie’s Sesquicentennial, local youth 12 or younger are invited to reflect on Laramie’s past while looking ahead at the next 150 years. In an essay, they can tell a story of what they think Laramie will look like in the next 150 years.
Stories can reflect their vision of Laramie’s progress in the future and what they hope the community will look like, according to a news release. Entries should be submitted by June 23 to the Laramie Boomerang, 320 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY, 82070, or via email to news@laramieboomerang.com.
A committee will select the top 10 essays, which will be published in the Laramie Boomerang during Laramie Jubilee Days. The top essayist will receive a trip on a steam engine from Cheyenne to Denver for themselves and a parent or guardian during Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Residential Wildfire Mitigation Clinic slated for Saturday
A clinic to discuss residential wildfire mitigation is set for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Big Laramie Valley Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 4, 3987 Wyoming Highway 230 (“Mountain Home Fire Station” near Wyocolo and Mountain Home).
Topics will include forest health, building defensible space and fuel breaks around a property and financial and technical assistance programs, according to a news release. Snacks, lunch and refreshments will be provided. This workshop will be divided into presentations, followed by a short tour of the surrounding forest with examples of fire mitigation work.
Space is limited. RSVP by Thursday by calling the UW Albany County Extension office at 721-2571.
This clinic is sponsored by Wyoming State Forestry, UW Extension and Laramie Rivers Conservation District.
Wyoming Promise to host meeting Thursday
The Albany County chapter of Wyoming Promise is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St.
Wyoming Promise is a statewide, non-partisan movement to get big money out of politics and bring back free and fair elections, according to a news release. The Supreme Court’s 2010 decision Citizens United vs. Federal Election Commission gave free speech rights to corporations, opening the floodgates for unlimited campaign funding to influence elections. Wyoming Promise’s goal is to place an initiative on the state’s 2020 ballot to call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which would roll back Citizens United and bring voting power back to the people.
Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 for more information.
Whiskey enthusiasts to meet Thursday
The Women Who Whiskey Laramie chapter is planning a meeting for 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the 7220 Lounge at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. The group is free for women 21 and older to meet other women who share a passion for whiskey.
The group meets from 6-8 p.m. the first Thursday of each month in the 7220 Lounge. Contact Lynn Montoya at 721-9000 or lynnmontoy16@gmail.com for more information.
Helios Trio to perform
Helio Trio is set to perform during the Wyoming Music Teachers Association 2018 Conference at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. John Fadial is on violin, Beth Vanderborgh is on cello and Chi-Chen Wu is on piano. Tickets are $10 for the public, $5 for University of Wyoming students and are available at the door.
The dynamic Helios Piano Trio is comprised of artist faculty from the University of Wyoming. Their rich and diverse backgrounds as international performers and recording artists combine to produce probing, and passionate interpretations of the great repertoire for violin, cello and piano, according to a new release. From their first collaboration, they recognized that indescribable “spark” and have never looked back.
