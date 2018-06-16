How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Francis Chester to speak at Cowgirl Yarn
Nationally known shepherd and fiber farmer Francis Chester, of Cestari Sheep & Wool, is set to visit Cowgirl Yarn to give a talk about his farming practices and talk about his yarn and fiber business, according to a news release. His event is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 119 Ivinson Ave.
Email howdy@cowgirlyarn.com or call 755-9276 for more information.
CattleWomen planning 1st summer cookout
Members of the Albany County CattleWomen are planning their first cookout of the season for Thursday. A caravan will leave the parking lot of the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road, at 5:30 p.m. and go to Browns Creek Angus Ranch. A sirloin steak dinner will be served and live music will be played. Dinner is $15 per person. The public is invited.
Contact Leslie at 760-2118 or lmiech@farmersagent.com for more information.
Laramie PrideFest grows in 2nd year
The second annual Laramie PrideFest is slated for its return June 28-July 1. Based on the outpouring of community support from 2017, organizers expanded the series of events across four days and created an even bigger celebration for this year, according to a news release.
Highlights of this year’s PrideFest include Drag Story Hour at the Albany County Public Library, Pride Open Mic Night, two Pride Drag Shows featuring the Laramie Dragonettes, the Stilettos and Laramie Burlesque, Laramie’s first Pride March, Pride in the Park and a Matthew Shepard Candlelight Vigil.
All events are open to the public, but Laramie PrideFest asks non-LGBTQ folk to remember Pride is a time for the LGBTQ community to come together in a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment to openly celebrate their existence while also honoring their history. Attendees should show their support for the LGBTQ community by respecting this.
Laramie PrideFest extends special thanks to Wyoming Equality, the Matthew Shepard Foundation, the Shepard Symposium on Social Justice, University of Wyoming Spectrum, the Laramie Dragonettes, the Stilettos, Wyoming Art Party and the Albany County Public Library for sponsoring and co-hosting these events, the release states.
A full list of events can be found on the Laramie PrideFest Facebook page. Find Laramie PrideFest on Facebook or Instagram or contact Robert West at westrob3@gmail.com or 307-220-1894 for more information.
Snowy Range Summer Theatre to begin with musical
The Snowy Range Summer Theatre 2018 season is set to kick off its 65th consecutive season, according to a news release.
Three shows, “The Marvelous Wondrettes,” “Baby with the Bath Water” and “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” are scheduled for five performances each.
“The Marvelous Wondrettes” will conclude at 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. This musical is written and created by Roger Bean, with musical arrangements by Brian William Baker, orchestrations by Michael Borth, vocal arrangements by Roger Bean and Brian William Baker, directed by Leigh Selting, musical direction by Seán Stone and choreography by Blair Bybee. An off-Broadway hit, the show takes the audience to the 1958 Springfield High School prom to learn about Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. Act II follows the girls at their 10-year reunion.
“Baby with the Bath Water” is set for 7:30 p.m. June 26-30 in the Thrust Theatre. The comedy is by Christopher Durang and directed by Patrick Konesko. In this show, Helen and John Dingleberry are woefully unprepared for parenthood. Rearing their child in a wildly unorthodox way, this naive young couple creates a lifetime of cosmic and comic confusions in this razor-sharp satire lampooning the pitfalls of parenthood.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 10-14 in the Thrust Theatre. The musical comedy is written by Joe DiPietro (book and lyrics), with music by Jimmy Roberts and direction, music direction and choreography by Seán Stone. A nominee for the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, this show celebrates love in all its glory — from dating and waiting to love and marriage and on through the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set.
Tickets are $10 for the general public and $7 for University of Wyoming students, senior citizens and children older than 5. There is a 50-cent handling fee per ticket, and group sales of 10 or more tickets are always 10 percent off, the release states.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Cat adoption event set for today
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host a “Caturday” adoption event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today at 1104 S. Second St. There will be kittens available for adoption for a $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release. Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Centennial Valley Fire Department to host fundraiser
The Centennial Valley Fire Department is set to host an annual open house and fundraiser from noon-3 p.m. today in Centennial. The event will include a free lunch with pig roast, engine rides, helicopter rides, a silent auction and raffles, according to a news release. Donations will be accepted.
‘The Great American Read’ premiere screening planned for today
The Albany County Public Library will receive a grant from the American Library Association and PBS to host programs around “The Great American Read,” according to a news release.
More than 220 public libraries applied for the $2,000 grants, which will support public programs around the series. Albany County Public Library was selected as one of 50 libraries nationwide to participate in the Great American Read.
Through a national survey, 100 novels were selected by Americans with the purpose of investigating how and why writers create their fictional works, how readers are affected by these stories and what these 100 books have to say about the diverse nation and shared human experience. The eight-part television series will feature entertaining and informative documentary segments featuring appearances by celebrities, athletes, experts, authors and everyday Americans advocating for their favorite book, culminating with a finale that reveals America’s best-loved novel as chosen by the American public, the release states.
The library’s programming for “The Great American Read” will kick off at 7 p.m. today at the library, 310 S. Eighth St., with a screening of the season premiere of “Great American Read.” The names of the top 100 books will be announced and voting will begin. Refreshments will be served. Events and community book clubs will continue through October. Go to www.facebook.com/pg/acpls/events for more information.
VFW to host Father’s Day breakfast
The VFW is hosting a Father’s Day breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Sunday at Laramie VFW Post 2221, 2142 Garfield St. Dads can eat for free. All others eat for $8 a plate.
Walk with a Doc set for Sunday
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to continue hosting Walk with a Doc at 2:30 p.m. every first and third Sunday of the month at Washington Park, near the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell.
A speaker discussing the benefits of fiber is set for Sunday.
Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. Ivinson will provide healthy snacks and participants should just bring walking shoes and a friend, if they would like.
The event is sponsored by Exercise is Medicine (UW Registered Student organization) and Ivinson Medical Group.
