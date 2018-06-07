How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Laramie Elks Scramble set for Sunday
The Laramie Elks invites members and guests to participate in a four-person golf scramble Sunday at Jacoby Golf Course. Shotgun starts at 8 a.m. Admission is $55 for Jacoby members (includes entry fee and cart) and $95 for non-members. Calcutta and steaks are $12 per person at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. a portion of the fees go to charity, the release states. Attendees need to sign up by Friday evening. Call the Lodge at 742-2024 for more information.
Flag Day event scheduled
The American Legion is hosting its annual Flag Day ceremony at 7 p.m. June 14 at Post 14, 417 Ivinson Ave. This ceremony shows the proper disposal of unserviceable flags, according to a news release. The public is welcome to attend.
Local 5k to help victims of sex trafficking
The Cupcake Chase 5k is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 16. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and the run/walk starts at 9:30 a.m. from the bandshell in Washington Park. Registration is $25, with all proceeds going to help rescued victims of sex trafficking in Cambodia, according to a news release. All participants will receive a T-shirt and gourmet cupcake from the Sugar Mouse Cupcake House.
Fundraiser to benefit local cancer patients
The 47th annual Big Laramie Valley Cancer Benefit Supper and Auction is slated for 6 p.m. June 16 at Harmony School, 19 miles west of Laramie on Wyoming Highway 230. The event is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 11 and younger and includes a light meal.
There will be a short welcoming ceremony at 7 p.m., followed by the auction at 7:15 p.m. This is an informal and fun event, according to a news release.
Donations of items for the auction are welcome and typically vary from homemade baked goods to gift certificates and items donated by Laramie businesses. Donations can be dropped off at Century 21 Real Estate, 2900 Grand Ave., or brought to the event.
All proceeds benefit local cancer patients through Gifts for Living, the release states. Call 307-343-0089 or 745-5958 for more information.
Meeting to feature mosquito control
Members of the public are invited to attend the annual Mosquito Control Along the Big Laramie River meeting at 7 p.m. June 20 at Harmony School to find out if their properties are included in the spray program scheduled for early July.
The private mosquito control program is only partially covered by local tax dollars and must depend on the voluntary financial support of all residents and landowners within the spray area, according to a news release.
The business meeting will include a detailed financial report as well as educational information on West Nile and Zika viruses and protection from their respective vector carriers, the release states.
Call John Wetstein at 742-8734 or Dave Whitman at 760-3501 for more information.
The Gala of The Royal Horses slated for June 21
Following in the family footsteps of seven generations, René Gasser has recreated a show, only previously seen at the famous riding schools in Vienna and Spain. The Royal Horses of Europe are some of the most celebrated in history, favored for centuries by royalty, equestrian riders and this performance celebrates the tradition, athleticism and grace of these revered creatures.
A local show is planned for 7 p.m. June 21 at the Albany County Fairgrounds Grandstand Arena, 3510 S. Third St.
There are a limited number of VIP seats, which include a post-show meet and greet, for $50 per adult and $25 per child 4-12 years old. No discounts apply to VIP seats.
General tickets are $40 per adult, $30 per senior citizen 60 or older and $15 per child 4-12 years old.
Tickets are available at www.monumentaltix.com or by calling 800-626-8497. Tickets will also be available at the door one hour prior to the event. Additional facility fees, service charges and/or taxes could be included in or added to ticket prices.
Call 352-208-2244 or go to www.galaoftheroyalhorses.com for more information.
UW Horse Show Series to continue July 22
The University of Wyoming Horse Show Series is slated to continue July 22 and Sept. 8 at the Martha Hansen Teaching Arena off Wyoming Highway 230. The shows start at 9 a.m., and Western classes will start no earlier than 10:30 a.m. There are four age divisions (Small Fry, 13 and younger, 14-18 and 19 and older), and classes include halter, showmanship, hunter under saddles, hunt seat equitation, Western pleasure, Western horsemanship and ranch riding. Additionally, a jackpot ranch trail class is planned for Sept. 8 only.
Classes are $5 each or $30 per day, and pattern packets are $5 each. All proceeds help support the UW Horse Judging Team, the release states.
Contact Lacey Lindsay at 760-3519 or Jenny at jingwers@uwyo.edu for more information.
LCBA event planned for today
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following event scheduled:
— HAMPTON INN RIBBON CUTTING & BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. today at 3715 Grand Ave. Go to www.facebook.com/events/199766857486020/ to RSVP or for more information.
Residential Wildfire Mitigation Clinic slated for Saturday
A clinic to discuss residential wildfire mitigation is set for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Big Laramie Valley Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 4, 3987 Wyoming Highway 230 (“Mountain Home Fire Station” near Wyocolo and Mountain Home).Topics will include forest health, building defensible space and fuel breaks around a property and financial and technical assistance programs, according to a news release. Snacks, lunch and refreshments will be provided. This workshop will be divided into presentations, followed by a short tour of the surrounding forest with examples of fire mitigation work.
Space is limited. RSVP by today by calling the UW Albany County Extension office at 721-2571.
This clinic is sponsored by Wyoming State Forestry, UW Extension and Laramie Rivers Conservation District.
Wyoming Promise to host meeting today
The Albany County chapter of Wyoming Promise is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St.
Wyoming Promise is a statewide, non-partisan movement to get big money out of politics and bring back free and fair elections, according to a news release. The Supreme Court’s 2010 decision Citizens United vs. Federal Election Commission gave free speech rights to corporations, opening the floodgates for unlimited campaign funding to influence elections. Wyoming Promise’s goal is to place an initiative on the state’s 2020 ballot to call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which would roll back Citizens United and bring voting power back to the people.
Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 for more information.
Whiskey enthusiasts to meet today
The Women Who Whiskey Laramie chapter is planning a meeting for 6-8 p.m. today in the 7220 Lounge at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. The group is free for women 21 and older to meet other women who share a passion for whiskey.
The group meets from 6-8 p.m. the first Thursday of each month in the 7220 Lounge. Contact Lynn Montoya at 721-9000 or lynnmontoy16@gmail.com for more information.
Helios Trio to perform
Helio Trio is set to perform during the Wyoming Music Teachers Association 2018 Conference at 7:30 p.m. today at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. John Fadial is on violin, Beth Vanderborgh is on cello and Chi-Chen Wu is on piano. Tickets are $10 for the public, $5 for University of Wyoming students and are available at the door.
The dynamic Helios Piano Trio is comprised of artist faculty from the University of Wyoming. Their rich and diverse backgrounds as international performers and recording artists combine to produce probing, and passionate interpretations of the great repertoire for violin, cello and piano, according to a new release. From their first collaboration, they recognized that indescribable “spark” and have never looked back.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Friday, as well as June 28, Aug. 3, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. June 15 and Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie Monuments Tour by Bike at 5:30 p.m. June 22 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Dedication of Laramie Pridefest Mural at 5:30 p.m. June 28 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. July 6 and Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— Laramie (Former) Brothels Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 20 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie and Albany County History Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 27 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.