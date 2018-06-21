How to submit to Local Briefs
Free film to screen at Laramie’s Basecamp
Laramie’s Basecamp and the Sierra Club Wyoming Chapter plan to host a free screening and discussion of the 2018 documentary film “Reinventing Power” at 7 p.m. June 29 at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St. The film screening is free to the public.
“Reinventing Power” showcases inspiring success stories from across America about communities and people who are achieving our clean energy future, demonstrating how clean renewable energy is moving us beyond coal and other dirty fuels and showing firsthand how real people throughout America are benefiting, according to a news release. People in these communities are working together to rebuild what’s broken and discover what’s possible.
Supporting a clean energy future means building a better, more prosperous future for everyone — across the country and here in Wyoming, the release states.
A guided discussion will follow the film, and light refreshments will be served.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan recently placed blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every, the release states.
Open house BBQ set for today
A free open house is set from 3-5 p.m. today at Quadra Dangle Dance Hall, 3905 Grays Gable Road. A BBQ is planned from 5-6:30 p.m. Call 399-5135 to RSVP for the BBQ.
The Gala of The Royal Horses slated for today
Following in the family footsteps of seven generations, René Gasser has recreated a show, only previously seen at the famous riding schools in Vienna and Spain. The Royal Horses of Europe are some of the most celebrated in history, favored for centuries by royalty, equestrian riders and this performance celebrates the tradition, athleticism and grace of these revered creatures.
A local show is planned for 7 p.m. today at the Albany County Fairgrounds Grandstand Arena, 3510 S. Third St.
There are a limited number of VIP seats, which include a post-show meet and greet, for $50 per adult and $25 per child 4-12 years old. No discounts apply to VIP seats.
General tickets are $40 per adult, $30 per senior citizen 60 or older and $15 per child 4-12 years old.
Tickets are available at www.monumentaltix.com or by calling 800-626-8497. Tickets will also be available at the door one hour prior to the event. Additional facility fees, service charges and/or taxes could be included in or added to ticket prices.
Call 352-208-2244 or go to www.galaoftheroyalhorses.com for more information.
Summer Solstice Celebration set for today
The public is invited to attend the University of Wyoming Art Museum’s annual summer solstice celebration from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. today at the Art Museum. The celebration will include appetizers and live music.
Visitors are encouraged to arrive before noon to witness a unique architectural feature in which a single beam of sunlight shines through a solar tube in the ceiling of the Rotunda Gallery and illuminates the 1923 Peace dollar set into the center of the gallery’s floor, according to a news release. This free event occurs yearly at noon on the summer solstice. Visitors are invited to celebrate the longest day of the year and the official beginning of summer.
Members of the Laramie Astronomical Society and Space Observers, with community astronomer Ray Martin, will have telescopes set up on the terrace for visitors to safely view the surface of the sun until 1:30 p.m. The UW Art Museum will have free make-and-take art activities, including light-sensitive fabric and reflective sculptures, inspired by “The Butterfly Series: From the Collection of Jordan W. Finkelstein MD, MSc,” located in both the Shelton Studio and the Museum Studio.
Activities will end at 2:30 p.m.
Contact Curator of Education and Statewide Engagement Katie Christensen at katie.christensen@uwyo.edu or 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more information.
CattleWomen planning 1st summer cookout
Members of the Albany County CattleWomen are planning their first cookout of the season for today. A caravan will leave the parking lot of the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road, at 5:30 p.m. and go to Browns Creek Angus Ranch. A sirloin steak dinner will be served and live music will be played. Dinner is $15 per person. The public is invited.
Contact Leslie at 760-2118 or lmiech@farmersagent.com for more information.
Movie series to feature ‘Coco’
Wyoming athletics is set to host The Cowboy Summer Movie Series with the movie “Coco” at 8 p.m. Friday at War Memorial Stadium’s Southeast Gate 3. The gate opens at 7:30 p.m.
The public can bring blankets and pillows but no outside food, drink or chairs should be brought in, according to a news release. There will be free popcorn and water, along with prizes.
The event is presented by UniWyo Federal Credit Union.
UW hosting Wyoming Summer Flute Intensive Faculty Recital
Dr. Nicole Riner, flute professor at University of Wyoming, is set to be joined by assisting faculty and UW students Lilian Schmidt and Blair Mothersbaugh in performing works by Copland, Hindemith, Poulenc and Andre to kick off the beginning of Wyoming Summer Flute Intensive, according to a news release. A performance is slated for 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday in the Buchanan Center for Performing Arts.
The event is general seating, and admission is free to the public.
Contact Riner at nriner@uwyo.edu or 766-2512 or go to www.uwyo.edu/faoutreach/summer-flute-intensive for more information.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. June 28, as well as Aug. 3, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie Monuments Tour by Bike at 5:30 p.m. Friday (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Dedication of Laramie PrideFest Mural at 5:30 p.m. June 28 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. July 6 and Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— Laramie (Former) Brothels Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 20 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie and Albany County History Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 27 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Fort Collins author to speak at Basecamp
Fort Collins, Colorado, author Chris Kalman is set to present from 7-8 p.m. Friday at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St.
Kalman is author of “As Above, So Below. A Climbing Story.”
The book is a short fictional story about a tragic mountain climbing accident, according to a news release. Set in Argentine Patagonia, much of the drama of the story actually takes place within the mind of the story’s protagonist. Finding himself alone on the mountain with no ropes or equipment to safely descend, the emotionally distraught climber is forced to face his inner demons by continuing upward in hopes of finding help on the summit to get safely back down. Along the way, he toes the inevitable line between not just life and death, but the temptation of the void itself in the aftermath of the horrific tragedy.
The event is free to the public, and refreshments will be served. Attendees can enter a drawing for a $35 gift card to Basecamp.
Call Basecamp at 307-703-0172 for more information.
