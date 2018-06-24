How to submit to Local Briefs
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan recently placed blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Mega Sports Camp VBS to begin Monday
New Life Church is planning its free Mega Sports Camp-themed vacation Bible school for children ages 4-12 from 5:30-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday at 4835 Fort Sanders Road.
This is an exciting program where children will learn sports skills and technique as well as character and Bible values, according to a news release. There is no cost for this event but space is limited to 50 children, so early registration is encouraged.
Contact New Life Church at info@newlifelaramie.org or 460-3351 or go to www.newlifelaramie.org/events/mega-sports-camp-vbs to register or for more information.
Paving projects to begin next week
Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be paving two roads in Laramie beginning Monday, according to a news release.
The first section to be paved is Third Street (U.S. highways 30 and 287) from Curtis Street to Beaufort Street. Work will begin Monday, weather permitting.
Once Third Street is complete, workers will be paving the Curtis Street bridge over Interstate 80. Only one lane of travel will be open at a time during paving, and flaggers will allow traffic from each direction to take turns through the work zone, the release states.
Drivers should use caution in work zones and be prepared for possible delays, especially during the Curtis Street paving.
Road work on Wyoming Highway 130 to begin within city limits
Crews with Simon Contractors will begin work Monday to mill a section of Wyoming Highway 130 within Laramie city limits.
The work area will be from the Highway 130/230 junction in West Laramie moving west from that point, according to a news release.
Drivers should expect construction activity and traffic control, and access to Highway 130 from Jefferson Street and Wyoming Avenue will be prohibited while work takes place.
Paving on the section will begin later.
The work is part of a project to resurface a 10-mile section of Highway 130 in Albany County, the release states.
Work on the entire project is taking place during daylight hours on weekdays and some Saturdays. A pilot car is guiding traffic through other sections of the project.
Drivers should expect delays during working hours and should plan accordingly. Laramie Regional Airport passengers should also keep the project in mind when traveling to the airport, the release states.
The $2.5 million job is expected to be complete in mid-August. In addition to the resurfacing work, ADA upgrades will be made to sidewalks within city limits.
Correction
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Laramie Mountain Bike Series
The second race of the Laramie Mountain Bike Series is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Happy Jack Trailhead on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Registration is $15 per race. Children race for free. The race includes divisions for children, juniors and beginner, intermediate, advanced and open adults. Courses will be new for each race. Go to www.laramieracing.com for more information.
Snowy Range Summer Theatre continues
The Snowy Range Summer Theatre 2018 season is set to continue its 65th consecutive season, according to a news release.
Two remaining shows, “Baby with the Bath Water” and “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” are scheduled for five performances each.
“Baby with the Bath Water” is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday in the Thrust Theatre. The comedy is by Christopher Durang and directed by Patrick Konesko. In this show, Helen and John Dingleberry are woefully unprepared for parenthood. Rearing their child in a wildly unorthodox way, this naive young couple creates a lifetime of cosmic and comic confusions in this razor-sharp satire lampooning the pitfalls of parenthood.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 10-14 in the Thrust Theatre. The musical comedy is written by Joe DiPietro (book and lyrics), with music by Jimmy Roberts and direction, music direction and choreography by Seán Stone. A nominee for the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, this show celebrates love in all its glory — from dating and waiting to love and marriage and on through the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set.
Tickets are $10 for the general public and $7 for University of Wyoming students, senior citizens and children older than 5. There is a 50-cent handling fee per ticket, and group sales of 10 or more tickets are always 10 percent off, the release states.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents is set to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jacobs Polidora, LLC Office, 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age.
The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide, according to a news release.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to our Facebook group at www.facebook.com/albanycountybereavedparents for more information.
Summer institute to host benefit 5k
Participants in the University of Wyoming High School Summer Institute are organizing the HSI 5k Color Run as part of a project to encourage random acts of kindness. The race is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at UW. Proceeds will benefit a charity to be chosen by the scholars. Registration is $10. Go to www.facebook.com/uwyohsi for more information.
Section of Snowy Range Road to close, detour to take effect
Traffic on Snowy Range Road (Wyoming highways 130 and 230) will be detoured onto Garfield and Cedar streets so crews can add the last layer of pavement to the new section of Snowy Range Road, according to a news release.
The detour will begin Wednesday and continue for up to 10 days.
Westbound traffic coming over the Clark Street bridge from downtown Laramie will be diverted to Cedar Street, then to Garfield Street to rejoin Snowy Range Road west of the Laramie River.
Eastbound traffic toward downtown Laramie will have the same detour in the opposite direction.
The work is part of the $23.5 million Snowy Range Road Bridge project. The project remains on schedule with a tentative completion and opening date in July, the release states.
Email WYDOT resident engineer Steve Cook at steve.cook@wyo.gov for more information.
Bikes, Brats & Beers event returns to Laramie this month
Blue Federal Credit Union, Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Altitude Chophouse & Brewery and the Laramie Main Street Alliance are hosting the second annual Bikes, Brats & Beers community event Thursday to help celebrate Bike Week and Laramie’s 150th anniversary.
The 2017 inaugural event drew in close to 300 bike riders and is expected to be successful again this year, according to a news release.
Thursday morning, Blue will also be hosting Bike to Work Day from 6:30-8:30 a.m. at the First Street Plaza and will feature a continental-style breakfast for cyclists and a chance to win $100. Bikes, Brats & Beers will be from 4:30-7 p.m. in a new location, the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot Park, First and Kearney streets. Parents can bring children earlier at 4 p.m. for free ice cream provided by IMH. Cyclists are encouraged to ride their bike home from work, stop at the park, enjoy a free beer and, of course, a free bratwurst dinner served by IMH staff.
Altitude will be featuring its Pedal House Pilsner available in honor of the event.
Attendees will receive one free ticket at the evening event, which will get them a beer and bratwurst, the release states. Blue wants to remind community members to ride safely and obey bike traffic laws
Attendees must be 21 or older to consume alcohol at the event.
Go to www.bluefcu.com/bike for more information.
Wyoming Promise meeting set for Thursday
The Albany County chapter of Wyoming Promise plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St.
Wyoming Promise is a statewide, non-partisan movement to get big money out of politics and bring back free and fair elections, according to a news release. The Supreme Court’s 2010 decision Citizens United vs Federal Election Commission gave free speech rights to corporations, opening the floodgates for unlimited campaign funding to influence elections. Wyoming Promises goal is to place an initiative on the state’s 2020 ballot to call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution which would roll back Citizens United and bring voting power back to the people.
Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 or Sandra Voelker at 907-229-1172 for more information.
IMH to host ice cream social
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to host an ice cream social and introduce IMH’s Pediatric and Family Care and Women’s Health Clinic providers.
The social is from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, First and Kearney streets.
Go to www.ivinsonhospital.org for more information.
Laramie PrideFest grows in 2nd year
The second annual Laramie PrideFest is slated for its return June 28-July 1. Based on the outpouring of community support from 2017, organizers expanded the series of events across four days and created an even bigger celebration for this year, according to a news release.
Highlights of this year’s PrideFest include Drag Story Hour at the Albany County Public Library, Pride Open Mic Night, two Pride Drag Shows featuring the Laramie Dragonettes, the Stilettos and Laramie Burlesque, Laramie’s first Pride March, Pride in the Park and a Matthew Shepard Candlelight Vigil.
All events are open to the public, but Laramie PrideFest asks non-LGBTQ folk to remember Pride is a time for the LGBTQ community to come together in a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment to openly celebrate their existence while also honoring their history. Attendees should show their support for the LGBTQ community by respecting this.
Laramie PrideFest extends special thanks to Wyoming Equality, the Matthew Shepard Foundation, the Shepard Symposium on Social Justice, University of Wyoming Spectrum, the Laramie Dragonettes, the Stilettos, Wyoming Art Party and the Albany County Public Library for sponsoring and co-hosting these events, the release states.
A full list of events can be found on the Laramie PrideFest Facebook page. Find Laramie PrideFest on Facebook or Instagram or contact Robert West at westrob3@gmail.com or 307-220-1894 for more information.
Free film to screen at Laramie’s Basecamp
Laramie’s Basecamp and the Sierra Club Wyoming Chapter plan to host a free screening and discussion of the 2018 documentary film “Reinventing Power” at 7 p.m. Friday at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St. The film screening is free to the public.
“Reinventing Power” showcases inspiring success stories from across America about communities and people who are achieving our clean energy future, demonstrating how clean renewable energy is moving us beyond coal and other dirty fuels and showing firsthand how real people throughout America are benefiting, according to a news release. People in these communities are working together to rebuild what’s broken and discover what’s possible.
Supporting a clean energy future means building a better, more prosperous future for everyone — across the country and here in Wyoming, the release states.
A guided discussion will follow the film, and light refreshments will be served.
Dollar-A-Month Club to host lunch event
The Dollar-A-Month Club is set to sponsor a Lunch with the Guys event from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The public is welcome to invite fathers, sons and male friends and will be treated to a free lunch and homemade treats. Call Dicksie May at 760-1753 for more information.
Annual duck race coming up
The 14th annual Big Laramie Duck Race takes to the water with up to 2,500 rubber ducks Saturday at Optimist Park.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with a free pancake breakfast, live music and a community social hour. Ducks will be in the water at 10 a.m., and winners will be announced after the last duck has crossed the finish line.
Tickets can be purchased from any rotarian for $10 per duck or $25 for three. With more than 30 prizes available, the top three prizes are $2,500 provided by Premier Bone & Joint, $1,000 from Toyota of Laramie and $500 from Quality Inn & Suites University. The race is conducted by the Laramie Rotary Club and supports the club’s local initiatives, including programs for the Cathedral Home for Children and support for the Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline, according to a news release. Call Rotarian Becky Maddox at 760-6379 for tickets or more information.
Photography lessons offered to veterans, families
Veterans and their families are invited to take an outdoor photography class at 6 p.m. Saturday at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St. All participants need are their cellphones to learn from a professional photographer about capturing nature’s beauty, according to a news release. The program is free.
Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com or 650-290-2068 for more information.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— “Wild West Social Justice” by Adrienne Vetter mural dedication at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the alley between Second and Third streets and Grand and Ivinson avenues.
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. July 6 and Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— Laramie (Former) Brothels Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 20 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie and Albany County History Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 27 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Albany County Cattlewomen Ranch Tour coming up
The Albany County CattleWomen Ranch tour will be July 21 and visit ranches in the Sand Creek area, according to a news release.
Parking is extremely limited, therefore participants are strongly urged to reserve space on one of two buses available at a cost of $15/person. Call Bonnie at the Eppson Center for Seniors at 745-5116 or Sandra Eike at 760-5590 by July 10 for bus reservations. Those in private vehicles should expect to walk some distance to tour the ranch buildings.
The tour is free to the public, with a beef luncheon available for $6.
Attendees should meet at 8 a.m. at the south end of the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site for light refreshments and tour instructions. Departure is scheduled for 9 a.m.
Wyoming Statehood Celebration set for July 10
The Wyoming Statehood Celebration is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 10 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Free hot dogs will be available to the first 800 people, according to a news release. There are set to be children’s activities, stagecoach rides, entertainment and more. Contact Deborah Amend at deborah.amend@wyo.gov or 745-3733 or go to www.wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
UW’s ‘What in the World?’ summer program scheduled in Centennial
University of Wyoming students and faculty members are set to give three presentations during the sixth annual “What in the World?” summer program at the Albany County Public Library branch at 25 Second St. in Centennial. All discussions are free to the public.
A faculty discussion is planned for July 11, and a guest lecture Aug. 15. All sessions are at 5:30 p.m. The program, moderated by Jean Garrison, UW Center for Global Studies director, highlights the work that recent UW graduates completed for their international research projects and the innovative research of UW-affiliated faculty.
Contact Garrison at 766-6119 or email garrison@uwyo.edu or got to www.uwyo.edu/globalcenter for more information.
Class of ’78 reunion coming up
The Laramie High School Class of 1978 is planning a two-day reunion event for July 13-14, according to a news release.
The schedule is as follows:
— A Friday night mixer is from 7-10 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 126 Lyons St. The event will include food and music.
— Friday Night Bowling is at 9 p.m. at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St. The bowling alley is offering free bowling to reunion attendees.
— Attendees can ride on a Laramie Jubilee Days Parade float. Participants meet at 7 a.m. at LaBonte Park, and the parade starts at 9:30 a.m.
— A class photo is planned for 11 a.m. after the parade at the LaBonte Skate Park. Pictures will be delivered Saturday night at the Eagles.
— A tour of the new Laramie High School is at 2 p.m. at 1710 Boulder Drive.
— A golf tournament is at 1 p.m. if enough people are interested.
— A Saturday night event is planned for 7-10 p.m. at the Eagles Club and will include food from McAlister’s Deli and a DJ.
Go to www.comtekpc.com/class78 to register, to find a memory book, for hotel and Laramie information and for more details about the event.
Cathedral Home for Children to host golf fundraiser
Cathedral Home for Children is set to host its annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser on July 20 at Jacoby Golf Course. The shotgun start is 8 a.m. and check-in begins at 7 a.m. Lunch will be provided at 1 p.m. The fundraiser consists of an 18-hole scramble with hole games including longest drive, longest putt and closest to the pin with raffle and awards ceremony to follow. Sponsorship opportunities include Birdie Sponsor ($600), Hole Sponsor ($300) and Raffle Sponsors.
Go to www.cathedralhome.org to register a team or to become a sponsor. Call 721-1535 for more information.
UW Horse Show Series to continue July 22
The University of Wyoming Horse Show Series is slated to continue July 22 and Sept. 8 at the Martha Hansen Teaching Arena off Wyoming Highway 230. The shows start at 9 a.m., and Western classes will start no earlier than 10:30 a.m. There are four age divisions (Small Fry, 13 and younger, 14-18 and 19 and older), and classes include halter, showmanship, hunter under saddles, hunt seat equitation, Western pleasure, Western horsemanship and ranch riding. Additionally, a jackpot ranch trail class is planned for Sept. 8 only.
Classes are $5 each or $30 per day, and pattern packets are $5 each. All proceeds help support the UW Horse Judging Team, the release states.
Contact Lacey Lindsay at 760-3519 or Jenny at jingwers@uwyo.edu for more information.
