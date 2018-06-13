How to submit to Local Briefs
Big Laramie Valley Cancer Benefit cancelled
Because of the Badger Creek Fire, the Big Laramie Valley Cancer Benefit scheduled for Saturday is canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date, according to a news release. Harmony School is being used as an evacuation place for residents.
Call 307-343-0089 for more information.
Meeting rescheduled because of fire
The annual meeting for the Big Laramie Mosquito District scheduled for June 20 was postponed because of the Badger Creek Fire. The meeting location, Harmony School, is now command central for the fire.
Mosquito spraying for the Big Laramie is scheduled to start as scheduled July 5, weather permitting.
All landowners and homeowners located in the area bounded on the east by C&S Tractor on Wyoming Highway 230 on the north by the Big Hollow to Lake Hattie on the west to Woods Landing and the Laramie River drainage south of Wyoming Highway 230 to Sand Creek are considered in the spray area.
This is a community-driven program financially dependent on those living within the spray area.
Checks can be mail to John Wetstein, Treasurer, 2027 Wyoming Highway 230, Laramie, WY 82070.
Call Wetstein at 742-8734 or Dave Whitman at 760-3501 for more information.
Wyoming Native Plant Walk slated for Friday
The public is invited to learn about fascinating native plants of Wyoming, according to a news release. The Wyoming Native Plant Walk is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday.
Attendees will get a chance to identify a wide variety of plants in the Laramie Mountain range, the release states. Walkers need to bring their own food, water and clothing for being outside and take Wyoming Highway 210 from Interstate 80 to get to the meeting location. The walk will take place on Forest Service Road 703 across from the Tie City parking lot.
The event is possible because of a collaboration between Barnyards & Backyards, the Laramie Rivers Conservation District, the United States Forest Service, Rocky Mountain Herbarium, the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute and the UW Extension.
Call the Extension Office at 721-2571 or go to www.pilothillplantwalklaramie.eventbrite.com to RSVP or for more information.
Summer Solstice Celebration set for June 21
The public is invited to attend the University of Wyoming Art Museum’s annual summer solstice celebration from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. June 21 at the Art Museum. The celebration will include appetizers and live music.
Visitors are encouraged to arrive before noon to witness a unique architectural feature in which a single beam of sunlight shines through a solar tube in the ceiling of the Rotunda Gallery and illuminates the 1923 Peace dollar set into the center of the gallery’s floor, according to a news release. This free event occurs yearly at noon on the summer solstice. Visitors are invited to celebrate the longest day of the year and the official beginning of summer.
Members of the Laramie Astronomical Society and Space Observers, with community astronomer Ray Martin, will have telescopes set up on the terrace for visitors to safely view the surface of the sun until 1:30 p.m. The UW Art Museum will have free make-and-take art activities, including light-sensitive fabric and reflective sculptures, inspired by “The Butterfly Series: From the Collection of Jordan W. Finkelstein MD, MSc,” located in both the Shelton Studio and the Museum Studio.
Activities will end at 2:30 p.m.
Contact Curator of Education and Statewide Engagement Katie Christensen at katie.christensen@uwyo.edu or 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more information.
UW hosting Wyoming Summer Flute Intensive Faculty Recital
Dr. Nicole Riner, flute professor at University of Wyoming, is set to be joined by assisting faculty and UW students Lilian Schmidt and Blair Mothersbaugh in performing works by Copland, Hindemith, Poulenc and Andre to kick off the beginning of Wyoming Summer Flute Intensive, according to a news release. A performance is slated for 7:30-8:30 p.m. June 22 in the Buchanan Center for Performing Arts.
The event is general seating, and admission is free to the public.
Contact Riner at nriner@uwyo.edu or 766-2512 or go to www.uwyo.edu/faoutreach/summer-flute-intensive for more information.
Amateur Radio Field Day demonstrates science, skill, service
Members of the University Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise June 23-24 at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot. Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of Amateur Radio, according to a news release. This event is open to the public.
For more than 100 years, amateur radio (sometimes called ham radio) has allowed people from all walks of life to experiment with electronics and communications techniques, as well as provide a free public service to their communities during a disaster, all without needing a cellphone or the internet, the release states. Field Day demonstrates ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent communications network. Over 35,000 people from thousands of locations participated in Field Day in 2017.
Field Day runs from June 23 through midday June 24. Set up begins Saturday morning with operating stations at noon, the official start of the event, with noon Sunday being the official close of the operating period, the release states. The goal is to contact as many other amateur radio operators as possible in 24 hours. Email John M. Harrison at johnmh@uwyo.edu or go to www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio for more information about Field Day.
Snowy Range Summer Theatre to begin with musical
The Snowy Range Summer Theatre 2018 season is set to kick off its 65th consecutive season, according to a news release.
Three shows, “The Marvelous Wondrettes,” “Baby with the Bath Water” and “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” are scheduled for five performances each.
“The Marvelous Wondrettes” will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. This musical is written and created by Roger Bean, with musical arrangements by Brian William Baker, orchestrations by Michael Borth, vocal arrangements by Roger Bean and Brian William Baker, directed by Leigh Selting, musical direction by Seán Stone and choreography by Blair Bybee. An off-Broadway hit, the show takes the audience to the 1958 Springfield High School prom to learn about Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. Act II follows the girls at their 10-year reunion.
“Baby with the Bath Water” is set for 7:30 p.m. June 26-30 in the Thrust Theatre. The comedy is by Christopher Durang and directed by Patrick Konesko. In this show, Helen and John Dingleberry are woefully unprepared for parenthood. Rearing their child in a wildly unorthodox way, this naive young couple creates a lifetime of cosmic and comic confusions in this razor-sharp satire lampooning the pitfalls of parenthood.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 10-14 in the Thrust Theatre. The musical comedy is written by Joe DiPietro (book and lyrics), with music by Jimmy Roberts and direction, music direction and choreography by Seán Stone. A nominee for the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, this show celebrates love in all its glory — from dating and waiting to love and marriage and on through the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set.
Tickets are $10 for the general public and $7 for University of Wyoming students, senior citizens and children older than 5. There is a 50-cent handling fee per ticket, and group sales of 10 or more tickets are always 10 percent off, the release states.
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
UW trustees plan teleconference meeting for today
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider a number of issues during a meeting at 8 a.m. today via teleconference, according to a news release.
Those wishing to attend the meeting can do so in the Old Main Boardroom. The meeting will begin with an executive session.
Agenda items include consideration of the university’s operating budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year, the process for setting tuition levels and a site clearing and demolition contract in preparation for the Science Initiative building project.
The complete agenda for the meeting is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/june_13_2018_meeting.html.
Laramie Plains Civic Center Joint Powers Board to host meeting
The Laramie Plains Civic Center Joint Powers Board will host a public hearing for the FY 2019 budget at 5 p.m. today in Room 208 in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The monthly board meeting is at 5:15 p.m.
Alzheimer’s Support Group set to meet today
The Laramie Area Alzheimer’s Support Group is set to meet at 1:30 p.m. today at the Eppson Center for Seniors in the Activities Office, 1560 N. Third St. The meeting is for people touched by Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders and convenes on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a place to come together to learn about helpful resources and to help others who are going where we have been. Come and learn how this disease impacts lives and pick up some good caregiving ideas from those who have been there. Call Patty Butler at 760-4527 for more information.
Essay contest to honor Laramie’s anniversary
To celebrate Laramie’s Sesquicentennial, local youth 12 or younger are invited to reflect on Laramie’s past while looking ahead at the next 150 years. In an essay, they can tell a story of what they think Laramie will look like in the next 150 years.
Stories can reflect their vision of Laramie’s progress in the future and what they hope the community will look like, according to a news release. Entries should be submitted by June 23 to the Laramie Boomerang, 320 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY, 82070, or via email to news@laramieboomerang.com.
A committee will select the top 10 essays, which will be published in the Laramie Boomerang during Laramie Jubilee Days. The top essayist will receive a trip on a steam engine from Cheyenne to Denver for themselves and a parent or guardian during Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Book group to discuss ‘Stories from Nature’s Great Connectors’
Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Stories from Nature’s Great Connectors” by David George Haskell.
Haskell takes readers to trees in cities, forests and areas on the front lines of environmental change. In each place he shows how human history, ecology and well-being are intimately intertwined with the lives of trees, according to a news release.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for July is “The Other Alcott” by Elise Hooper.
Flag Day event scheduled
The American Legion is hosting its annual Flag Day ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday at Post 14, 417 Ivinson Ave. This ceremony shows the proper disposal of unserviceable flags, according to a news release. The public is welcome to attend.
Corrections
