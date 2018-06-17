How to submit to Local Briefs
Candidate Hageman to speak Wednesday
The public is invited to join Gubernatorial candidate Harriet Hageman for a meet-and-greet event from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Women’s History House, 317 S. Second St. She will be addressing the attendees at about 6:45 p.m. about her vision for the state of Wyoming, according to a news release.
Call Rachel Rubino at 761-1203 or 742-5446 for more information.
VFW to host Father’s Day breakfast
The VFW is hosting a Father’s Day breakfast from 7-10 a.m. today at Laramie VFW Post 2221, 2142 Garfield St. Dads can eat for free. All others eat for $8 a plate.
Walk with a Doc set for today
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to continue hosting Walk with a Doc at 2:30 p.m. every first and third Sunday of the month at Washington Park, near the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell.
A speaker discussing the benefits of fiber is set for today.
Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. Ivinson will provide healthy snacks and participants should just bring walking shoes and a friend, if they would like.
The event is sponsored by Exercise is Medicine (UW Registered Student organization) and Ivinson Medical Group.
Public invited to donate fabric
The public is invited to donate a piece of fabric, clothing or scrap that tells their story of Laramie at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St., for a community quilt, according to a news release. Safety paper, pens and safety pins are provided to attach a story to the fabric donation. The Act & Action Project and WPR reporter Melodie Edwards of the “I Respectfully Disagree” series are setting off to create a community quilt telling the story of Laramie. The goal of the communal quilt is to initiate conversation and civic dialogue surrounding the issues facing the community.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary.
Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states.
Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Essay contest to honor Laramie’s anniversary
To celebrate Laramie’s Sesquicentennial, local youth 12 or younger are invited to reflect on Laramie’s past while looking ahead at the next 150 years. In an essay, they can tell a story of what they think Laramie will look like in the next 150 years.
Stories can reflect their vision of Laramie’s progress in the future and what they hope the community will look like, according to a news release. Entries should be submitted by Saturday to the Laramie Boomerang, 320 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY, 82070, or via email to news@laramieboomerang.com.
A committee will select the top 10 essays, which will be published in the Laramie Boomerang during Laramie Jubilee Days. The top essayist will receive a trip on a steam engine from Cheyenne to Denver for themselves and a parent or guardian during Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Tourism Board to meet
The monthly Albany County Tourism Board meeting is set for 4 p.m. Monday in the Tourism Board offices, 210 Custer St. The public is welcome. Questions can be directed to staff at 745-4195.
Clean Water Advocates annual meeting set for Tuesday
The Albany County Clean Water Advocates annual meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St. Elections will be hosted at this meeting.
All those interested in water protection in the Laramie and Albany County area are invited and encouraged to attend and become members, according to a news release.
Veterans assistance planned in Laramie
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout June.
Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare. Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available at the following location:
— 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available. Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Laramie Mountain Bike Series
The first race of the Laramie Mountain Bike Series is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Happy Jack Trailhead on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Registration is $15 per race.
Children race for free. The race includes divisions for children, juniors and beginner, intermediate, advanced and open adults. Courses will be new for each race. Go to www.laramieracing.com for more information.
Francis Chester to speak at Cowgirl Yarn
Nationally known shepherd and fiber farmer Francis Chester, of Cestari Sheep & Wool, is set to visit Cowgirl Yarn to give a talk about his farming practices and talk about his yarn and fiber business, according to a news release. His event is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 119 Ivinson Ave.
Email howdy@cowgirlyarn.com or call 755-9276 for more information.
The Gala of The Royal Horses slated for Thursday
Following in the family footsteps of seven generations, René Gasser has recreated a show, only previously seen at the famous riding schools in Vienna and Spain. The Royal Horses of Europe are some of the most celebrated in history, favored for centuries by royalty, equestrian riders and this performance celebrates the tradition, athleticism and grace of these revered creatures.
A local show is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Albany County Fairgrounds Grandstand Arena, 3510 S. Third St.
There are a limited number of VIP seats, which include a post-show meet and greet, for $50 per adult and $25 per child 4-12 years old. No discounts apply to VIP seats.
General tickets are $40 per adult, $30 per senior citizen 60 or older and $15 per child 4-12 years old.
Tickets are available at www.monumentaltix.com or by calling 800-626-8497. Tickets will also be available at the door one hour prior to the event. Additional facility fees, service charges and/or taxes could be included in or added to ticket prices.
Call 352-208-2244 or go to www.galaoftheroyalhorses.com for more information.
Summer Solstice Celebration set for Thursday
The public is invited to attend the University of Wyoming Art Museum’s annual summer solstice celebration from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Art Museum. The celebration will include appetizers and live music.
Visitors are encouraged to arrive before noon to witness a unique architectural feature in which a single beam of sunlight shines through a solar tube in the ceiling of the Rotunda Gallery and illuminates the 1923 Peace dollar set into the center of the gallery’s floor, according to a news release. This free event occurs yearly at noon on the summer solstice. Visitors are invited to celebrate the longest day of the year and the official beginning of summer.
Members of the Laramie Astronomical Society and Space Observers, with community astronomer Ray Martin, will have telescopes set up on the terrace for visitors to safely view the surface of the sun until 1:30 p.m. The UW Art Museum will have free make-and-take art activities, including light-sensitive fabric and reflective sculptures, inspired by “The Butterfly Series: From the Collection of Jordan W. Finkelstein MD, MSc,” located in both the Shelton Studio and the Museum Studio.
Activities will end at 2:30 p.m.
Contact Curator of Education and Statewide Engagement Katie Christensen at katie.christensen@uwyo.edu or 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more information.
Moose Day registration open
Registration is now open for Summer Moose Day, a citizen-science project sponsored by the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute.
Volunteers adopt routes that take them through likely moose habitat, which they will hike or drive Thursday morning looking for moose or signs of moose.
Results will be used to aid management of the local moose herd in the Snowy Range and Pole Mountain areas. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information and to register.
CattleWomen planning 1st summer cookout
Members of the Albany County CattleWomen are planning their first cookout of the season for Thursday. A caravan will leave the parking lot of the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road, at 5:30 p.m. and go to Browns Creek Angus Ranch. A sirloin steak dinner will be served and live music will be played. Dinner is $15 per person. The public is invited.
Contact Leslie at 760-2118 or lmiech@farmersagent.com for more information.
UW hosting Wyoming Summer Flute Intensive Faculty Recital
Dr. Nicole Riner, flute professor at University of Wyoming, is set to be joined by assisting faculty and UW students Lilian Schmidt and Blair Mothersbaugh in performing works by Copland, Hindemith, Poulenc and Andre to kick off the beginning of Wyoming Summer Flute Intensive, according to a news release. A performance is slated for 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday in the Buchanan Center for Performing Arts.
The event is general seating, and admission is free to the public.
Contact Riner at nriner@uwyo.edu or 766-2512 or go to www.uwyo.edu/faoutreach/summer-flute-intensive for more information.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. June 28, as well as Aug. 3, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie Monuments Tour by Bike at 5:30 p.m. Friday (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Dedication of Laramie PrideFest Mural at 5:30 p.m. June 28 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. July 6 and Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— Laramie (Former) Brothels Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 20 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie and Albany County History Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 27 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Touch-A-Truck event returning
The city of Laramie, in conjunction with Laramie GM Auto Center, Dirt-Tech Excavation, Pete Lien & Sons, Inc. and Mountain Cement and combined with all of its generous sponsors, recently announced the second annual Touch-A-Truck Event is planned for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
This event is geared around the concept of providing children of all ages an opportunity to experience their favorite trucks and vehicles up close, according to a news release. Free Touch-A-Truck shirts and truck-related books made possible by sponsors will be distributed throughout the day. Children will be able to visit and explore the vehicles on display, ask questions of the operators and collect Touch-A-Truck trading cards. Food will be available for purchase throughout the day.
An AirLife helicopter is also scheduled for display.
This event is free for all attending. Donations are encouraged, with all proceeds benefiting the Parks & Recreation Department Scholarship Fund.
Go to www.cityoflaramie.org or call 721-5269 for more information.
Amateur Radio Field Day demonstrates science, skill, service
Members of the University Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise June 23-24 at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot. Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of Amateur Radio, according to a news release. This event is open to the public.
For more than 100 years, amateur radio (sometimes called ham radio) has allowed people from all walks of life to experiment with electronics and communications techniques, as well as provide a free public service to their communities during a disaster, all without needing a cellphone or the internet, the release states. Field Day demonstrates ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent communications network. More than 35,000 people from thousands of locations participated in Field Day in 2017.
Field Day runs from Saturday through midday June 24. Set up begins Saturday morning with operating stations at noon, the official start of the event, with noon Sunday being the official close of the operating period, the release states. The goal is to contact as many other amateur radio operators as possible in 24 hours. Email John M. Harrison at johnmh@uwyo.edu or go to www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio for more information about Field Day.
Vets at the Nets slated for Saturday
Vets at the Nets is a tennis workshop and time to play tennis for veterans and veterans with disabilities, according to a news release. It is set for 9 a.m. Saturday at the University of Wyoming Tennis Center on Armory Road. This is an all-day event, with a barbecue and beverages as well. The community is encouraged to participate.
Contact Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com or 650-290-2068 or email cjenki18@uwyo.edu or call 766-2948 for more information.
Sanctioned disc golf tournament set for LaPrele Park
Laramie’s first sanctioned disc golf tournament, the JackalOpen presented by UniWyo Federal Credit Union, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday at LaPrele Park. The one-day event, sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association, features two rounds of 18 holes on the park’s new disc golf course, completed in the fall. The event includes divisions for professionals and amateurs, and registration includes a T-shirt and after-party. Go to www.discgolfscene.com for more information or to register.
Race to benefit track teams
The TRACC Booster 5k, a new race this year, is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday at Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church, 2552 N. 15th St. Proceeds will benefit the Laramie High School cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track teams. The first 50 finishers will receive medals, and there will be awards for the top male and female finishers.
Race-day registration opens at 7 a.m. Saturday. Contact Shanna Dahl at 760-4428 or jsdahl@vcn.com for more information.
Laramie PrideFest grows in 2nd year
The second annual Laramie PrideFest is slated for its return June 28-July 1. Based on the outpouring of community support from 2017, organizers expanded the series of events across four days and created an even bigger celebration for this year, according to a news release.
Highlights of this year’s PrideFest include Drag Story Hour at the Albany County Public Library, Pride Open Mic Night, two Pride Drag Shows featuring the Laramie Dragonettes, the Stilettos and Laramie Burlesque, Laramie’s first Pride March, Pride in the Park and a Matthew Shepard Candlelight Vigil.
All events are open to the public, but Laramie PrideFest asks non-LGBTQ folk to remember Pride is a time for the LGBTQ community to come together in a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment to openly celebrate their existence while also honoring their history. Attendees should show their support for the LGBTQ community by respecting this.
Laramie PrideFest extends special thanks to Wyoming Equality, the Matthew Shepard Foundation, the Shepard Symposium on Social Justice, University of Wyoming Spectrum, the Laramie Dragonettes, the Stilettos, Wyoming Art Party and the Albany County Public Library for sponsoring and co-hosting these events, the release states.
A full list of events can be found on the Laramie PrideFest Facebook page. Find Laramie PrideFest on Facebook or Instagram or contact Robert West at westrob3@gmail.com or 307-220-1894 for more information.
Dollar-A-Month Club to host lunch event
The Dollar-A-Month Club is set to sponsor a Lunch With The Guys event from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 30 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The public is welcome to invite fathers, sons and male friends and will be treated to a free lunch and homemade treats. Call Dicksie May at 760-1753 for more information.
Annual duck race coming up
The 14th annual Big Laramie Duck Race takes to the water with up to 2,500 rubber ducks June 30 at Optimist Park.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with a free pancake breakfast, live music and a community social hour. Ducks will be in the water at 10 a.m., and winners will be announced after the last duck has crossed the finish line.
Tickets can be purchased from any rotarian for $10 per duck or $25 for three. With more than 30 prizes available, the top three prizes are $2,500 provided by Premier Bone & Joint, $1,000 from Toyota of Laramie and $500 from Quality Inn & Suites University. The race is conducted by the Laramie Rotary Club and supports the club’s local initiatives, including programs for the Cathedral Home for Children and support for the Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline, according to a news release. Call Rotarian Becky Maddox at 760-6379 for tickets or more information.
Albany County Cattlewomen Ranch Tour coming up
The Albany County CattleWomen Ranch tour will be July 21 and visit ranches in the Sand Creek area, according to a news release.
Parking is extremely limited, therefore participants are strongly urged to reserve space on one of two buses available at a cost of $15/person. Call Bonnie at the Eppson Center for Seniors at 745-5116 or Sandra Eike at 760-5590 by July 10 for bus reservations. Those in private vehicles should expect to walk some distance to tour the ranch buildings.
The tour is free to the public, with a beef luncheon available for $6.
Attendees should meet at 8 a.m. at the south end of the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site for light refreshments and tour instructions. Departure is scheduled for 9 a.m.
Wyoming Statehood Celebration set for July 10
The Wyoming Statehood Celebration is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 10 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Free hot dogs will be available to the first 800 people, according to a news release. There are set to be children’s activities, stagecoach rides, entertainment and more. Contact Deborah Amend at deborah.amend@wyo.gov or 745-3733 or go to www.wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
UW’s ‘What in the World?’ summer program scheduled in Centennial
University of Wyoming students and faculty members are set to give three presentations during the sixth annual “What in the World?” summer program at the Albany County Public Library branch at 25 Second St. in Centennial. All discussions are free to the public.
A faculty discussion is planned for July 11, and a guest lecture Aug. 15. All sessions are at 5:30 p.m. The program, moderated by Jean Garrison, UW Center for Global Studies director, highlights the work that recent UW graduates completed for their international research projects and the innovative research of UW-affiliated faculty.
Contact Garrison at 766-6119 or email garrison@uwyo.edu or got to www.uwyo.edu/globalcenter for more information.
Class of ‘78 reunion coming up
The Laramie High School Class of 1978 is planning a two-day reunion event for July 13-14, according to a news release.
The schedule is as follows:
— A Friday night mixer is from 7-10 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 126 Lyons St. The event will include food and music.
— Friday Night Bowling is at 9 p.m. at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St. The bowling alley is offering free bowling to reunion attendees.
— Attendees can ride on a Laramie Jubilee Days Parade float. Participants meet at 7 a.m. at LaBonte Park, and the parade starts at 9:30 a.m.
— A class photo is planned for 11 a.m. after the parade at the LaBonte Skate Park. Pictures will be delivered Saturday night at the Eagles.
— A tour of the new Laramie High School is at 2 p.m. at 1710 Boulder Drive.
— A golf tournament is at 1 p.m. if enough people are interested.
— A Saturday night event is planned for 7-10 p.m. at the Eagles Club and will include food from McAlister’s Deli and a DJ.
Go to www.comtekpc.com/class78 to register, to find a memory book, for hotel and Laramie information and for more details about the event.
Cathedral Home for Children to host golf fundraiser
Cathedral Home for Children is set to host its annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser on July 20 at Jacoby Golf Course. The shotgun start is 8 a.m. and check-in begins at 7 a.m. Lunch will be provided at 1 p.m. The fundraiser consists of an 18-hole scramble with hole games including longest drive, longest putt and closest to the pin with raffle and awards ceremony to follow. Sponsorship opportunities include Birdie Sponsor ($600), Hole Sponsor ($300) and Raffle Sponsors. Go to www.cathedralhome.org to register a team or to become a sponsor. Call 721-1535 for more information.
UW Horse Show Series to continue July 22
The University of Wyoming Horse Show Series is slated to continue July 22 and Sept. 8 at the Martha Hansen Teaching Arena off Wyoming Highway 230. The shows start at 9 a.m., and Western classes will start no earlier than 10:30 a.m. There are four age divisions (Small Fry, 13 and younger, 14-18 and 19 and older), and classes include halter, showmanship, hunter under saddles, hunt seat equitation, Western pleasure, Western horsemanship and ranch riding. Additionally, a jackpot ranch trail class is planned for Sept. 8 only.
Classes are $5 each or $30 per day, and pattern packets are $5 each. All proceeds help support the UW Horse Judging Team, the release states.
Contact Lacey Lindsay at 760-3519 or Jenny at jingwers@uwyo.edu for more information.
