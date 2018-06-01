How to submit to Local Briefs
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Public Art Bike Tour at 5:30 p.m. today (meet with bikes at the Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. June 8, June 28, Aug. 3, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. June 15 and Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie Monuments Tour by Bike at 5:30 p.m. June 22 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Dedication of Laramie Pridefest Mural at 5:30 p.m. June 28 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. July 6 and Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— Laramie (Former) Brothels Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 20 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Laramie and Albany County History Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. July 27 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Women of the Moose planning wellness fair
The Women of the Moose plan to host a Spring into Wellness Resource Fair, along with a Wellness Dinner, from 3-6 p.m. Saturday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. There will be a variety of information available and the fair will include Eppson Center for Seniors, Wyoming Aging Center, Albany County Public Library, Women’s League of Voters, NADA, a massage chair (for an additional $10), Planet Fitness and Safe Kids. A dinner of soup and salad (including dessert and a beverage) will be available for a suggested donation of $10. Net proceeds will be donated to the Wellness Program at the Eppson Center for Seniors, according to a news release. Contact pmtzflo@hotmail.com or 619-647-4345 for more information.
Genealogical society to meet June 12
Those who want tips for researching family history on a limited budget without breaking the bank are encouraged to attend the next Albany County Genealogical Society meeting at 7 p.m. June 12 in the Relief Society Room of the LDS Church, 3311 Hayford Ave.
Carol Stetser will present “Cheapskate Genealogy.” Stetser is a former teacher and avid genealogist whose love for genealogy is a natural outgrowth of her background in English and history, according to a news release. She is a popular speaker who has served in various capacities for several Colorado genealogical societies, including teaching Introductory and Intermediate Genealogy classes.
Meetings are free to the public. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Annual duck race coming up
The 14th annual Big Laramie Duck Race takes to the water with up to 2,500 rubber ducks June 30 at Optimist Park.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with a free pancake breakfast, live music and a community social hour. Ducks will be in the water at 10 a.m., and winners will be announced after the last duck has crossed the finish line.
Tickets can be purchased from any rotarian for $10 per duck or $25 for three. With more than 30 prizes available, the top three prizes are $2,500 provided by Premier Bone & Joint, $1,000 from Toyota of Laramie and $500 from Quality Inn & Suites University. The race is conducted by the Laramie Rotary Club and supports the club’s local initiatives, including programs for the Cathedral Home for Children and support for the Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline, according to a news release. Call Rotarian Becky Maddox at 760-6379 for tickets or more information.
Public invited to workshop
The public is invited to join Catie Ballard and Ron Frost to explore Pema Chodron’s book “When Things Fall Apart” from 5:30-7 p.m. every Friday in June at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St. Participants should get the book, read it and be ready to go by today, according to a news release. The event is free to the public. Contact Ballard at 399-9153 or cdonbdoc@bresnan.net for more information.
UW selected to host 3 Russian scholarship recipients
The University of Wyoming was recently selected to host three undergraduate students from Russia for the 2018-2019 school year through the prestigious Year of Exchange in America for Russians Program funded by the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, according to a news release. This is the third consecutive year in which UW will host YEAR students.
The three Russian students who will be hosted by UW will arrive in Laramie in late July. Prior to moving into the UW dormitories, the students will be hosted by families in the Laramie area who will help them learn more about American culture and family life while integrating into the local community.
Families in the Laramie area who want to have an international experience without leaving home can apply to host a YEAR student in the summer. Hosting offers many benefits, including the opportunity to serve as an ambassador for your country and offer a unique experience to children, the release states.
American Councils for International Education seeks families and individuals as diverse as America itself to host YEAR students from late July to late August. The ideal hosts will be open to cultural exchange and ready to help a young student adapt to life abroad while providing a bed, daily meals, and friendly conversation. All hosts will receive a stipend to support them in the costs of hosting.
Go to www.yearprogram.com or email American Councils at year@americancouncils.org for more information about hosting. Host family applications are due today.
Lions Clubs Challenge for Visually Impaired Youth set for today
The Lions Clubs of Laramie and Medicine Bow will host the inaugural Challenge for Visually Impaired Youth at 6 p.m. today at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd St., according to a news release.
Social time will feature hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and silent auction followed by presentations and a live auction of quick draw art, painting, and other fantastic one-of-a-kind items. All proceeds support the Lions Summer School for Youth with Visual Impairments at the Lions Camp on Casper Mountain.
Each July, Wyoming Lions offer a one week school for youth with vision impairments. Certified instructors teach independent living skills including Aids to Daily Living (cooking, sewing, housekeeping and household organization), orientation and mobility using a cane and GPS, crafts (ceramics, lapidary, wood working), music, photography and computer skills. Students learn independent living skills while finding camaraderie with other youth who share similar disabilities.
The Laramie community is cordially invited to share a fun evening supporting the Lion’s mission to help individuals with vision impairments. Tickets for individuals are $30 each with discounts and incentives for larger groups. Call Lee McDonald at 760-0995 or go to www.lionsofwyoming.org/district-convention for more information.
LCBA planning 2 events
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled:
— NEW BUSINESS OWNER ROUNDTABLE: Noon-1 p.m. today at the Wyoming Technology Business Center, 1938 Harney St. This meeting will include a presentation on New Tax Reform by Abbey Hagerman, ACM. Email receptionist@laramie.org to RSVP. Space is limited.
— LARAMIE PLAINS MUSEUM RIBBON CUTTING: 4:30-5 p.m. today at 603 Ivinson Ave. (official open house is from 2-4 pm. Sunday)
Lions Clubs of Wyoming to host diabetes awareness walk
Members of the Lions Clubs of Wyoming, along with friends and families, will walk in the Strides: Lions for Diabetes Awareness event Saturday, according to a news release. The public is invited to join in the walk. This is a way for the community to join together in the fight against diabetes.
Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. the day of the walk at the Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center, 2229 Grand Ave.
The walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. There will be two routes, a 3-mile route or a short 1-mile route.
The Diabetes Clinic of the Ivinson Hospital is supporting the event. They will be available to answer questions about diabetes and will conduct diabetic health screening for the first 100 people at the finish line at the convention center.
There is no cost to join the walk. However, a “Lions Club Strides Lapel Pin” will be available for purchase for the first 150 participants for $3. This price covers the cost of the pin and makes a $1 donation to Camp Hope on Casper Mountain, Wyoming’s summer camp for children with diabetes. Also, donations in any amount would be appreciated.
Vegetable sale to benefit education
An heirloom vegetable plant sale is slated for 9 a.m.-noon Saturday in the garage at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The sale is sponsored by PEO Chapter AX, and proceeds support educational projects for women, according to a news release.
Laramie Garden Club to host plant sale
The Laramie Garden Club is planning its annual plant sale for 8 a.m. Saturday until plants are sold out in the rabbit barn at the Albany County Fairgrounds. This popular event is an opportunity for Laramie residents to purchase plants grown locally that can survive in their own gardens, according to a news release. Club members will be in attendance to share their experience and answer gardening questions.
The proceeds from the sale will fund the club’s work to beautify Laramie in many ways, the release states. Most evident are the public gardens the club supports. Ongoing gardens include the Laramie Plains Museum, Albany County Courthouse (south), Albany County Public Library (entrances) and Danny’s Garden. Money from the sale is also distributed as grants for local projects.
Cat adoption event set for Saturday
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host a “Caturday” adoption event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 1104 S. Second St. There will be kittens available for adoption for a $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release. Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Community workout set for Saturday
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. Saturday at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
